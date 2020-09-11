Netflix Added 8 New Movies And TV Shows For The Weekend

If you’re wondering what you’re going to watch this weekend, you don’t have to anymore, as Netflix has just added a whole bunch of new content for you to binge during your downtime, including a particularly popular animated film adored by children and adults alike.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 has landed on the service today, and it promises 102 minutes of equally funny, emotional and exciting viewing for the whole family. This sequel takes place five years after the original and catches up with Hiccup and Toothless on a brand new quest that deals with the hunger for power. With a solid 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, you’re almost guaranteed to love it.

Once the kids are asleep, though, you can always catch season 2 of Family Business, which is about a French family who turns their butcher shop into a marijuana cafe. It promises plenty of laughs, so grab some popcorn and binge away.

For more, here’s everything that released today:

Family Business (Season 2) – French comedy about selling marijuana.

Girlfriends (Multiple Seasons) – Comedy sitcom series about women.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 – Second outing for Hiccup and Toothless.

Lara & the Beat – Romantic musical.

Pets United – Animated feature about a dog and a cat.

Pokemon Journeys (Part 2) – Netflix-exclusive Pokemon series.

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted – Mexican comedy.

The Duchess (Season 1) – Katherine Ryan’s new comedy show.

If you’re not seeing anything that catches your eyes today, you can always head through here and take a look over some of the other stuff that Netflix has to offer in September. With huge new additions like the entire Back to the Future trilogy, Hilary Swank’s new sci-fi show Away, and the already quite popular psychological horror I’m Thinking of Ending Things, there’s truly no shortage of fantastic stuff to dive into.

Tell us, though, what are you planning to watch over the weekend? Let us know in the comments section below and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for future updates on what’s coming to all of your favorite streaming services.