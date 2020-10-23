Home / movies

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video And HBO Max In November

By 15 mins ago
With a new month quickly approaching, it’s time to look ahead and see what’s coming to all your favorite streaming services this November. That’s Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and, of course, HBO Max.

Halloween will soon be behind us and given that Christmas isn’t too far off, we’re beginning to see some holiday titles pop up, with all the major platforms getting into the festive spirit. That’ll continue in December as well, of course, but for November, there’s certainly tons on offer for those looking to start the celebrations early.

There’s a lot of other great stuff on the way, too, though, be it classic films, underrated gems, brand new releases and much more, and you can check out the entire lineup, sorted by date, down below. Ready to dive in?

November 1

NETFLIX

60 Days In: Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire: Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters (1989)
Mile 22
Ocean’s Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show: Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man

HBO MAX

10,000 BC
13 Going On 30
2 Fast 2 Furious
Above The Rim
All Is Bright
America, America
Anchors Aweigh
Another Cinderella Story
The Arrangement
Austin Powers In Goldmember
Autumn In New York
Baby Doll
Battleship
Beasts Of The Southern Wild
Billy Madison
Blast From The Past
Blood Work
The Bridge Of San Luis Rey
Broadway Danny Rose
The Bucket List
The Children
A Christmas Carol
Chronicle
City Island
City Slickers
Clash Of The Titans
Critical Care
Cruel Intentions
The Dancer Upstairs
The Dark Knight
David Copperfield
Dead Man Walking
Desperately Seeking Susan
The Devil’s Advocate
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Dolphin Tale
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
The Eagle
East Of Eden
Eight Legged Freaks
Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernard’s Save Christmas
The Enforcer
A Face In The Crowd
The Fast And The Furious
Femme Fatale
The Five-Year Engagement (Extended Version)
A Flintstone Christmas
A Flintstone Family Christmas
Free Willy
Friday The 13th
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra
The Gauntlet
Genius
Get Santa
Girl In Progress
Grumpier Old Men
Grumpy Old Men
Guys And Dolls
Hacksaw Ridge
Happy Gilmore
Heidi
High Fidelity
High Society
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies
The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug
Hollidaysburg
House On Haunted Hill
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes
The Iron Giant
J. Edgar
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday
Jason X
King Kong
The Last King Of Scotland
The Lego Batman Movie
The Lego Movie
The Lego Ninjago Movie
License To Wed
Life Stinks
Linda And The Mockingbirds
Little Man Tate
Looney Tunes: Back In Action
The Losers
Lowriders
Made
The Madness Of King George
Magic Mike
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
Magnum Force
Malibu’s Most Wanted
The Man With The Golden Arm
The Mask
Menace II Society
Miss Julie
Money Talks
Mr. Nanny
Music And Lyrics
Must Love Dogs
Mystic River
National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1
Needful Things
The Neverending Story
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
New York Minute
Nights In Rodanthe
Nothing Like The Holidays
Now And Then
Ocean’s 11
Old School
On The Town
Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas, Special Premiere
A Perfect World
Pleasantville
The Pledge
Popstar
Practical Magic
The Prophecy
The Prophecy 2
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
Prophecy 4: The Uprising
Prophecy 5: The Forsaken
Radio Days
Red Tails
Rick And Morty, Season Four Premiere
The Right Stuff
Rock Star
Rosewood
Rumor Has It
Salvador
Scoop
The Sea Of Grass
The Secret Garden
Sesame Street
Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate, Special Premiere
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, Special Premiere
Sinbad Of The Seven Seas
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2
Smurfs Christmas Special
Some Came Running
Space Cowboys
Splendor In The Grass
Sudden Impact
Summer Catch
Swingers
Swordfish
A Tale Of Two Cities
Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines
Terminator Salvation
Terms Of Endearment
Thief
Thirteen Ghosts
Tightrope
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Tis The Season To Be Smurfy
Titans, Seasons 1 & 2
Torque
Tower Heist
The Town That Santa Forgot
Troll
Troll 2
True Crime
Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures
Twilight Zone: The Movie
Una Semana
Unaccompanied Minors
Untamed Heart
Veronica Mars
A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (Extended Version)
We Bought A Zoo
When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special
Wild Wild West
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Witches Of Eastwick, The
The Wood
Wyatt Earp
Yogi Bear’s All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper
Yogi’s First Christmas
Young Justice, Seasons 1-3
Zoo Animals

