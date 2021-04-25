Netflix Is Adding Over 50 New Movies/TV Shows This Week
When it comes to new content to consume, things have thankfully been picking up on the movies/TV shows front. After a pretty barren 12 months, more and more high profile releases are starting to emerge, with the past few weeks bringing us Mortal Kombat, Godzilla vs. Kong, Zack Snyder’s Justice League and more. And the coming weeks will only continue that trend.
But that doesn’t mean the various streaming services on offer have been lacking, with Netflix, Disney Plus and the rest stacking their libraries with more and more great titles. And this next week, in particular, looks to be an exciting one for the world’s biggest streaming site, with over 50 new movies and TV shows on the way.
For the full list, you can see below:
Released April 27
August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
Fatma *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 *NETFLIX FAMILY
Released April 28
Headspace Guide to Sleep *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sexify *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Released April 29
Things Heard & Seen *NETFLIX FILM
Yasuke *NETFLIX ANIME
Released April 30
Pet Stars *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Innocent *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mitchells vs. The Machines *NETFLIX FAMILY
The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Released May 1
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
Scarface
SITTING IN LIMBO
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland
Released May 2
Hoarders: Season 11
So, there you have it, and as we said above, it’s a pretty exhaustive collection of content covering all sorts of different genres, ensuring that there’ll be something for everyone to check out this week. Admittedly, the next few days are a bit dry, though August: Osage County is one film you may’ve overlooked that’s worth a watch, as it boasts a stellar cast including Meryl Streep, Dermot Mulroney, Julia Roberts, Benedict Cumberbatch and more.
And then, on May 1st, we get a hefty batch of new content touching down on Netflix, with two Resident Evil movies, beloved horror comedy Zombieland, Al Pacino’s iconic Scarface and the entire Back to the Future trilogy, among others, included in the haul.
Tell us, though, what will you be catching on the streaming site over the next few days? Let us know down below and be sure to stay tuned as Netflix begins to announce what’s coming in June.
Source: Decider
