Disney Plus Added 11 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Having recently passed the 60 million subscribers mark, Disney Plus is officially the third-most popular streaming service on the planet behind only Netflix and Amazon Prime, which only becomes a more impressive feat when you consider that the company’s in-house platform is constantly facing criticism for a lack of exciting original content.

They might occasionally dominate the headlines with the likes of The Mandalorian, Hamilton or Beyonce’s Black Is King, but apart from those three major hits, there isn’t exactly a wealth of originality to be found on Disney Plus. Although, that stands to change in the not-too-distant future as the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars brands debut a slew of new shows exclusive to the service.

Disney Plus might not boast the strength in depth in terms of content that Netflix, Amazon or even HBO Max can offer to subscribers, but as the most powerful and popular entity in entertainment, there’s still more than enough in the back catalogue to keep viewers of all ages occupied, with a whole host of new titles now arriving just in time for the weekend.

The new arrivals include an infamous box office bomb, a comic book movie from 20th Century Fox and a couple of documentaries, among other things, and you can check out the full list of today’s Disney Plus debuts below:

Disney Family Sundays – Series Finale Episode 140

– Series Finale Episode 140 Hidden Kingdoms of China

Howard

Muppets Now – Episode 102

– Episode 102 One Day At Disney – Episode 136

– Episode 136 Pixar In Real Life – Episode 110

– Episode 110 Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories

X-Men

The sheer omnipotence of Disney itself is enough to guarantee that their streaming service will always remain one of the most popular on the planet, but the longer they’re in the game, the more they’ll need to offer the same sort of expansive lineup of original content as their biggest rivals. After all, a lot of people have already canceled their Disney Plus subscriptions after feeling slighted by the threadbare options available a full seven months after it first launched.