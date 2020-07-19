Disney Plus Is Adding 6 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

This past Friday saw a load of new content head to Disney Plus. Subscribers probably haven’t caught up with all of it yet, but let’s look ahead to the future all the same and preview what’s coming at the end of next week. It’s not as large a haul as the last one, but it still brings a bunch of new TV episodes and the latest must-see film dropping as part of D+’s Summer Movie Nights season.

For starters, users who like National Geographic content will be pleased to find three new documentaries going up on July 24th. Rogue Trip sees ABC’s Bob Woodruff and his son, Mack Woodruff, going off the beaten track to explore under-appreciated parts of the globe, while the Wild series also continues with two nature docs – Wild Congo and Wild Sri Lanka. Moving on, there’s the latest episodes of Disney Family Sundays and One Day At Disney to enjoy as well.

Here’s the full list of what’s due on Friday, July 24th:

Rogue Trip (Global)

Wild Congo (S1)

Wild Sri Lanka (S1)

Disney Family Sundays – “The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet”

One Day at Disney – “Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter”

Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Man Tell No Tales

The highlight of the haul is obviously Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Released in 2017, this fifth film in the franchise saw Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack face off against Javier Bardem’s Captain Salazar, a zombie sailor dedicated to destroying all pirates. This is the last entry in the series to date, but Disney is developing two separate reboots without Depp – one with Margot Robbie attached and another with Karen Gillan believed to be involved.

As it’s only a few years old, Dead Men Tell No Tales (or Salazar’s Revenge, as it’s known in some territories) might not be as familiar as some of the older Pirates films, so it’s probably worth another watch once it arrives on Disney Plus next week. But as usual, you can’t go wrong with any of the new releases coming to the platform on the 24th.