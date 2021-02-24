HBO Max Announces Over 90 New Movies/TV Shows For March
If you haven’t signed up for HBO Max yet, you might want to fix that, as March is set to be a huge month for the Warner Bros. streaming platform. As well as serving up a load of newly licensed content from the studio’s enviable back catalog, including a ton of iconic films, the service is also hosting the debuts of two of the biggest movie releases of the month.
Yes, it’s finally time – Zack Snyder’s Justice League is about to be drop at long last. The director’s epic four-hour cut of his DC team-up flick looks set to blow the sour memories of the 2017 theatrical version from your mind, with Snyder offering up a bevy of fan-pleasing cameos – like the Joker and Martian Manhunter – and plot developments not seen in the previous outing – black suit Superman, Cyborg’s origins, etc. Don’t miss it when it lands on March 18th.
But there’s another title dropping on HBO Max in March that rivals even Justice League for social media hype. The final day of the month brings Godzilla vs. Kong, the much-anticipated kaiju vs. kaiju battle of the ages event. The culmination of Legendary’s MonsterVerse movies so far, Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall and Millie Bobby Brown are amongst the starry human cast but, let’s be honest, you’ll be checking this pic out for one reason only: to find out which monster emerges as the winner.
See below for the full list of everything coming to HBO Max next month:
March TBA
Isabel, Limited Series
Prodigal Son
March 1
10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
Blade, 1998
The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
Final Space, Seasons 1-2
Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
Gloria, 2014 (HBO)
Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)
Gone, 2012 (HBO)
Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)
Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
The King’s Speech, 2010
Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)
Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)
The Lost Boys, 1987
Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
Malice, 1993 (HBO)
Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)
The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
Secretary, 2002
Shadows, 2021 (HBO)
Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)
Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
Veronica Mars, 2014
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)
March 3
Hunter x Hunter (Dubbed, Episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 4
Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, HBO Max Original Documentary Premiere
March 5
No Matarás (AKA Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)
Re:ZERO – Staring Life in Another World, Season 2 (Dubbed, Episodes 14-25) (CrunchyRoll Collection)
March 6
12 oz. Mouse, Season 3
Lost Resort
Rocky, 1975 (HBO)
Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)
Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)
Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)
Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)
Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)
March 8
The Investigation, Limited Series Finale
March 9
Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2
Covid Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 10
YOLO: Crystal Fantasy
March 11
Genera+ion S1A, HBO Max Original Premiere
South ParQ Vaccination Special
Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere
March 12
Isabel
Nuestras Madres (AKA Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)
Tigtone, Season 2
March 13
Speed, 1994 (HBO)
Three Busy Debras
March 14
Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale
Messy Goes to Okido
March 15
Infomericals
March 16
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 17
Superman: The Animated Series
March 18
Zack Snyder’s Justice League, HBO Max Original Film Premiere
March 19
A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
March 20
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
March 22
Beartown, Limited Series Finale
March 23
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
March 26
Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)
March 27
Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 30
The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 31
Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
As for freshly licensed content, March 1st delivers an enormous assortment of iconic films to HBO, including the Ocean‘s trilogy, Marvel’s Blade, DC’s Constantine, Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride and Wedding Crashers. All the Rocky movies then drop on the 6th and you can catch Keanu Reeves classic Speed on the 13th. Oh, and if you can’t wait for Justice League on the 18th, then keep yourself occupied with Superman: The Animated Series, arriving the day before.
Catch all these highlights and much more on HBO Max and HBO this March.
Source: Decider