Knock Knock

HULU

Ayesha’s Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1
Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1
Giada’s Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4
Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5
Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1
Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special
Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special
Malaysia Kitchen: Special
Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4
Skins: Complete Series
Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1
12 Rounds
3 Ninjas
A Christmas Solo
A Nanny For Christmas
A View to a Kill
Alien Nation
Antwone Fisher
Article 99
Beerfest
Big Daddy
The Blair Witch Project
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Breathless
Bringing Down The House
Broadcast News
Children Of The Corn
Christmas In Compton
Christmas In Vermont
Christmas on Holly Lane
The Christmas Tale
Crimson Tide
Dead Presidents
Diamonds Are Forever
The Dog Who Saved Christmas
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Firewalker
For Your Eyes Only
Foxfire
From Russia with Love
Fun in Acapulco
The Horse Whisperer
Hud
I Heart Huckabees
I Spy
Johnny Mnemonic
Jumping The Broom
The Kingdom Of Heaven
Kiss The Girls
Knocked Up
The Last Waltz
License to Kill
Little Giants
Live and Let Die
The Living Daylights
Lord Of War
Lost In Space
Love Hurts
The Man with the Golden Gun
Maverick
Moonraker
Mr. Majestyk
Much Ado About Nothing
The Net
Next Day Air
Octopussy
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Once Upon A Time At Christmas
Pacific Heights
Paws P.I.
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Platoon
The Prestige
Ronin
School Dance
Slumdog Millionaire
Spy Next Door
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Universal Soldier
W.
Wanted
The Waterboy
Wetlands
Wild Hogs
Wild Things
Working Girl
The World is Not Enough
You Only Live Twice

PRIME VIDEO

28 Days Later
A Christmas Movie Christmas
A Christmas Switch
A Majestic Christmas
Arizona Whirlwind
Article 99
As Good As It Gets
Boyz N’ The Hood
Breathless
Country Strong
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Dead Poets Society
Deja Vu
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
Firewalker
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Marrying Father Christmas
Me, Myself & Irene
More Than A Game
Mr. Majestyk
Next Day Air
Platoon
Rock N’ Roll Christmas
Romancing The Stone
Ronin
Silverado
Step Up
Thank You For Smoking
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Insider
The Iron Lady
The Jewel Of The Nile
The Last Waltz
The Sapphires
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3
The X Files: I Want To Believe
Twilight
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans
Underworld
W.
Wall Street
Water For Elephants
You Got Served
Zookeeper

November 2

NETFLIX

Prospect

HBO MAX

Quadrophenia
We Are Who We Are, Season Finale
A Woman Under The Influence

November 3

NETFLIX

Felix Lobrecht: Hype — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Mother — NETFLIX FILM

HULU

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12
General Commander
The Assault

PRIME VIDEO

General Commander
The Assault

November 4

NETFLIX

A Christmas Catch
Christmas With A Prince
Love and Anarchy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

Looney Tunes, 1930 – 1969

HULU

Blue Story

PRIME VIDEO

Blue Story

November 5

NETFLIX

A New York Christmas Wedding
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Midnight At The Magnolia
Operation Christmas Drop — NETFLIX FILM
Paranormal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HULU

Braking for Whales

November 6

NETFLIX

Citation — NETFLIX FILM
Country Ever After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — NETFLIX FILM
The Late Bloomer

DISNEY+

Disney Goldie & Bear (s1)
Disney Goldie & Bear (s2)
Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s1)
Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Mr. Magoo
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 10”
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “The Big Egg Switcheroo”
The Right Stuff – “VOSTOK”
Weird But True – “Camping” (Season Finale)
One Day at Disney – “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer”

HBO MAX

Pecado Original (Aka Original Sin)

HULU

Killing Eve: Complete Season 3
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10

PRIME VIDEO

The Secret: Dare to Dream
El Presidente (English Dub) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Ferro – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Wayne – Amazon Presents: Season 1

November 7

HBO MAX

The Dead Don’t Die
The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductions

PRIME VIDEO

Retaliation

November 8

PRIME VIDEO

Community: Seasons 1-6

November 9

NETFLIX

Undercover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma, Season 5 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Industry, Series Premiere

HULU

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Power: Season 6A
The Nice Guys

November 10

NETFLIX

Dash & Lily — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trash Truck — NETFLIX FAMILY

HULU

A Teacher: Limited Series
Vik the Viking

November 11

NETFLIX

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
The Liberator — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What We Wanted — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Patria, Season Finale

HULU

Eater’s Guide to the World: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
The Girl Next Door
Tonight You’re Mine

PRIME VIDEO

Tonight You’re Mine

November 12

NETFLIX

Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Prom Night
Ludo — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

My Sesame Street Friends

HULU

Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere
Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere
Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere
Man who Invented Christmas

November 13

NETFLIX

American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — NETFLIX FILM
The Life Ahead — NETFLIX FILM
The Minions of Midas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Petra: City of Riches
Ultimate Viking Sword
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 11”
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Baby Gorilla Grace” (Season Finale)
Inside Pixar (Premiere)
The Right Stuff – “Ziggurat”
One Day at Disney – “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer”

