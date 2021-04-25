Netflix Is Adding Over 50 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

When it comes to new content to consume, things have thankfully been picking up on the movies/TV shows front. After a pretty barren 12 months, more and more high profile releases are starting to emerge, with the past few weeks bringing us Mortal Kombat, Godzilla vs. Kong, Zack Snyder’s Justice League and more. And the coming weeks will only continue that trend.

But that doesn’t mean the various streaming services on offer have been lacking, with Netflix, Disney Plus and the rest stacking their libraries with more and more great titles. And this next week, in particular, looks to be an exciting one for the world’s biggest streaming site, with over 50 new movies and TV shows on the way.

For the full list, you can see below:

Released April 27

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Released April 28

Headspace Guide to Sleep *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sexify *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released April 29

Things Heard & Seen *NETFLIX FILM

Yasuke *NETFLIX ANIME

Released April 30

Pet Stars *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Innocent *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mitchells vs. The Machines *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released May 1

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

Released May 2

Hoarders: Season 11

So, there you have it, and as we said above, it’s a pretty exhaustive collection of content covering all sorts of different genres, ensuring that there’ll be something for everyone to check out this week. Admittedly, the next few days are a bit dry, though August: Osage County is one film you may’ve overlooked that’s worth a watch, as it boasts a stellar cast including Meryl Streep, Dermot Mulroney, Julia Roberts, Benedict Cumberbatch and more.

And then, on May 1st, we get a hefty batch of new content touching down on Netflix, with two Resident Evil movies, beloved horror comedy Zombieland, Al Pacino’s iconic Scarface and the entire Back to the Future trilogy, among others, included in the haul.

Tell us, though, what will you be catching on the streaming site over the next few days? Let us know down below and be sure to stay tuned as Netflix begins to announce what’s coming in June.