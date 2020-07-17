Disney Plus Added 12 New Movies And TV Shows Today

It’s Friday, and you know what that means, Disney lovers? Yes, a load of new additions are going up on Disney Plus. This week, there’s a mix of documentaries, the latest episodes of the streaming service’s ongoing shows and a couple of movies we haven’t seen before on the site. One of which is only the second ever X-Men film to be made available on D+.

The two pics in question are Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, the 2017 soft reboot of the Fox family comedy franchise based on Jeff Kinney’s books, and X-Men: Apocalypse. The 2016 superhero flick was the sequel to 2014’s Days of Future Past, which fittingly just debuted on D+ last weekend. These are the first two X-movies on the service, with The Wolverine and 2000’s X-Men to come later this year as part of D+’s Summer Movie Nights schedule.

You can check out the full list of everything coming to Disney Plus today below, complete with which titles are coming to which specific territories:

Disney Family Sundays – “Moana: Tomato Photo Holder” (Global)

One Day at Disney – “Mike Davis: Imagineering Project Manager” (Global)

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs” (Finale) (Global)

A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland (US/Canada/Australia/New Zealand)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (US/Australia/New Zealand)

X-Men: Apocalypse (US)

Disney Junior Music Lullabies (US/Canada/Australia/New Zealand)

Lost City of Machu Picchu (US/UK/Ireland)

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2) (US/Canada/Australia/New Zealand)

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World (US/Canada/Australia/New Zealand)

Wild Chile (S1) (US/Australia/New Zealand/UK/Ireland)

Marvel Hero Project – Episode 18 “Genius Gitanjali” (UK/Ireland)

X-Men: Apocalypse Gallery 1 of 37

Click to skip







































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Apocalypse is the latest, in terms of release date chronology, X-Men film that’s arrived on Disney Plus this summer. Presumably, Logan and the two Deadpools will never be added to the site due to their mature nature, while Dark Phoenix is currently available to view on HBO Max instead. As for Fox’s other former Marvel property, 2015’s Fantastic Four is already up on D+, while the 2005 version is due to arrive next month.

The highlights of the rest of today’s selection include National Geographic’s Lost City of Machu Picchu, The Mouseketeers at Walt Disney World, a classic documentary from the vaults, and all of mid-00s Fox cartoon Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!

Tell us, though, what are you planning on checking out on Disney Plus this weekend? Let us know in the comments section down below.