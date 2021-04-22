Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime In May
The last week of April is upon us, so it’s time to take a look at what lies ahead in May. All the major streaming services – Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video – are serving up a stacked load of fresh content to keep subscribers happy over the course of the month, as there’s a ton of licensed movies and TV series on the way, as well as a range of must-see original titles.
First of all, the biggest new release hitting Netflix in May has to be Army of the Dead, the zombie/heist mash-up from Justice League director Zack Snyder, which debuts on the 21st. Dave Bautista stars as the leader of a group of mercenaries who plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. Netflix has high hopes for the pic, too, as an animated spinoff series and a prequel movie are confirmed to be in the works.
As for Disney Plus, don’t miss Cruella a week later on May 28th. Emma Stone stars as one of the Mouse House’s wickedest women in this origin story for the 101 Dalmatians villain. Estella De Vil begins as a lowly employee in the fashion house of ice queen The Baroness (Emma Thompson), but her ambition to be the best and growing obsession with puppy fur may prove to be her undoing. I, Tonya‘s Craig Gillespie directs.
Cruella will be simultaneously released in theaters and on streaming, and the same goes for HBO Max’s Those Who Wish Me Dead, which can be found on Warner Bros.’ platform for 30 days from May 14th. Unlike Disney Plus’ Cruella, though, it comes at no additional cost. A neo-western thriller, the film follows a young boy who’s protected by a wilderness survival expert (Angelina Jolie) as he’s hunted by assassins after he witnesses his father’s murder.
Hulu, meanwhile, debuts Marvel animation M.O.D.O.K. – a Robot Chicken-esque comedy series starring Patton Oswalt – on the 4th, while Amazon Prime launches The Underground Railroad, an alt-history drama show from Moonlight director Barry Jenkins about former slaves escaping to freedom in the mid-1800s, on the 14th.
For more, check out the full breakdown of everything hitting the major streaming platforms in May below:
May 1
NETFLIX
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
Scarface
SITTING IN LIMBO
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland
HBO MAX
17 Again, 2009
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
Anaconda, 1997
Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)
Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)
Barry Lyndon, 1975
Black Hawk Down, 2001
The Cable Guy, 1996
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Cursed, 2005 (HBO)
Daddy Day Care, 2003
Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)
Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Dirty Dozen, 1967
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)
Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)
Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)
Free Willy, 1993
Frida, 2002 (HBO)
Generation Por Que? (HBO)
God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)
Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)
Happy Feet Two, 2011
Happy Feet, 2006
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)
Hercules, 1983 (HBO)
Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)
Igor, 2008 (HBO)
Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)
The Interview, 2014
Jackie Brown, 1997
Kansas, 1988 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
Menace II Society, 1993
Michael, 1996 (HBO)
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)
Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)
Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)
Norbit, 2007 (HBO)
Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)
Precious, 2009 (HBO)
Rabid, 1977 (HBO)
Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)
Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)
Rudy, 1993
Rush Hour 2, 2001
Rush Hour 3, 2007
Rush Hour, 1998
Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)
Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)
Senseless, 1998 (HBO)
Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)
Serpico, 1974 (HBO)
Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)
Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)
Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
The Debt, 2010 (HBO)
The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)
The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)
The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)
The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)
The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)
The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)
Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)
Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)
Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)
Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)
HULU
Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4-6 (MTV)
Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15 (Oxygen)
Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1 – 45 (Bravo)
Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (E!)
I Am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!)
Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1 – 6 (Bravo)
Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1- 6 (Bravo)
Texicanas: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)
(500) Days of Summer (2009)
The A-Team (2010)
The Age of Adaline (2015)
Almost Famous (2000)
An Elephant’s Journey (2018)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
The Assassin (2015)
Betrayed (1988)
Blast From The Past (1999)
Blue Chips (1994)
Bound (1996)
Burning (2018)
The Crazies (2010)
Cyrus (2009)
Dances With Wolves (1990)
Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)
Dinosaur 13 (2014)
Fascination (2005)
Goodnight Mommy (2015)
Grace Of Monaco (2015)
Grudge Match (2013)
Gundala (2019)
Hannibal Rising (2007)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)
The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)
Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
I Am Legend (2007)
I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)
The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
The Iron Giant (1999)
Knowing (2009)
Lost in Hong Kong (2015)
Lucky Number Slevin (2006)
Machete (2010)
The Man From Nowhere (2010)
Midnight Heat (1996)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
One Fine Day (1996)
The Outsider (1980)
Predator (1987)
Predator 2 (1990)
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Reservoir Dogs (1992)
Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
Sahara (1984)
Shattered (1991)
The Spy Next Door (2010)
Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
Step Up 3D (2010)
Train to Busan (2016)
True Lies (1994)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
Vantage Point (2008)
The Virgin Suicides (2000)
The Wailing (2016)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)
We Were Soldiers (2002)
What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)
Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)
PRIME VIDEO
Alien: Resurrection (1997)
Alien 3 (1992)
Aliens (1986)
Almost Famous (2000)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Betrayed (1988)
Bound (1996)
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
Dinosaur 13 (2014)
Fascination (2004)
Flight (2012)
Flightplan (2005)
Georgia Rule (2018)
Green Zone (2010)
Gunsight Ridge (1957)
Hidalgo (2004)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
Jumping The Broom (2011)
Knowing (2009)
Leatherheads (2008)
Nanny Mcphee (2006)
Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
One Fine Day (1996)
Priest (2011)
Reign Of Fire (2002)
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Resident Evil (2002)
Rio (2011)
Sahara (1983)
Scent Of A Woman (1992)
See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)
Shattered (1991)
The Age of Adaline (2015)
The Dalton Girls (1957)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
The French Connection (1971)
The Green Hornet (2011)
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)
The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
The Ladykillers (2004)
The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)
The Outsider (1980)
The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
The Sweetest Thing (2002)
The Towering Inferno (1974)
Two For The Money (2005)
Unbreakable (2000)
Vantage Point (2008)
May 2
NETFLIX
Hoarders: Season 11
HBO MAX
Uri and Ella, Season 1
HULU
Flight (2012)
The Iron Lady (2011)
May 3
HBO MAX
300: Rise of an Empire, 2014
Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)
HULU
The Legend of Baron To’a (2020)
May 4
NETFLIX
The Clovehitch Killer
Selena: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trash Truck: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Series Premiere
HULU
Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, Episodes 1 – 12 (Disney Junior)
Love Sarah (2021)
May 5
NETFLIX
Framing John DeLorean
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HULU
Shadow in the Cloud (2021)
Skyfall (2012)
Warrior (2011)
PRIME VIDEO
Skyfall (2012)
May 6
NETFLIX
Dead Man Down
HBO MAX
Hunger, 2008
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949
That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Series Premiere
West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961
HULU
The Unicorn (2018)
May 7
NETFLIX
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jupiter’s Legacy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Milestone — NETFLIX FILM
Monster — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Disney Wander over Yonder (S1)
Disney Wander over Yonder (S2)
Everyone’s Hero
Flicka 2
Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Big Shot – Episode 104 “Great in the Living Room”
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 107 “Pong Hockey”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 102
HBO MAX
La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa’s Wedding) (HBO)
HULU
SHRILL: COMPLETE SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Hulu Original)
Little Fish (2021)
PRIME VIDEO
The Boy From Medellín – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
Breach (2020)
May 8
NETFLIX
Mine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sleepless
HBO MAX
Greenland, 2020 (HBO)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World– Season 2 , (Subtitled, Episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
May 9
HBO MAX
Axios (HBO)
HULU
Robot & Frank (2012)
PRIME VIDEO
Robot & Frank (2012)
May 10
HBO MAX
Jujutsu Kaisen – Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Race for the White House, Season 2
