Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime In May

The last week of April is upon us, so it’s time to take a look at what lies ahead in May. All the major streaming services – Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video – are serving up a stacked load of fresh content to keep subscribers happy over the course of the month, as there’s a ton of licensed movies and TV series on the way, as well as a range of must-see original titles.

First of all, the biggest new release hitting Netflix in May has to be Army of the Dead, the zombie/heist mash-up from Justice League director Zack Snyder, which debuts on the 21st. Dave Bautista stars as the leader of a group of mercenaries who plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. Netflix has high hopes for the pic, too, as an animated spinoff series and a prequel movie are confirmed to be in the works.

As for Disney Plus, don’t miss Cruella a week later on May 28th. Emma Stone stars as one of the Mouse House’s wickedest women in this origin story for the 101 Dalmatians villain. Estella De Vil begins as a lowly employee in the fashion house of ice queen The Baroness (Emma Thompson), but her ambition to be the best and growing obsession with puppy fur may prove to be her undoing. I, Tonya‘s Craig Gillespie directs.

Cruella will be simultaneously released in theaters and on streaming, and the same goes for HBO Max’s Those Who Wish Me Dead, which can be found on Warner Bros.’ platform for 30 days from May 14th. Unlike Disney Plus’ Cruella, though, it comes at no additional cost. A neo-western thriller, the film follows a young boy who’s protected by a wilderness survival expert (Angelina Jolie) as he’s hunted by assassins after he witnesses his father’s murder.

Hulu, meanwhile, debuts Marvel animation M.O.D.O.K. – a Robot Chicken-esque comedy series starring Patton Oswalt – on the 4th, while Amazon Prime launches The Underground Railroad, an alt-history drama show from Moonlight director Barry Jenkins about former slaves escaping to freedom in the mid-1800s, on the 14th.

For more, check out the full breakdown of everything hitting the major streaming platforms in May below:

May 1

NETFLIX

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

HBO MAX

17 Again, 2009

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)

Anaconda, 1997

Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)

Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)

Barry Lyndon, 1975

Black Hawk Down, 2001

The Cable Guy, 1996

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Cursed, 2005 (HBO)

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)

Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)

Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)

Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)

Free Willy, 1993

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

Generation Por Que? (HBO)

God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)

Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)

Happy Feet Two, 2011

Happy Feet, 2006

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)

Hercules, 1983 (HBO)

Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)

Igor, 2008 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)

The Interview, 2014

Jackie Brown, 1997

Kansas, 1988 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Menace II Society, 1993

Michael, 1996 (HBO)

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)

Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)

My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)

Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)

Norbit, 2007 (HBO)

Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)

Precious, 2009 (HBO)

Rabid, 1977 (HBO)

Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)

Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)

Rudy, 1993

Rush Hour 2, 2001

Rush Hour 3, 2007

Rush Hour, 1998

Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)

Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)

Senseless, 1998 (HBO)

Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)

Serpico, 1974 (HBO)

Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)

Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)

Tenet, 2020 (HBO)

The Debt, 2010 (HBO)

The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)

The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)

The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)

The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)

The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)

The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)

Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)

Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)

Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)

Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)

HULU

Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4-6 (MTV)

Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15 (Oxygen)

Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1 – 45 (Bravo)

Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (E!)

I Am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!)

Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1 – 6 (Bravo)

Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1- 6 (Bravo)

Texicanas: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

The A-Team (2010)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

Almost Famous (2000)

An Elephant’s Journey (2018)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

The Assassin (2015)

Betrayed (1988)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Blue Chips (1994)

Bound (1996)

Burning (2018)

The Crazies (2010)

Cyrus (2009)

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2005)

Goodnight Mommy (2015)

Grace Of Monaco (2015)

Grudge Match (2013)

Gundala (2019)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Iron Giant (1999)

Knowing (2009)

Lost in Hong Kong (2015)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Machete (2010)

The Man From Nowhere (2010)

Midnight Heat (1996)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

One Fine Day (1996)

The Outsider (1980)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Sahara (1984)

Shattered (1991)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

Train to Busan (2016)

True Lies (1994)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Vantage Point (2008)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Wailing (2016)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

PRIME VIDEO

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Alien 3 (1992)

Aliens (1986)

Almost Famous (2000)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Betrayed (1988)

Bound (1996)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2004)

Flight (2012)

Flightplan (2005)

Georgia Rule (2018)

Green Zone (2010)

Gunsight Ridge (1957)

Hidalgo (2004)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

Knowing (2009)

Leatherheads (2008)

Nanny Mcphee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

One Fine Day (1996)

Priest (2011)

Reign Of Fire (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil (2002)

Rio (2011)

Sahara (1983)

Scent Of A Woman (1992)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shattered (1991)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Dalton Girls (1957)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The French Connection (1971)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Ladykillers (2004)

The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)

The Outsider (1980)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Towering Inferno (1974)

Two For The Money (2005)

Unbreakable (2000)

Vantage Point (2008)

May 2

NETFLIX

Hoarders: Season 11

HBO MAX

Uri and Ella, Season 1

HULU

Flight (2012)

The Iron Lady (2011)

May 3

HBO MAX

300: Rise of an Empire, 2014

Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)

HULU

The Legend of Baron To’a (2020)

