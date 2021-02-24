HBO Max Announces Over 90 New Movies/TV Shows For March

If you haven’t signed up for HBO Max yet, you might want to fix that, as March is set to be a huge month for the Warner Bros. streaming platform. As well as serving up a load of newly licensed content from the studio’s enviable back catalog, including a ton of iconic films, the service is also hosting the debuts of two of the biggest movie releases of the month.

Yes, it’s finally time – Zack Snyder’s Justice League is about to be drop at long last. The director’s epic four-hour cut of his DC team-up flick looks set to blow the sour memories of the 2017 theatrical version from your mind, with Snyder offering up a bevy of fan-pleasing cameos – like the Joker and Martian Manhunter – and plot developments not seen in the previous outing – black suit Superman, Cyborg’s origins, etc. Don’t miss it when it lands on March 18th.

But there’s another title dropping on HBO Max in March that rivals even Justice League for social media hype. The final day of the month brings Godzilla vs. Kong, the much-anticipated kaiju vs. kaiju battle of the ages event. The culmination of Legendary’s MonsterVerse movies so far, Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall and Millie Bobby Brown are amongst the starry human cast but, let’s be honest, you’ll be checking this pic out for one reason only: to find out which monster emerges as the winner.

See below for the full list of everything coming to HBO Max next month:

March TBA

Isabel, Limited Series

Prodigal Son

March 1

10 Years, 2012 (HBO)

A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)

Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)

Bandits, 2001 (HBO)

Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)

Blade, 1998

The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)

Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)

Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)

Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)

CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

The Doors, 1991 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)

Dream House, 2011 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)

Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)

Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)

Final Space, Seasons 1-2

Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)

Gloria, 2014 (HBO)

Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)

Gone, 2012 (HBO)

Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)

Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)

House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)

Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)

Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)

Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)

The King’s Speech, 2010

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)

Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)

The Lost Boys, 1987

Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)

Malice, 1993 (HBO)

Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)

Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015

No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007

Ocean’s Twelve, 2004

One More Time, 2016 (HBO)

Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)

Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)

The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)

The Raven, 2012 (HBO)

Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)

Repentance, 2014 (HBO)

The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)

School Dance, 2014 (HBO)

Secretary, 2002

Shadows, 2021 (HBO)

Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)

Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)

Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)

The Voices, 2015 (HBO)

Veronica Mars, 2014

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)

March 3

Hunter x Hunter (Dubbed, Episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 4

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, HBO Max Original Documentary Premiere

March 5

No Matarás (AKA Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)

Re:ZERO – Staring Life in Another World, Season 2 (Dubbed, Episodes 14-25) (CrunchyRoll Collection)

March 6

12 oz. Mouse, Season 3

Lost Resort

Rocky, 1975 (HBO)

Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)

Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)

Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)

Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)

Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)

March 8

The Investigation, Limited Series Finale

March 9

Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2

Covid Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 10

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

March 11

Genera+ion S1A, HBO Max Original Premiere

South ParQ Vaccination Special

Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere

March 12

Isabel

Nuestras Madres (AKA Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)

Tigtone, Season 2

March 13

Speed, 1994 (HBO)

Three Busy Debras

March 14

Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale

Messy Goes to Okido

March 15

Infomericals

March 16

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 17

Superman: The Animated Series

March 18

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, HBO Max Original Film Premiere

March 19

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

March 20

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

March 22

Beartown, Limited Series Finale

March 23

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

March 26

Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)

March 27

Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 30

The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 31

Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

As for freshly licensed content, March 1st delivers an enormous assortment of iconic films to HBO, including the Ocean‘s trilogy, Marvel’s Blade, DC’s Constantine, Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride and Wedding Crashers. All the Rocky movies then drop on the 6th and you can catch Keanu Reeves classic Speed on the 13th. Oh, and if you can’t wait for Justice League on the 18th, then keep yourself occupied with Superman: The Animated Series, arriving the day before.

Catch all these highlights and much more on HBO Max and HBO this March.