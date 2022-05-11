Comic readers are collectively warning MCU fans not to expect cameos and crossovers aplenty in ‘Secret Wars’

If you're looking for an event bigger than Endgame, you may be disappointed.

There are few who look towards the future quite as frequently as fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; those who follow the Marvel Studios world even remotely know that crossovers and interconnectedness are the names of the game.

Twitter recently lit up with talks of how Marvel Studios may tackle its Secret Wars adaptation, despite many claiming that it will be years before Marvel has established enough characters and parameters to begin telling such a story. Naturally, MCU fans were quick to daydream about the multitude of characters that could be appearing for such a project.

Once Secret Wars Comes Out It’s Gonna Be The Greatest Marvel Movie Of All Time‼️ pic.twitter.com/s47hm97JDb — Dmolition (@Dmolition_) May 11, 2022

Marvel Studios’ Secret Wars will be the biggest film of all-time. pic.twitter.com/WeaGcK2tsS — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) May 10, 2022

The latest MCU films are clearly leading to Secret Wars which is THE biggest Marvel comics event ever. Like, any hero or cameo you have ever wanted can happen there. Just be patient. Fantastic Four and the X-Men are coming. pic.twitter.com/vNkDxE4Hnu — 𝐉⁴ (@purpleranger25) May 11, 2022

But those familiar with the Secret Wars comic line warned Twitter to not expect a big crossover event for Secret Wars, despite the length of time it will still take to set up.

Guys, Secret Wars 2015 is about the Fantastic Four and focuses on the relationship between Reed and Doom. It’s not just cameos and multiverses or whatever. It’s a personal story about 2 characters that have been around for ages. — glup shitto 💜 (@KeanaBanana98) May 11, 2022

The most recent Secret Wars comic event was released in 2016 as a nine-issue story arc centering around the destruction of the multiverse, the concept of which has only briefly been touched on in the MCU. More importantly, however, the story at its core is a close examination of the relationship between Reed Richards (aka Mister Fantastic), and quintessential Marvel villain Doctor Doom. And although other heroes do feature in the story, it seems they largely take a backseat to the confrontation between the two previously mentioned characters.

It’s hard to say for sure what the adaptation will look like, especially given how the original run of Secret Wars back in the 1980s had much more of a focus on its status as a crossover event, to say nothing of how the MCU isn’t afraid to take creative liberties that diverge from the comics; one just has to look at Kamala Khan’s powers in the upcoming Ms. Marvel to be reminded of that.

If you just want cameos and crossovers you should be hoping for the 1980s Secret Wars, not the 2015 one. — glup shitto 💜 (@KeanaBanana98) May 11, 2022

I find it interesting how a lot of the discourse surrounding Secret Wars (2015) currently is this idea that it's a big epic battle with all different versions of Marvel heroes, when in actuality it's a very personal, character study of Reed Richards and Doctor Doom. pic.twitter.com/HdUVxP1aC2 — Owen Likes Comics (@owenlikescomics) May 11, 2022

Nevertheless, it seems like quite a bit of time will need to pass before Marvel Studios will be ready to introduce us to Secret Wars, so, for the time being, it may be wiser to indulge in all the great stories it has to tell rather than concerning ourselves with the continuity of it all.