Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

So long, 2020, 2021 is here! Now that we’ve entered the New Year, the various major streaming services are starting January with a bang as they all have hefty hauls arriving this weekend. The first day of the month always sees a load of newly licensed titles go up across the platforms and that’s especially the case in January, as Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video have tons of great new movies and TV shows debuting this weekend.

For starters, there’s something for all tastes becoming available on Netflix on January 1st. We’ve got Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, animated comedy Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, both Sex in the City movies, Superbad, Bruce Lee classic Enter the Dragon, horror flick Gothika and not one but two films directed by Martin Scorsese, Goodfellas and The Departed, featuring DiCaprio again.

For more, check out the full list of everything coming to streaming this weekend below:

January 1

NETFLIX

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Headspace Guide to Meditation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Minimalists: Less Is Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Monarca: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What Happened to Mr. Cha? — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

700 Sharks

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Great Shark Chow Down

Mega Hammerhead

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

The Wolverine

Earth to Ned – 10 new episodes

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake

HBO MAX

12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1 & 2

42nd Street, 1933

All the President’s Men, 1976

Apple & Onion, Season 1B

The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Beyond

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000

Batman: Bad Blood, 2016

Batman: Death in the Family, 2020

Batman: Hush, 2019

Batman: The Animated Series

Blade, 1998

A Better Life, 2011

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

Check It Out! with Steve Brule

Chinatown, 1974

Codename: Kids Next Door

The Color Purple, 1985

The Conjuring, 2013

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Craig of the Creek, Season 2

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002

The Dark Knight, 2008

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

Dim Sum Funeral, 2009

Ed, Edd n Eddy

El Amor No Puede Esperar (Aka Love Can’t Wait), 2021

Happy Feet, 2006

The Electric Horseman, 1979

Escape from New York, 1981

The Exorcist, 1973

Flashpoint, 1984

The General’s Daughter, 1999

Gossip Girl

Green Lantern, 2011

Green Lantern: The Animated Series

Gremlins, 1984

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Happily N’Ever After, 2007

Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White, 2009

Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008

He Said She Said, 1991

Heaven Help Us, 1985

The Infamous Future, 2018

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001

The Jellies

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020

Kong: Skull Island, 2017

Little Con Lili, 2021

Loiter Squad

Ma, 2019

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Magic Mike, 2012

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

March of the Penguins, 2005

Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version)

Miracle On 34th Street, 1994

Miss Firecracker, 1989

Mulholland Dr., 2001

Mystic River, 2003

Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012

No Country for Old Men, 2007

The Notebook, 2004

Ocean’s 8, 2018

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007

Ocean’s Twelve, 2004

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985

Piter, 2021

The Producers, 1968

Pulp Fiction, 1994

Purple Rain, 1984

Ready Player One, 2018

Revenge Of The Nerds, 1984

Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise, 1987

Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love, 2005

Rollerball, 2002

Se7en, 1995

Shallow Hal, 2001

Snowpiercer, Season 1

A Star is Born, 2018

Superman: Doomsday, 2007

Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020

Superman Returns, 2006

Swimfan, 2002

This Is Spinal Tap, 1984

The Three Stooges, 2012

TMNT, 2007

Tom Goes to the Mayor

The Trouble With Spies, 1987

Underclassman, 2005

V for Vendetta, 2005

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version), 2009

Walk Of Shame, 2014

Warrior, Seasons 1 & 2

Willard, 1971

Worth Winning, 1989

You Can Count On Me, 2000

HULU

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest: Special (ABC)

Fire Force: Season 2, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

1900 (1977)

1900 (Extended Cut) (1977)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

American Gigolo (1980)

Arachnophobia (1990)

The Arrival (1996)

Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Bad Company (2002)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blow (2001)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Breakdown (1997)

Broken Arrow (1996)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Bully (2001)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Constantine (2005)

The Cooler (2003)

The Core (2003)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Cujo (1983)

Dance Flick (2009)

Date Night (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dead Presidents (1995)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

The Duff (2015)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Footloose (1984)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Frozen (2010)

The Gift (2000)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Haunting (1999)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! (1991)

How Do You Know (2010)

In & Out (1997)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last of the Mohicans: Director’s Cut (1992)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Like a Boss (2020)

The Longest Yard (1974)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Lost In Space (1998)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Major League (1989)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Mexican (2001)

More Than a Game (2008)

Mousehunt (1997)

My Best Friend’S Girl (2008)

New In Town (2009)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Paycheck (2003)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Places in the Heart (1984)

Poseidon (2006)

Pride (2007)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Push (2009)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Regarding Henry (1991)

The Relic (1997)

The Rules Of Attraction (2002)

Salt (2010)

Save Yourselves (2020)

Selena (1997)

Shrek (2001)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Star Kid (1998)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Starman (1984)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Super Dark Times (2017)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Truman Show (1998)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War (2007)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Young Adult (2011)

PRIME VIDEO

1900 (1977)

A Night At The Roxbury (1998)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Brothers (2009)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (1964)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gun Duel In Durango (1957)

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral (1957)

In & Out (1997)

Jazz (2001) (PBS Documentaries)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

Legion (2010)

Like A Boss (2020)

Love The Coopers (2015)

Major League (2015)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Premonition (2007)

Pride (2007)

Push (2009)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Ride Out For Revenge (1958)

Salt (2010)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (2013)

Signs (2002)

Soul Food (1997)

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

Starman (1984)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

The Brass Legend (1956)

The Brothers Mcmullen (1995)

The Cooler (2003)

The Devil’s Own (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Interview (2014)

The Legend Of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Quick And The Dead (1995)

The Sons Of Katie Elder (1965)

The Town (2010)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Vampire In Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

January 2

NETFLIX

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

The High Note, 2020

As you can see, Disney Plus adds Dr. Seuss adaptation Horton Hears a Who! and Mr. Popper’s Penguins, both starring Jim Carrey, and The Wolverine, another Hugh Jackman-led X-Men movie. Not to mention new episodes of puppet talk show Earth to Ned. Over on HBO Max, meanwhile, there are some of the best films ever made going up, like the Dark Knight trilogy, Chinatown, The Exorcist, a couple of Mad Max pics and a whole lot more.

The same day, Hulu delivers the likes of the Austin Powers trilogy, the ultimate cut of Blade Runner, found footage alien invasion flick Cloverfield and a bunch of Star Trek outings. A few of the same titles are shared with Prime Video, as well as great movies like Dr. Strangelove, Donnie Brasco and Crazy, Stupid, Love, in addition to all eight seasons of Dexter.

