Disney Plus Is Adding 18 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Disney Plus subscribers may have just spent their weekend working their way through all the new content that arrived on the streaming service last Friday, so let’s look ahead to what’s headed to the site at the end of this week. It’s an even larger haul than the last one, comprising 18 movies and TV shows. There’s a little bit of everything coming this Friday, too, including a ton of National Geographic content, some new stuff for the children and a quartet of major movies – two previously released big hits and two Disney + Originals.

As part of the site’s Summer Movie Nights season, Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp lands on Friday. With the addition of this 2018 sequel starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, that leaves just three MCU films that are not on D+ – The Incredible Hulk and the two Spider-Man flicks.

Another smash-hit drops the same day in the form of The Greatest Showman. While this was a Fox movie originally, the presence of two former Disney stars in Zac Efron and Zendaya makes this is a natural fit for the Mouse House’s service.

For more, see below for the full list of everything coming to the site on Friday, August 14th:

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1) Ant-Man and the Wasp India’s Wild Leopards Jungle Animal Rescue (S1) Magic Camp *Disney+ Original (Movie Premiere) Muppets Now – Episode 103 – “Getting Testy” *Disney+ Original Nature Boom Time (S1) One Day At Disney – Episode 137 – “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer” *Disney+ Original Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1) Scuba Sam’s World (S1) Spaced Out (S1) The Greatest Showman The One and Only Ivan *Disney+ Original (Movie Premiere) T.O.T.S. (S1) T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1) Weird But True – Premiere Episode 301 – “Dinosaurs” *Disney+ Original Wild Cats of India (S1) Zombies 2

It’s a pretty meaty list, but let’s not overlook the two D+ Original movies dropping this week. First of all, there’s Magic Camp, starring Adam DeVine as a counselor at the eponymous Magic Camp, owned by Jeffrey Tambor’s character, who rallies together a bunch of young wannabe magicians.

The second is The One and Only Ivan, the more notable release of the two, about animals living in cages at a mall. The all-star voice cast includes Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito and Helen Mirren, with Bryan Cranston as the mall’s owner and Ariana Greenblatt (Stuck in the Middle) as the girl who befriends the critters.

Tell us, though, what are you planning on checking out on Disney Plus this weekend based on what's coming on Friday? Let us know in the usual place.