Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Week

This week is a big one when it comes to the streaming world. As always, the major platforms – Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video – have a range of both licensed and original content dropping throughout the next seven days, and included are a few hugely anticipated releases. In particular, there’s a TV premiere that Marvel fans can’t wait for and a new movie that’s going to blow DC lovers’ minds.

First of all, Netflix is adding Steven Spielberg’s The BFG, a charming adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel, on Monday, alongside swashbuckling docuseries The Lost Pirate Kingdom and teen sports drama Zero Chill. Skipping ahead to Thursday, you can catch Skylines, the final chapter in the sci-fi movie trilogy. And on Friday, the likes of kids show Alien TV and Spanish action drama Sky Rojo debut.

Here’s your full guide to what’s new on streaming for the week beginning March 15th:

March 15

NETFLIX

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Zero Chill — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Infomercials

HULU

1 Night In San Diego (2020)

Constructing Albert (2017)

Here Awhile (2019)

Intersect (2020)

Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)

Naughty Books (2020)

Pink Wall (2019)

The Pretenders (2018)

The Relationtrip (2017)

Sister Aimee (2019)

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)

Tracks (2019)

March 16

NETFLIX

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Savages (2012)

Waffles + Mochi — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

HULU

Staged: Complete Season 2 (BBC Studios)

March 17

NETFLIX

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

Superman: The Animated Series

HULU

Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

March 18

NETFLIX

Deadly Illusions (2021)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Skylines (2020)

B: The Beginning Succession — NETFLIX ANIME

Cabras da Peste — NETFLIX FILM

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

HBO MAX

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere

HULU

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Identity (2003)

March 19

NETFLIX

Alien TV: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Country Comfort — NETFLIX FAMILY

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sky Rojo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Series Premiere

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series (s3)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time

Mexico Untamed (s1)

HBO MAX

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Hunter Hunter (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

Words On Bathroom Walls (2020)

March 20

NETFLIX

Jiu Jitsu (2020)



HBO MAX

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

HULU

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8 (MTV)

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Hulu adds a bunch of fresh titles on Monday, including the James Franco-directed The Pretenders, teen romcom The Relationtrip and Tatiana Maslany vehicle Pink Wall. The next day, the second season of David Tennant/Michael Sheen lockdown comedy Staged debuts, with more episodes of spinoff series Trolls: TrollsTopia dropping on Thursday. Prime, meanwhile, has just the one addition this week – Friday’s moving teen drama Words On Bathroom Walls.

Over on Disney Plus on Friday, there are new episodes of Big Hero 6: The Series and Secrets of Sulphur Springs as well as the series premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Hot on the heels of WandaVision, this six-part show stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in their fan favorite roles as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. And last but definitely not least, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the director’s cut that fans have been waiting years for, finally comes to HBO Max on Thursday.

Tell us, though, what are you going to be catching on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max et al. this week? Join the conversation in the comments section.