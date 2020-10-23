Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video And HBO Max In November

With a new month quickly approaching, it’s time to look ahead and see what’s coming to all your favorite streaming services this November. That’s Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and, of course, HBO Max.

Halloween will soon be behind us and given that Christmas isn’t too far off, we’re beginning to see some holiday titles pop up, with all the major platforms getting into the festive spirit. That’ll continue in December as well, of course, but for November, there’s certainly tons on offer for those looking to start the celebrations early.

There’s a lot of other great stuff on the way, too, though, be it classic films, underrated gems, brand new releases and much more, and you can check out the entire lineup, sorted by date, down below. Ready to dive in?

November 1

NETFLIX

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

HBO MAX

10,000 BC

13 Going On 30

2 Fast 2 Furious

Above The Rim

All Is Bright

America, America

Anchors Aweigh

Another Cinderella Story

The Arrangement

Austin Powers In Goldmember

Autumn In New York

Baby Doll

Battleship

Beasts Of The Southern Wild

Billy Madison

Blast From The Past

Blood Work

The Bridge Of San Luis Rey

Broadway Danny Rose

The Bucket List

The Children

A Christmas Carol

Chronicle

City Island

City Slickers

Clash Of The Titans

Critical Care

Cruel Intentions

The Dancer Upstairs

The Dark Knight

David Copperfield

Dead Man Walking

Desperately Seeking Susan

The Devil’s Advocate

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

Dolphin Tale

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

The Eagle

East Of Eden

Eight Legged Freaks

Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernard’s Save Christmas

The Enforcer

A Face In The Crowd

The Fast And The Furious

Femme Fatale

The Five-Year Engagement (Extended Version)

A Flintstone Christmas

A Flintstone Family Christmas

Free Willy

Friday The 13th

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra

The Gauntlet

Genius

Get Santa

Girl In Progress

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

Guys And Dolls

Hacksaw Ridge

Happy Gilmore

Heidi

High Fidelity

High Society

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies

The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug

Hollidaysburg

House On Haunted Hill

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes

The Iron Giant

J. Edgar

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday

Jason X

King Kong

The Last King Of Scotland

The Lego Batman Movie

The Lego Movie

The Lego Ninjago Movie

License To Wed

Life Stinks

Linda And The Mockingbirds

Little Man Tate

Looney Tunes: Back In Action

The Losers

Lowriders

Made

The Madness Of King George

Magic Mike

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

Magnum Force

Malibu’s Most Wanted

The Man With The Golden Arm

The Mask

Menace II Society

Miss Julie

Money Talks

Mr. Nanny

Music And Lyrics

Must Love Dogs

Mystic River

National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1

Needful Things

The Neverending Story

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter

New York Minute

Nights In Rodanthe

Nothing Like The Holidays

Now And Then

Ocean’s 11

Old School

On The Town

Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas, Special Premiere

A Perfect World

Pleasantville

The Pledge

Popstar

Practical Magic

The Prophecy

The Prophecy 2

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

Prophecy 4: The Uprising

Prophecy 5: The Forsaken

Radio Days

Red Tails

Rick And Morty, Season Four Premiere

The Right Stuff

Rock Star

Rosewood

Rumor Has It

Salvador

Scoop

The Sea Of Grass

The Secret Garden

Sesame Street

Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate, Special Premiere

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, Special Premiere

Sinbad Of The Seven Seas

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2

Smurfs Christmas Special

Some Came Running

Space Cowboys

Splendor In The Grass

Sudden Impact

Summer Catch

Swingers

Swordfish

A Tale Of Two Cities

Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines

Terminator Salvation

Terms Of Endearment

Thief

Thirteen Ghosts

Tightrope

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tis The Season To Be Smurfy

Titans, Seasons 1 & 2

Torque

Tower Heist

The Town That Santa Forgot

Troll

Troll 2

True Crime

Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures

Twilight Zone: The Movie

Una Semana

Unaccompanied Minors

Untamed Heart

Veronica Mars

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (Extended Version)

We Bought A Zoo

When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special

Wild Wild West

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Witches Of Eastwick, The

The Wood

Wyatt Earp

Yogi Bear’s All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper

Yogi’s First Christmas

Young Justice, Seasons 1-3

Zoo Animals

HULU

Ayesha’s Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1

Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1

Giada’s Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1

Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special

Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special

Malaysia Kitchen: Special

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4

Skins: Complete Series

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1

12 Rounds

3 Ninjas

A Christmas Solo

A Nanny For Christmas

A View to a Kill

Alien Nation

Antwone Fisher

Article 99

Beerfest

Big Daddy

The Blair Witch Project

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Breathless

Bringing Down The House

Broadcast News

Children Of The Corn

Christmas In Compton

Christmas In Vermont

Christmas on Holly Lane

The Christmas Tale

Crimson Tide

Dead Presidents

Diamonds Are Forever

The Dog Who Saved Christmas

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Firewalker

For Your Eyes Only

Foxfire

From Russia with Love

Fun in Acapulco

The Horse Whisperer

Hud

I Heart Huckabees

I Spy

Johnny Mnemonic

Jumping The Broom

The Kingdom Of Heaven

Kiss The Girls

Knocked Up

The Last Waltz

License to Kill

Little Giants

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

Lord Of War

Lost In Space

Love Hurts

The Man with the Golden Gun

Maverick

Moonraker

Mr. Majestyk

Much Ado About Nothing

The Net

Next Day Air

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Once Upon A Time At Christmas

Pacific Heights

Paws P.I.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Platoon

The Prestige

Ronin

School Dance

Slumdog Millionaire

Spy Next Door

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Universal Soldier

W.