May 4

NETFLIX

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trash Truck: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Series Premiere

HULU

Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, Episodes 1 – 12 (Disney Junior)

Love Sarah (2021)

May 5

NETFLIX

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HULU

Shadow in the Cloud (2021)

Skyfall (2012)

Warrior (2011)

PRIME VIDEO

Skyfall (2012)

May 6

NETFLIX

Dead Man Down

HBO MAX

Hunger, 2008

Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949

That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere

West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961

HULU

The Unicorn (2018)

May 7

NETFLIX

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jupiter’s Legacy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Milestone — NETFLIX FILM

Monster — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Disney Wander over Yonder (S1)

Disney Wander over Yonder (S2)

Everyone’s Hero

Flicka 2

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Big Shot – Episode 104 “Great in the Living Room”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 107 “Pong Hockey”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 102

HBO MAX

La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa’s Wedding) (HBO)

HULU

SHRILL: COMPLETE SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Hulu Original)

Little Fish (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

The Boy From Medellín – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Breach (2020)

May 8

NETFLIX

Mine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sleepless

HBO MAX

Greenland, 2020 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World– Season 2 , (Subtitled, Episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

May 9

HBO MAX

Axios (HBO)

HULU

Robot & Frank (2012)

PRIME VIDEO

Robot & Frank (2012)

May 10

HBO MAX

Jujutsu Kaisen – Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Race for the White House, Season 2

The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Wander Darkly (2020)

May 11

NETFLIX

Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 12

NETFLIX

Dance of the Forty One — NETFLIX FILM

Oxygen — NETFLIX FILM

The Upshaws — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 13

NETFLIX

Castlevania: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME

Layer Cake

HBO MAX

Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere

Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)

HULU

Saint Maud (2020)

Some Kind of Heaven (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

Saint Maud (2020)

May 14

NETFLIX

Ferry — NETFLIX FILM

Haunted: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I Am All Girls — NETFLIX FILM

Jungle Beat: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Move to Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Strange House — NETFLIX FILM

The Woman in the Window — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Disney Special Agent Oso (S1)

Disney Special Agent Oso (S2)

Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (S1)

X-Men: The Last Stand

Life Below Zero (S15)

Race to the Center of the Earth (S1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 201 “New Year’s Eve”

Big Shot – Episode 105 “This is our House”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 108 “Change on the Fly”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 103

HBO MAX

Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

HULU

MLK/FBI (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

The Underground Railroad – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

May 15

HBO MAX

Apple & Onion, Season 2A

HULU

A Perfect Ending (2012)

Cowboys (2020)

Good Kisser (2019)

Mosquita Y Mari (2012)

Reaching for the Moon (2013)

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

Tru Love (2013)

May 16

NETFLIX

Sleight

May 18

NETFLIX

Sardar Ka Grandson — NETFLIX FILM

HULU

Supernova (2020)

May 19

NETFLIX

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

Apple & Onion, Season 2A

HULU

Red Dawn (2012)

PRIME VIDEO

Red Dawn (2012)

Trumbo (2015)

May 20

NETFLIX

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

HBO MAX

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Together Again, Max Original

The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale

Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale

Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)

This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7

May 21

NETFLIX

Army of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Neighbor: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Disney Big City Greens (S2)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Fury Files (Interstitials)

Ice Road Rescue (S5)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S6)

Inside Pixar: Unpacked – Batch Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 202 “Typecasting”

Big Shot – Episode 106 “Carlsbad Crazies”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 109 “Head Games”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 104

HULU

MARVEL’S M.O.D.O.K.: SERIES PREMIERE (Hulu Original)

PRIME VIDEO

P!nk: All I Know So Far – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Solos – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

May 22

NETFLIX

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios

HULU

Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)

May 23

HBO MAX

In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

May 25

NETFLIX

Home

HBO MAX

Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

HULU

Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Escape from the City: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7 – 10 (Fremantle)

May 26

NETFLIX

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — NETFLIX FILM

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — NETFLIX FILM

Nail Bomber: Manhunt — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Curious George, 2006 (HBO)

HULU

Mr Inbetween: Season 3 Premiere (FX on Hulu)

May 27

NETFLIX

Black Space — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blue Miracle — NETFLIX FILM

Eden — NETFLIX ANIME

Soy Rada: Serendipity — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

HULU

MADAGASCAR: A LITTLE WILD: COMPLETE SEASON 3 (Hulu Original)

The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)

The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23 (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12 (ABC)

May 28

NETFLIX

Dog Gone Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Bluey Shorts (S2)

Disney Sydney to the Max (S3 – Episodes 1-8)

Kingdom of the Polar Bears (S1)

Wicked Tuna (S10 – Episode 1-7)

Cruella – Premier Access

Launchpad – Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 203 “Valentine’s Day”

Big Shot – Episode 107 “Kalm Korn”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 110 “State of Play” (Season Finale)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 105

HBO MAX

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

HULU

PLAN B (2021) (Hulu Original Film)

The Vigil (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

Panic – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

May 30

HBO MAX

Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

May 31

NETFLIX

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HULU

The Donut King (2020)

The One I Love (2014)

The World To Come (2020)

Don’t miss all of this on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, et al. next month.