Everything New On Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

It’s finally Friday, so let’s take a look at all the new titles coming to the major streaming services over the next few days. The weekend beginning September 11th maybe isn’t the biggest of the month, but there are still a few new movies and TV shows arriving across Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime that you’ll want to catch.

For starters, Netflix has dropped eight new additions this Friday, including five originals. The highlights include comedy series The Duchess, popular DreamWorks animated sequel How to Train Your Dragon 2 and the latest bunch of Pokemon Journeys episodes. You might also wish to catch the second season of French series Family Business, romantic musical Lara & the Beat and children’s show Pets United.

See below for the full list of everything hitting streaming this weekend:

September 11

NETFLIX

The Duchess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Family Business: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Lara & the Beat

Pets United — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Christopher Robin

One Day at Disney – “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”

Weird But True – “Photography”

HBO MAX

Detention Adventure, Season 1

Huracán (Aka Hurricane)

Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1

HULU

My Hero Academia: Episodes 64 – 76 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

September 12

HBO MAX

Coastal Elites

Over on Disney Plus, three new titles drop today. As well as new episodes of One Day at Disney and Weird But True, there’s Christopher Robin, the acclaimed 2018 reimagining of Winnie the Pooh starring Ewan McGregor as the loveable bear’s titular friend all grown-up.

As for HBO Max, they have two new TV shows and one movie going up this Friday – high school series Detention Adventure, psychological thriller Hurricane and family DIY show Make it Big, Make It Small. Meanwhile, Hulu delivers the latest dubbed episodes of My Hero Academia.

Things then get pretty quiet over the weekend. In fact, only HBO Max has anything new to add on Saturday. But at least it’s a notable release. Coastal Elites is a film shot entirely during lockdown, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Dan Levy, Kaitlin Dever and Issa Rae as five people, living in either New York or L.A., who are navigating the pandemic in different ways.

Tell us, though, what will you be streaming this weekend on Netflix and the rest? Let us know down below.