The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Wander Darkly (2020)
May 11
NETFLIX
Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 12
NETFLIX
Dance of the Forty One — NETFLIX FILM
Oxygen — NETFLIX FILM
The Upshaws — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 13
NETFLIX
Castlevania: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME
Layer Cake
HBO MAX
Hacks, Max Original Series Premiere
Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)
HULU
Saint Maud (2020)
Some Kind of Heaven (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
Saint Maud (2020)
May 14
NETFLIX
Ferry — NETFLIX FILM
Haunted: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am All Girls — NETFLIX FILM
Jungle Beat: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Move to Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Strange House — NETFLIX FILM
The Woman in the Window — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Disney Special Agent Oso (S1)
Disney Special Agent Oso (S2)
Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (S1)
X-Men: The Last Stand
Life Below Zero (S15)
Race to the Center of the Earth (S1)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 201 “New Year’s Eve”
Big Shot – Episode 105 “This is our House”
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 108 “Change on the Fly”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 103
HBO MAX
Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
HULU
MLK/FBI (2021)
PRIME VIDEO
The Underground Railroad – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
May 15
HBO MAX
Apple & Onion, Season 2A
HULU
A Perfect Ending (2012)
Cowboys (2020)
Good Kisser (2019)
Mosquita Y Mari (2012)
Reaching for the Moon (2013)
The Mountain Between Us (2017)
Tru Love (2013)
May 16
NETFLIX
Sleight
May 18
NETFLIX
Sardar Ka Grandson — NETFLIX FILM
HULU
Supernova (2020)
May 19
NETFLIX
The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HBO MAX
Apple & Onion, Season 2A
HULU
Red Dawn (2012)
PRIME VIDEO
Red Dawn (2012)
Trumbo (2015)
May 20
NETFLIX
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
HBO MAX
Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Together Again, Max Original
The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale
Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale
Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)
This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7
May 21
NETFLIX
Army of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Neighbor: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
Disney Big City Greens (S2)
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
Fury Files (Interstitials)
Ice Road Rescue (S5)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S6)
Inside Pixar: Unpacked – Batch Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 202 “Typecasting”
Big Shot – Episode 106 “Carlsbad Crazies”
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 109 “Head Games”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 104
HULU
MARVEL’S M.O.D.O.K.: SERIES PREMIERE (Hulu Original)
PRIME VIDEO
P!nk: All I Know So Far – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Solos – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series
May 22
NETFLIX
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios
HULU
Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)
May 23
HBO MAX
In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
May 25
NETFLIX
Home
HBO MAX
Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
HULU
Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Escape from the City: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7 – 10 (Fremantle)
May 26
NETFLIX
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — NETFLIX FILM
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — NETFLIX FILM
Nail Bomber: Manhunt — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Curious George, 2006 (HBO)
HULU
Mr Inbetween: Season 3 Premiere (FX on Hulu)
May 27
NETFLIX
Black Space — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Blue Miracle — NETFLIX FILM
Eden — NETFLIX ANIME
Soy Rada: Serendipity — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
HULU
MADAGASCAR: A LITTLE WILD: COMPLETE SEASON 3 (Hulu Original)
The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)
The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23 (ABC)
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12 (ABC)
May 28
NETFLIX
Dog Gone Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
Bluey Shorts (S2)
Disney Sydney to the Max (S3 – Episodes 1-8)
Kingdom of the Polar Bears (S1)
Wicked Tuna (S10 – Episode 1-7)
Cruella – Premier Access
Launchpad – Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 203 “Valentine’s Day”
Big Shot – Episode 107 “Kalm Korn”
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 110 “State of Play” (Season Finale)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 105
HBO MAX
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
HULU
PLAN B (2021) (Hulu Original Film)
The Vigil (2021)
PRIME VIDEO
Panic – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
May 30
HBO MAX
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
May 31
NETFLIX
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HULU
The Donut King (2020)
The One I Love (2014)
The World To Come (2020)
Don’t miss all of this on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, et al. next month.
Source: ComicBook.com
Comments