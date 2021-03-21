Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Week

There’s a ton of great stuff coming to the major streaming services over the next week, so whatever combination of Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video you’re subscribed to, you won’t be disappointed. As well as the usual scattering of classic licensed content, there’s a huge amount of must-see original movies and TV shows on the way and in particular, Netflix has a new Sherlock Holmes show, Disney Plus is delivering a television sequel to an iconic movie franchise and Prime is sharing your latest superhero obsession.

First of all, the highlights of what’s due up on Netflix this week include multi-Oscar nominated British drama Philomena on Monday, Mexican murder mystery Who Killed Sara? on Wednesday and anime DOTA: Dragon’s Blood on Thursday. Meanwhile, on Friday, catch the first season of The Irregulars, a bold reimagining of the Sherlock-verse focusing on a bunch of Victorian street urchins protecting London from a supernatural threat.

Speaking of Friday, Disney Plus has a batch of new titles arriving just in time for the weekend, including animated movie Gnomeo & Juliet and the second episode of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Also, don’t miss The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Featuring Gilmore Girls‘ Lauren Graham and original star Emilio Estevez, prepare to meet a new generation of underdog ice hockey champs.

The same day sees Prime debut Invincible, the superhero adult animated series from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman starring Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons. As for Hulu, check out the second run of alien animated comedy Solar Opposites and the season finale of Blumhouse horror anthology show Into the Dark, both arriving on Friday. HBO Max then drops Tina Turner documentary Tina on Saturday.

Here’s your full guide to what’s coming to streaming the week starting March 22nd.

March 22

NETFLIX

Navillera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Philomena (2013)

HBO MAX

Beartown, Limited Series Finale

HULU

Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3 (National Geographic)

March 23

NETFLIX

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL



HBO MAX

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, (HBO)

HULU

Breeders: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

100% Wolf (2020)

March 24

NETFLIX

Seaspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Who Killed Sara? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 25

NETFLIX

Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — NETFLIX ANIME=

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency — NETFLIX FAMILY

HULU

Collective (2019)

March 26

NETFLIX

A Week Away — NETFLIX FILM

Bad Trip — NETFLIX FILM

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

The Irregulars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It!: Double Trouble — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Series Premiere

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – New Episode

Inside Pixar: Foundations – Batch 3 Premiere

Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes BY

Disney Pickle and Peanut (s1)

Disney Pickle and Peanut (s2)

Gnomeo & Juliet

HBO MAX

Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)

HULU

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale (Hulu Original)

Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

PRIME VIDEO

Invincible – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

La Templanza (The Vineyard) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

March 27

HBO MAX

Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

