Netflix Is Adding 2 Resident Evil Movies Next Month

While Resident Evil fans wait patiently for the franchise’s 25th anniversary celebrations to kick off proper with the release of Village next month, Netflix has its hands full with not one, but two major projects set in Capcom’s survival horror universe.

In addition to a brand new TV show that follows the lives of Albert Wesker’s two daughters, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is an animated affair starring gaming icons Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. The latter of these was confirmed last week to be arriving in July, while the former assumedly remains in the early stages of production as we’ve heard little about its progress since last year.

There’s a lot of time to burn between now and the summer months, of course, but fortunately, there’s plenty of interim content on the way to keep appetites satiated. As announced earlier today, two movies from Paul W.S. Anderson’s six-part series, Resident Evil: Afterlife and Extinction, will be added to Netflix on May 1st, making for a convenient method of revisiting the third and fourth entries, respectively.

Due to their nature as only being loosely based on the source material, not everyone is fond of Anderson’s adaptations, though purists can look forward Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City later this year. Director Johannes Roberts is keen to stress that his take on the canon is intended to be much more loyal to the games, and will cover several key events, including the Spencer Mansion incident and the subsequent destruction of the film’s titular setting.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City opens in theaters on November 24th, with Village due to land next month, May 7th for consoles and PC.