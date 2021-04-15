Watch: New Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Trailer Teases Another Nightmare

The first full-length trailer for Netflix’s Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness web series has finally arrived and needless to say, it teases nightmarish new adventure for the animated show’s two heroes.

Leon and Claire, two of just a handful to survive the Raccoon City incident in 1998, both return in this latest addition to the franchise and have seemingly both found themselves embroiled in yet another war against bioterrorism. Set almost a decade after the pair’s escape from Umbrella’s playground populated by millions of unwitting test subjects, both protagonists, now with several years of experience under their belts, now strive to maintain peace in a world constantly threatened by the re-emergence of black market bioweapons.

Set in 2006 – two years after Leon’s encounter with the Los Illuminados – Leon, still a government agent, is tasked with investigating a hacking incident targeting the White House. In attempting to learn of the perpetrators’ intentions, the former R.C.P.D. officer is set upon by a horde of the undead and escapes, later reuniting with Claire, who has herself been investigating strange occurrences while overseeing construction of a welfare and relief facility.

Where the story goes from here, we’ve no idea, but judging from today’s first proper teaser, it looks as if the duo will have their work more than cut out for them. Given the close proximity of its setting to Resident Evil 4, we’d certainly be surprised if the show wasn’t connected in some way to the events that transpired in rural Spain, though we’ll just have to wait and see what transpires.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness releases this July exclusively on Netflix and will be accompanied at a later date by a live-action series featuring the daughters of Albert Wesker. See here for everything we know so far about the latter.