HBO MAX

De Lo Mio
Entre Nos: LA Meets NY

HULU

I Am Greta: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 22 Premiere
Station 19: Season 4 Premiere
Sputnik

PRIME VIDEO

The Ride
Alex Rider – IMDb TV Original: Season 1
James May: Oh Cook – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
American Horror Story: 1984: Season 9

November 14

HBO MAX

Dolittle

HULU

The Dictator

PRIME VIDEO

The Dictator
Scrubs: Seasons 1-9

November 15

NETFLIX

A Very Country Christmas
America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hometown Holiday
Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta

HBO MAX

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season Finale
Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Premiere

HULU

12 Pups of Christmas
A Christmas Movie Christmas
A Nice Girl Like You
Cartel Land
Christmas Crush

PRIME VIDEO

12 Pups Of Christmas
Christmas Crush

November 16

HBO MAX

His Dark Materials, Season Two Premiere
Linda and the Mockingbirds

HULU

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss

November 17

NETFLIX

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
We Are the Champions — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

HULU

Soul Surfer

November 18

NETFLIX

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Premiere) – “Supermarket Scramble” & “Cheesewranglers”

HULU

No Man’s Land: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Big Sky: Series Premiere
Body Cam
McQueen

PRIME VIDEO

Body Cam

November 19

NETFLIX

The Princess Switch: Switched Again — NETFLIX FILM

HULU

For Life: Season 2 Premiere
Amulet

November 20

NETFLIX

Alien Xmas — NETFLIX FILM
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
If Anything Happens I Love You — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Planes
Planes: Fire Rescue
Marvel’s 616 (Premiere)
The Real Right Stuff (Premiere)
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 12”
The Right Stuff – “Flight” (Finale)
One Day at Disney (Season Finale)

HBO MAX

Porno Para Principiantes (Aka Porno For Newbies)

HULU

Animaniacs: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Run: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere
Tesla

PRIME VIDEO

Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss
Small Axe – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series
The Pack – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

November 21

HBO MAX

Between The World And Me, Special Event Premiere

HULU

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 3

PRIME VIDEO

Most Wanted

November 22

NETFLIX

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — NETFLIX FILM
Machete Kills

November 23

NETFLIX

Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 24

NETFLIX

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — NETFLIX FILM
Hillbilly Elegy — NETFLIX FILM
Wonderoos — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
Smurfs, Season 4

HULU

Black Narcissus: Series Premiere
My Hero Academia: Season 4, Episodes 77-88 (DUBBED)

November 25

NETFLIX

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — NETFLIX FILM
Great Pretender: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

PRIME VIDEO

Uncle Frank – Amazon Original Movie

November 26

NETFLIX

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Craftopia: Craft the Halls, HBO Max Special Premiere
Craftopia: Merry Craftmas!, HBO Max Special Premiere
The Flight Attendant, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
Superintelligence, HBO Max Original Film Premiere

HULU

Bombshell

PRIME VIDEO

Bombshell

November 27

NETFLIX

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Call — NETFLIX FILM
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Don’t Listen — NETFLIX FILM
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Virgin River: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Belva / The Beast — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home
Marvel’s Spider-man: Maximum Venom (s3)
Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
Party Animals (s1)
Alaska: Port Protection
Black Beauty (Original Movie Premiere)
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “House of Tomorrow” & “Hard to Swallow”
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13”

HBO MAX

Chateau Vato
How To With John Wilson, Season Finale

HULU

Centigrade

PRIME VIDEO

Life in a Year

November 28

NETFLIX

The Uncanny Counter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

The Call Of The Wild

November 29

NETFLIX

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

The Undoing, Season Finale

HULU

The Big Ugly

November 30

NETFLIX

The 2nd
Rust Creek
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
A Love So Beautiful — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Finding Agnes — NETFLIX FILM

The Call of the Wild

Still with us? As you can see, there’s an exhaustive list of options, no matter which streaming site you frequent most. Perhaps the biggest arrival is The Mandalorian season 2, which actually premieres at the end of October but will drop several new episodes throughout November.

Meanwhile, Netflix is continuing to pump out original productions at an alarming rate, while HBO Max, Hulu and Prime are all filling up their library with quality licensed titles. And with hundreds of movies and TV series to choose from across all the different platforms, folks will have no trouble keeping themselves entertained well into the winter. After all, with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, it’ll be nice to have so many options when it comes to films and TV shows to watch.

But tell us, what will you be checking out on Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and the rest in November? Sound off down below and let us know.

Source: ComicBook.com

