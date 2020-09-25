Everything New On Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max Hulu And Prime This Weekend

If you don’t have any plans for this weekend, you’re about to be given plenty. And even if you do have a jam-packed next couple of days coming up, what you’re going to read here might make you want to reconsider doing anything other than curling up on the couch with some popcorn.

Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of everything dropping on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime through the dates of September 25th to the 27th, and suffice it to say, there’s quite a lot to dig into.

September 25th

NETFLIX

A Perfect Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Country-Ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sneakerheads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s2)

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)

Muppet Babies (s2)

Oceans

Port Protection: Alaska (s3)

Sydney to the Max (s2)

Wild Central America (s1)

X-Ray Earth (s1)

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Series Premiere

One Day at Disney – “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”

Weird but True – “Venomous Animals”

HBO MAX

Fandango at the Wall

HULU

Judy

PRIME VIDEO

Judy

Utopia: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

September 26

NETFLIX

The Good Place: Season 4

HBO MAX

Just Mercy

HULU

The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere (FX)

September 27

NETFLIX

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

HBO MAX

Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere

There’s certainly tons to like there. It may not be the most star-studded or eye-catching weekend for new streaming releases, but there are most definitely a few titles worth seeking out over the next few days. Be it Michael B. Jordan’s excellent drama Just Mercy, season 4 of hit TV show Van Helsing or forgotten Cameron Diaz comedy Bad Teacher, at least a handful of these are sure to keep you entertained. Not to mention it’s already been a pretty great week for new releases across the various streaming platforms, with Enola Holmes, in particular, becoming a huge hit over on Netflix.

On the odd chance that none of these new titles catch your interest, though, the good news is that there are still plenty of other fascinating movies and shows to consume across all five of the major streaming services. But tell us, which of the entertainment options listed above are you the most excited to check out? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think, and watch this space for further updates on what’s coming down the pipeline throughout the rest of the month and beyond.