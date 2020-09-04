Disney Plus Announces First Wave Of New Movies/Shows For November

We’re only just at the beginning of September, but we already have a decent idea of what the lineup of new content coming to Disney Plus in November is going to be like.

Thanks to the recent announcement that The Mandalorian will premiere on October 30th, we know that we’ll be getting a new episode of the Star Wars show’s second season every week of the month. Though at present, we don’t know any more than that.

Elsewhere, though, new episodes of ongoing series Weird But True, The Right Stuff, One Day at Disney and Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom all roll out throughout November. There are also a bunch of movies that you might want to catch when they arrive. Obviously, there will be a lot more content to come when we actually reach the month, as more is sure to be announced, but this early list gives us a good idea of what to expect for now.

Friday, November 6th

The Mandalorian (Season 2) – New Episode

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Episode Seven – Meet the Mandrills

Weird But True – Episode 313 – Rockets

The Right Stuff – Episode 6

One Day At Disney Short – Episode 149

Mr. Magoo (US)

A Christmas Carol (US)

Friday 13th November

The Mandalorian (Season 2) – New Episode

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Peri’s Prickly Pregnancy– Episode 8 Finale

The Right Stuff – Episode 7

One Day At Disney Short – Episode 150

Tuesday 17th November

The Mandalorian (Season 2) – New Episode

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Friday 20th November

The Mandalorian (Season 2) – New Episode

The Right Stuff – Episode 8

One Day At Disney Short – Episode 151

Planes (US)

Planes – Fire and Rescue (US)

Friday 27th November

The Mandalorian (Season 2) – New Episode

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (US)

One Day At Disney Short – Episode 152 (Finale)

As you can see above, November 6th brings Mr. Magoo, the 90s live-action movie based on the classic animated character starring Leslie Nielsen as the bumbling blind man. The same day also delivers the 2009 mo-cap version of A Christmas Carol, starring Jim Carrey in multiple roles as Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts, directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Moving on to November 17th, and The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special drops. It’s still not the actual Star Wars Holiday Special that some fans wish Disney would have the courage to make available on the streaming service, but it’ll do for now.

On the 20th, meanwhile, both Planes movies land – the 2013 film and its 2014 sequel Fire and Rescue were Disney-produced spinoffs of Pixar’s Cars franchise. And last but not least, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day – the 2014 family comedy starring Steve Carrell and Jennifer Garner – arrives on November 27th.

Tell us, though, what are you most most looking forward to watching on Disney Plus in November? As always, be sure to let us know down below.