Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend
So long, 2020, 2021 is here! Now that we’ve entered the New Year, the various major streaming services are starting January with a bang as they all have hefty hauls arriving this weekend. The first day of the month always sees a load of newly licensed titles go up across the platforms and that’s especially the case in January, as Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video have tons of great new movies and TV shows debuting this weekend.
For starters, there’s something for all tastes becoming available on Netflix on January 1st. We’ve got Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, animated comedy Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, both Sex in the City movies, Superbad, Bruce Lee classic Enter the Dragon, horror flick Gothika and not one but two films directed by Martin Scorsese, Goodfellas and The Departed, featuring DiCaprio again.
For more, check out the full list of everything coming to streaming this weekend below:
January 1
NETFLIX
17 Again (2009)
30 Minutes or Less (2011)
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Blue Streak (1999)
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Cool Hand Luke (1967)
The Creative Brain (2019)
The Departed (2006)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
Gimme Shelter (2013)
Good Hair (2010)
Goodfellas (1990)
Gothika (2003)
The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
Into the Wild (2007)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Mud (2012)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Striptease (1996)
Superbad (2007)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Headspace Guide to Meditation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Minimalists: Less Is Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Monarca: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What Happened to Mr. Cha? — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
700 Sharks
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
Great Shark Chow Down
Mega Hammerhead
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
The Wolverine
Earth to Ned – 10 new episodes
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake
HBO MAX
12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1 & 2
42nd Street, 1933
All the President’s Men, 1976
Apple & Onion, Season 1B
The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974
Batman Begins, 2005
Batman Beyond
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
Batman: Bad Blood, 2016
Batman: Death in the Family, 2020
Batman: Hush, 2019
Batman: The Animated Series
Blade, 1998
A Better Life, 2011
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
Check It Out! with Steve Brule
Chinatown, 1974
Codename: Kids Next Door
The Color Purple, 1985
The Conjuring, 2013
Courage the Cowardly Dog
Craig of the Creek, Season 2
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002
The Dark Knight, 2008
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
Dim Sum Funeral, 2009
Ed, Edd n Eddy
El Amor No Puede Esperar (Aka Love Can’t Wait), 2021
Happy Feet, 2006
The Electric Horseman, 1979
Escape from New York, 1981
The Exorcist, 1973
Flashpoint, 1984
The General’s Daughter, 1999
Gossip Girl
Green Lantern, 2011
Green Lantern: The Animated Series
Gremlins, 1984
Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
Happily N’Ever After, 2007
Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White, 2009
Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008
He Said She Said, 1991
Heaven Help Us, 1985
The Infamous Future, 2018
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001
The Jellies
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020
Kong: Skull Island, 2017
Little Con Lili, 2021
Loiter Squad
Ma, 2019
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Magic Mike, 2012
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
March of the Penguins, 2005
Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version)
Miracle On 34th Street, 1994
Miss Firecracker, 1989
Mulholland Dr., 2001
Mystic River, 2003
Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012
No Country for Old Men, 2007
The Notebook, 2004
Ocean’s 8, 2018
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985
Piter, 2021
The Producers, 1968
Pulp Fiction, 1994
Purple Rain, 1984
Ready Player One, 2018
Revenge Of The Nerds, 1984
Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise, 1987
Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love, 2005
Rollerball, 2002
Se7en, 1995
Shallow Hal, 2001
Snowpiercer, Season 1
A Star is Born, 2018
Superman: Doomsday, 2007
Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020
Superman Returns, 2006
Swimfan, 2002
This Is Spinal Tap, 1984
The Three Stooges, 2012
TMNT, 2007
Tom Goes to the Mayor
The Trouble With Spies, 1987
Underclassman, 2005
V for Vendetta, 2005
Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version), 2009
Walk Of Shame, 2014
Warrior, Seasons 1 & 2
Willard, 1971
Worth Winning, 1989
You Can Count On Me, 2000
HULU
Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest: Special (ABC)
Fire Force: Season 2, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
1900 (1977)
1900 (Extended Cut) (1977)
A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
American Gigolo (1980)
Arachnophobia (1990)
The Arrival (1996)
Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
Bad Company (2002)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)
Blood Diamond (2006)
Bloody Sunday (2002)
Blow (2001)
Boogie Nights (1997)
Breakdown (1997)
Broken Arrow (1996)
The Brothers McMullen (1995)
Bully (2001)
Changing Lanes (2002)
Chaplin (1992)
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)
Cloverfield (2008)
Coneheads (1993)
Constantine (2005)
The Cooler (2003)
The Core (2003)
Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
Cujo (1983)
Dance Flick (2009)
Date Night (2010)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Dead Presidents (1995)
The Dead Zone (1983)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009)
Donnie Brasco (1997)
The Duff (2015)
Enemy at the Gates (2001)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
Eve’s Bayou (1997)
Face/Off (1997)
The Firm (1993)
The Foot Fist Way (2008)
Footloose (1984)
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
Frozen (2010)
The Gift (2000)
Girl Most Likely (2013)
Good Luck Chuck (2007)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
The Haunting (1999)
Hell or High Water (2016)
Hondo (1953)
Hot Shots! (1991)
How Do You Know (2010)
In & Out (1997)
Indecent Proposal (1993)
Internal Affairs (1990)
Kiss the Girls (1997)
The Ladies Man (2000)
Last of the Mohicans: Director’s Cut (1992)
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
Like a Boss (2020)
The Longest Yard (1974)
Look Who’s Talking (1989)
Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)
Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)
Lost In Space (1998)
Love And Basketball (2000)
Major League (1989)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
The Mexican (2001)
More Than a Game (2008)
Mousehunt (1997)
My Best Friend’S Girl (2008)
New In Town (2009)
Night at the Museum (2006)
Paycheck (2003)
The Peacemaker (1997)
Places in the Heart (1984)
Poseidon (2006)
Pride (2007)
The Princess Bride (1987)
Push (2009)
The Quick and the Dead (1995)
Regarding Henry (1991)
The Relic (1997)
The Rules Of Attraction (2002)
Salt (2010)
Save Yourselves (2020)
Selena (1997)
Shrek (2001)
The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
Soul Plane (2004)
Species (1995)
Star Kid (1998)
Star Trek Beyond (2016)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
Starman (1984)
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)
Super Dark Times (2017)
The Three Musketeers (2011)
The Truman Show (1998)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
Virtuosity (1995)
Walking Tall (1973)
War (2007)
Where Hope Grows (2015)
Wonder Boys (2000)
Young Adult (2011)
PRIME VIDEO
1900 (1977)
A Night At The Roxbury (1998)
Arachnophobia (1990)
Bloody Sunday (2002)
Broken Arrow (1996)
Brothers (2009)
Chaplin (1992)
Cloverfield (2008)
Coneheads (1993)
Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
Donnie Brasco (1997)
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (1964)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Eve’s Bayou (1997)
Face/Off (1997)
Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)
Girl Most Likely (2013)
Good Luck Chuck (2007)
Gun Duel In Durango (1957)
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral (1957)
In & Out (1997)
Jazz (2001) (PBS Documentaries)
Kiss The Girls (1997)
Last Of The Mohicans (1992)
Legion (2010)
Like A Boss (2020)
Love The Coopers (2015)
Major League (2015)
Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
Places In The Heart (1984)
Premonition (2007)
Pride (2007)
Push (2009)
Regarding Henry (1991)
Ride Out For Revenge (1958)
Salt (2010)
Signed, Sealed, Delivered (2013)
Signs (2002)
Soul Food (1997)
St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)
Starman (1984)
Star Trek Beyond (2016)
The Brass Legend (1956)
The Brothers Mcmullen (1995)
The Cooler (2003)
The Devil’s Own (1997)
The Firm (1993)
The Interview (2014)
The Legend Of Bagger Vance (2000)
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Peacemaker (1997)
The Quick And The Dead (1995)
The Sons Of Katie Elder (1965)
The Town (2010)
The Truman Show (1998)
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)
Vampire In Brooklyn (1995)
Virtuosity (1995)
Walking Tall (1973)
War
When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
Where Hope Grows (2015)
Wonder Boys (2000)
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
January 2
NETFLIX
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
The High Note, 2020
As you can see, Disney Plus adds Dr. Seuss adaptation Horton Hears a Who! and Mr. Popper’s Penguins, both starring Jim Carrey, and The Wolverine, another Hugh Jackman-led X-Men movie. Not to mention new episodes of puppet talk show Earth to Ned. Over on HBO Max, meanwhile, there are some of the best films ever made going up, like the Dark Knight trilogy, Chinatown, The Exorcist, a couple of Mad Max pics and a whole lot more.
The same day, Hulu delivers the likes of the Austin Powers trilogy, the ultimate cut of Blade Runner, found footage alien invasion flick Cloverfield and a bunch of Star Trek outings. A few of the same titles are shared with Prime Video, as well as great movies like Dr. Strangelove, Donnie Brasco and Crazy, Stupid, Love, in addition to all eight seasons of Dexter.
Tell us, though, what will you be checking out on Netflix, Disney Plus and the rest this weekend? Sound off in the usual place down below.
