Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Week

This coming week is set to serve up a ton of fresh content to the various major streaming services. The last few days of April are delivering a bunch of must-see original titles, while countless newly licensed movies and TV shows are set to follow them over the weekend as May kicks off. So, let’s take a closer look at everything that’s due on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video the week beginning April 26th.

Netflix has a range of original titles dropping, and the one that’s likely to be the most popular with users is The Mitchells vs. The Machines, which arrives on Friday. This Sony animated film, from producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The LEGO Movie), follows a dysfunctional family who take off on a road trip and end up having to save the world from a robot uprising. Maya Rudolph, Olivia Colman and Eric Andre are among the voice cast.

Disney Plus, meanwhile, has its regular weekly haul debuting on Friday, including the latest episode of behind-the-scenes series Marvel Studios: Assembled, which will dive into the making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. As for Hulu subscribers, remember to stream the Oscars on Monday night or else catch up on a load of great movies – like Reservoir Dogs and Once Upon a Time in the West – come the weekend.

Last but not least, Prime is offering up an unmissable new pic on Friday – Without Remorse, an action thriller starring Michael B. Jordan that’s based on the works of Tom Clancy. Jordan plays one of Clancy’s most famous heroes, John Clark, who uncovers a plot to ignite a nuclear war between the US and Russia while looking for vengeance over the death of his wife.

For more, here’s the full list of everything coming to streaming during the next seven days:

April 26

HBO MAX

The Artist, 2011

HULU

The 93rd Oscars: Special (ABC)

The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special (ABC)

PRIME

The Artist (2012)

April 27

NETFLIX

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 *NETFLIX FAMILY

April 28

NETFLIX

Headspace Guide to Sleep *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sexify *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HULU

Arrival (2016)

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

PRIME

Arrival (2016)

Barry Munday (2010)

Harlem Aria (2010)

Kiltro (2008)

The Commune (2017)

The Warlords (2010)

April 29

NETFLIX

Things Heard & Seen *NETFLIX FILM

Yasuke *NETFLIX ANIME

HBO MAX

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D

April 30

NETFLIX

Pet Stars *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Innocent *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mitchells vs. The Machines *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY PLUS

Adventures in Wonderland

Big Shot – Episode 103 “TCKS” *Disney+ Original

Disney Ducktales (S3)

Disney Junior Mira

Marvel Studios: Assembled – Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier *Disney+ Original

Oklahoma!

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 106 “Spirit of the Ducks” *Disney+ Original

HULU

The Judge (2014)

PRIME

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (2021) *Amazon Original Movie

May 1

NETFLIX

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

HBO MAX

17 Again, 2009

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)

Anaconda, 1997

Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)

Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)

Barry Lyndon, 1975

Black Hawk Down, 2001

The Cable Guy, 1996

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Cursed, 2005 (HBO)

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)

Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)

Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)

Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)

Free Willy, 1993

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

Generation Por Que? (HBO)

God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)

Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)

Happy Feet Two, 2011

Happy Feet, 2006

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)

Hercules, 1983 (HBO)

Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)

Igor, 2008 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)

The Interview, 2014

Jackie Brown, 1997

Kansas, 1988 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Menace II Society, 1993

Michael, 1996 (HBO)

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)

Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)

My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)

Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)

Norbit, 2007 (HBO)

Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)

Precious, 2009 (HBO)

Rabid, 1977 (HBO)

Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)

Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)

Rudy, 1993

Rush Hour 2, 2001

Rush Hour 3, 2007

Rush Hour, 1998

Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)

Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)

Senseless, 1998 (HBO)

Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)

Serpico, 1974 (HBO)

Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)

Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)

Tenet, 2020 (HBO)

The Debt, 2010 (HBO)

The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)

The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)

The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)

The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)

The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)

The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)

Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)

Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)

Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)

Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)

HULU

Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4-6 (MTV)

Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15 (Oxygen)

Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1 – 45 (Bravo)

Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (E!)

I Am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!)

Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1 – 6 (Bravo)

Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1- 6 (Bravo)

Texicanas: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

The A-Team (2010)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

Almost Famous (2000)

An Elephant’s Journey (2018)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

The Assassin (2015)

Betrayed (1988)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Blue Chips (1994)

Bound (1996)

Burning (2018)

The Crazies (2010)

Cyrus (2009)

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2005)

Goodnight Mommy (2015)

Grace Of Monaco (2015)

Grudge Match (2013)

Gundala (2019)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Iron Giant (1999)

Knowing (2009)

Lost in Hong Kong (2015)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Machete (2010)

The Man From Nowhere (2010)

Midnight Heat (1996)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

One Fine Day (1996)

The Outsider (1980)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Sahara (1984)

Shattered (1991)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

Train to Busan (2016)

True Lies (1994)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Vantage Point (2008)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Wailing (2016)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

PRIME

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Alien 3 (1992)

Aliens (1986)

Almost Famous (2000)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Betrayed (1988)

Bound (1996)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2004)

Flight (2012)

Flightplan (2005)

Georgia Rule (2018)

Green Zone (2010)

Gunsight Ridge (1957)

Hidalgo (2004)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

Knowing (2009)

Leatherheads (2008)

Nanny Mcphee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

One Fine Day (1996)

Priest (2011)

Reign Of Fire (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil (2002)

Rio (2011)

Sahara (1983)

Scent Of A Woman (1992)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shattered (1991)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Dalton Girls (1957)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The French Connection (1971)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Ladykillers (2004)

The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)

The Outsider (1980)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Towering Inferno (1974)

Two For The Money (2005)

Unbreakable (2000)

Vantage Point (2008)

May 2

NETFLIX

Hoarders: Season 11

HBO MAX

Uri and Ella, Season 1

HULU

Flight (2012)

The Iron Lady (2011)

