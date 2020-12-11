Everything New On Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime Video This Weekend

It’s finally the weekend, and the various major streaming services have got you covered for new material to watch with a load of great movies and TV shows arriving over the next couple of days. In total, 26 fresh additions are coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, so let’s take a look at what you should be checking out.

Netflix’s haul this Friday, December 11th totals five originals, including holiday movie A Trash Truck Christmas, poignant short film Canvas, documentary Giving Voice and Spanish TV series The Mess You Leave Behind. The highlight of the weekend, though, has to be The Prom, the new musical from Ryan Murphy which features a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and James Corden.

Moving on to Disney Plus, and the Mouse House’s streamer debuts nine new titles today. Among them is festive treat High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, original movie Safety, 2018 sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet and the penultimate episode of The Mandalorian season 2. Yes, it’s already nearly over for another year.

Check out the full rundown of everything new that’s hitting streaming this weekend below:

December 11

NETFLIX

A Trash Truck Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

Canvas — NETFLIX FILM

Giving Voice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Prom — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric

Ralph Breaks the Internet

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Safety

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 15”

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “The Brave Little Squire” & “An Ordinary Date”

HBO MAX

Adult Material

Midnight Family, 2020

One Way Or Another, Season Finale

HULU

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Rent-A-Pal (2020)

Spy Cat (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

I’m Your Woman – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Clifford the Big Red Dog – Amazon Original Series: Season 3A

The Wilds – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1

December 12

HBO MAX

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, Documentary Premiere

HULU

Endless (2020)

HBO Max delivers British series Adult Material and the season finale of comedy show One Way or Another, while Hulu has the second run of animated effort Madagascar: A Little Wild, a prequel to the hit DreamWorks franchise, debuting today. Not to mention thriller Rent-A-Pal and animated flick Spy Cat.

Prime Video has a packed day as well. Spanish comedy-drama Victoria Small goes up, as do new episodes of Clifford the Big Red Dog and the first season of New Zealand series The Wilds. The best of the bunch, though, is I’m Your Woman, the acclaimed indie starring The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan.

Sunday the 13th is empty when it comes to new releases, but on Saturday the 12th, HBO Max drops a Bee Gees documentary while Hulu debuts supernatural romance Endless.

Tell us, though, what do you plan on catching on Netflix, Disney Plus et al this weekend? Sound off in the comments section below.