Prince Of Persia: Sands Of Time Remake Reportedly In The Works

Prince of Persia fans have endured a long wait for a new entry in the iconic platforming series. Unless you count ports and mobile spinoffs, the last official installment in the Ubisoft franchise came way back in 2010 when Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands hit previous-generation consoles. The wait, however, could soon be over, as reports of a new Prince game have emerged.

Rumours that Ubisoft is planning to remake at least one of its classic Prince of Persia titles have begun to swirl like a sandstorm on Reddit and ResetEra. Initial speculation seemed to suggest that the original trilogy was set to be revamped for modern consoles, until notable leakers Zhuge and Shinobi poured cold water on this suggestion.

Shinobi, however, refused to rule out that a Prince revival of some description is in the works, and this has sent the rumour mill back into overdrive and led some users on these forums to speculate that 2003’s Prince of Persia: Sands Of Time is the title that’s being remade.

This would certainly make more sense than a full remake of the original Prince of Persia trilogy. For starters, the first two games in that series have already been remade once, with Ubisoft releasing new versions of them in the mid-2000s.

Sands Of Time is also the first game in the series released by Ubisoft since the publisher landed the rights to Prince of Persia in the early 2000s. It was a critical and commercial smash, going on to sell over 14 million copies worldwide and spawn three direct sequels as well as a lukewarmly-received movie fronted by Jake Gyllenhaal.

Reports of a new Prince of Persia game stretch back to 2012, of course, and while Ubisoft is yet to officially announce a new entry in the series, the studio has confirmed that it has plans to revisit the property at some point in the future. Watch this space for more.