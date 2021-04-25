Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Week
This coming week is set to serve up a ton of fresh content to the various major streaming services. The last few days of April are delivering a bunch of must-see original titles, while countless newly licensed movies and TV shows are set to follow them over the weekend as May kicks off. So, let’s take a closer look at everything that’s due on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video the week beginning April 26th.
Netflix has a range of original titles dropping, and the one that’s likely to be the most popular with users is The Mitchells vs. The Machines, which arrives on Friday. This Sony animated film, from producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The LEGO Movie), follows a dysfunctional family who take off on a road trip and end up having to save the world from a robot uprising. Maya Rudolph, Olivia Colman and Eric Andre are among the voice cast.
Disney Plus, meanwhile, has its regular weekly haul debuting on Friday, including the latest episode of behind-the-scenes series Marvel Studios: Assembled, which will dive into the making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. As for Hulu subscribers, remember to stream the Oscars on Monday night or else catch up on a load of great movies – like Reservoir Dogs and Once Upon a Time in the West – come the weekend.
Last but not least, Prime is offering up an unmissable new pic on Friday – Without Remorse, an action thriller starring Michael B. Jordan that’s based on the works of Tom Clancy. Jordan plays one of Clancy’s most famous heroes, John Clark, who uncovers a plot to ignite a nuclear war between the US and Russia while looking for vengeance over the death of his wife.
For more, here’s the full list of everything coming to streaming during the next seven days:
April 26
HBO MAX
The Artist, 2011
HULU
The 93rd Oscars: Special (ABC)
The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special (ABC)
PRIME
The Artist (2012)
April 27
NETFLIX
August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
Fatma *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 *NETFLIX FAMILY
April 28
NETFLIX
Headspace Guide to Sleep *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sexify *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HULU
Arrival (2016)
The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)
PRIME
Arrival (2016)
Barry Munday (2010)
Harlem Aria (2010)
Kiltro (2008)
The Commune (2017)
The Warlords (2010)
April 29
NETFLIX
Things Heard & Seen *NETFLIX FILM
Yasuke *NETFLIX ANIME
HBO MAX
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D
April 30
NETFLIX
Pet Stars *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Innocent *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mitchells vs. The Machines *NETFLIX FAMILY
The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY PLUS
Adventures in Wonderland
Big Shot – Episode 103 “TCKS” *Disney+ Original
Disney Ducktales (S3)
Disney Junior Mira
Marvel Studios: Assembled – Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier *Disney+ Original
Oklahoma!
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 106 “Spirit of the Ducks” *Disney+ Original
HULU
The Judge (2014)
PRIME
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (2021) *Amazon Original Movie
May 1
NETFLIX
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
Scarface
SITTING IN LIMBO
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland
HBO MAX
17 Again, 2009
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
Anaconda, 1997
Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)
Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)
Barry Lyndon, 1975
Black Hawk Down, 2001
The Cable Guy, 1996
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Cursed, 2005 (HBO)
Daddy Day Care, 2003
Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)
Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Dirty Dozen, 1967
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)
Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)
Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)
Free Willy, 1993
Frida, 2002 (HBO)
Generation Por Que? (HBO)
God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)
Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)
Happy Feet Two, 2011
Happy Feet, 2006
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)
Hercules, 1983 (HBO)
Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)
Igor, 2008 (HBO)
Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)
The Interview, 2014
Jackie Brown, 1997
Kansas, 1988 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
Menace II Society, 1993
Michael, 1996 (HBO)
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)
Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)
Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)
Norbit, 2007 (HBO)
Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)
Precious, 2009 (HBO)
Rabid, 1977 (HBO)
Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)
Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)
Rudy, 1993
Rush Hour 2, 2001
Rush Hour 3, 2007
Rush Hour, 1998
Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)
Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)
Senseless, 1998 (HBO)
Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)
Serpico, 1974 (HBO)
Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)
Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)
Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
The Debt, 2010 (HBO)
The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)
The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)
The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)
The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)
The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)
The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)
Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)
Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)
Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)
Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)
HULU
Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4-6 (MTV)
Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15 (Oxygen)
Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1 – 45 (Bravo)
Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (E!)
I Am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!)
Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1 – 6 (Bravo)
Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1- 6 (Bravo)
Texicanas: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)
(500) Days of Summer (2009)
The A-Team (2010)
The Age of Adaline (2015)
Almost Famous (2000)
An Elephant’s Journey (2018)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
The Assassin (2015)
Betrayed (1988)
Blast From The Past (1999)
Blue Chips (1994)
Bound (1996)
Burning (2018)
The Crazies (2010)
Cyrus (2009)
Dances With Wolves (1990)
Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)
Dinosaur 13 (2014)
Fascination (2005)
Goodnight Mommy (2015)
Grace Of Monaco (2015)
Grudge Match (2013)
Gundala (2019)
Hannibal Rising (2007)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)
The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)
Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
I Am Legend (2007)
I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)
The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
The Iron Giant (1999)
Knowing (2009)
Lost in Hong Kong (2015)
Lucky Number Slevin (2006)
Machete (2010)
The Man From Nowhere (2010)
Midnight Heat (1996)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
One Fine Day (1996)
The Outsider (1980)
Predator (1987)
Predator 2 (1990)
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Reservoir Dogs (1992)
Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
Sahara (1984)
Shattered (1991)
The Spy Next Door (2010)
Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
Step Up 3D (2010)
Train to Busan (2016)
True Lies (1994)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
Vantage Point (2008)
The Virgin Suicides (2000)
The Wailing (2016)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)
We Were Soldiers (2002)
What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)
Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)
PRIME
Alien: Resurrection (1997)
Alien 3 (1992)
Aliens (1986)
Almost Famous (2000)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Betrayed (1988)
Bound (1996)
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
Dinosaur 13 (2014)
Fascination (2004)
Flight (2012)
Flightplan (2005)
Georgia Rule (2018)
Green Zone (2010)
Gunsight Ridge (1957)
Hidalgo (2004)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
Jumping The Broom (2011)
Knowing (2009)
Leatherheads (2008)
Nanny Mcphee (2006)
Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
One Fine Day (1996)
Priest (2011)
Reign Of Fire (2002)
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Resident Evil (2002)
Rio (2011)
Sahara (1983)
Scent Of A Woman (1992)
See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)
Shattered (1991)
The Age of Adaline (2015)
The Dalton Girls (1957)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
The French Connection (1971)
The Green Hornet (2011)
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)
The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
The Ladykillers (2004)
The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)
The Outsider (1980)
The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
The Sweetest Thing (2002)
The Towering Inferno (1974)
Two For The Money (2005)
Unbreakable (2000)
Vantage Point (2008)
May 2
NETFLIX
Hoarders: Season 11
HBO MAX
Uri and Ella, Season 1
HULU
Flight (2012)
The Iron Lady (2011)