Wanted

The Waterboy

Wetlands

Wild Hogs

Wild Things

Working Girl

The World is Not Enough

You Only Live Twice

PRIME VIDEO

28 Days Later

A Christmas Movie Christmas

A Christmas Switch

A Majestic Christmas

Arizona Whirlwind

Article 99

As Good As It Gets

Boyz N’ The Hood

Breathless

Country Strong

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Dead Poets Society

Deja Vu

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

Firewalker

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Marrying Father Christmas

Me, Myself & Irene

More Than A Game

Mr. Majestyk

Next Day Air

Platoon

Rock N’ Roll Christmas

Romancing The Stone

Ronin

Silverado

Step Up

Thank You For Smoking

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Insider

The Iron Lady

The Jewel Of The Nile

The Last Waltz

The Sapphires

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3

The X Files: I Want To Believe

Twilight

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans

Underworld

W.

Wall Street

Water For Elephants

You Got Served

Zookeeper

November 2

NETFLIX

Prospect

HBO MAX

Quadrophenia

We Are Who We Are, Season Finale

A Woman Under The Influence

November 3

NETFLIX

Felix Lobrecht: Hype — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Mother — NETFLIX FILM

HULU

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12

General Commander

The Assault

PRIME VIDEO

General Commander

The Assault

November 4

NETFLIX

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

Looney Tunes, 1930 – 1969

HULU

Blue Story

PRIME VIDEO

Blue Story

November 5

NETFLIX

A New York Christmas Wedding

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Midnight At The Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop — NETFLIX FILM

Paranormal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HULU

Braking for Whales

November 6

NETFLIX

Citation — NETFLIX FILM

Country Ever After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — NETFLIX FILM

The Late Bloomer

DISNEY+

Disney Goldie & Bear (s1)

Disney Goldie & Bear (s2)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s1)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Mr. Magoo

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 10”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “The Big Egg Switcheroo”

The Right Stuff – “VOSTOK”

Weird But True – “Camping” (Season Finale)

One Day at Disney – “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer”

HBO MAX

Pecado Original (Aka Original Sin)

HULU

Killing Eve: Complete Season 3

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10

PRIME VIDEO

The Secret: Dare to Dream

El Presidente (English Dub) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Ferro – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Wayne – Amazon Presents: Season 1

November 7

HBO MAX

The Dead Don’t Die

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductions

PRIME VIDEO

Retaliation

November 8

PRIME VIDEO

Community: Seasons 1-6

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Posters Revealed 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

November 9

NETFLIX

Undercover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma, Season 5 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Industry, Series Premiere

HULU

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Power: Season 6A

The Nice Guys

November 10

NETFLIX

Dash & Lily — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trash Truck — NETFLIX FAMILY

HULU

A Teacher: Limited Series

Vik the Viking

November 11

NETFLIX

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Liberator — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What We Wanted — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Patria, Season Finale

HULU

Eater’s Guide to the World: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Girl Next Door

Tonight You’re Mine

PRIME VIDEO

Tonight You’re Mine

November 12

NETFLIX

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Prom Night

Ludo — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

My Sesame Street Friends

HULU

Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere

Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere

Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere

Man who Invented Christmas

November 13

NETFLIX

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — NETFLIX FILM

The Life Ahead — NETFLIX FILM

The Minions of Midas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Petra: City of Riches

Ultimate Viking Sword

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 11”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Baby Gorilla Grace” (Season Finale)

Inside Pixar (Premiere)

The Right Stuff – “Ziggurat”

One Day at Disney – “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer”

HBO MAX

De Lo Mio

Entre Nos: LA Meets NY

HULU

I Am Greta: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 22 Premiere

Station 19: Season 4 Premiere

Sputnik

PRIME VIDEO

The Ride

Alex Rider – IMDb TV Original: Season 1

James May: Oh Cook – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

American Horror Story: 1984: Season 9

November 14

HBO MAX

Dolittle

HULU

The Dictator

PRIME VIDEO

The Dictator

Scrubs: Seasons 1-9

November 15

NETFLIX

A Very Country Christmas

America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

HBO MAX

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season Finale

Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Premiere

HULU

12 Pups of Christmas

A Christmas Movie Christmas

A Nice Girl Like You

Cartel Land

Christmas Crush

PRIME VIDEO

12 Pups Of Christmas

Christmas Crush

November 16

HBO MAX

His Dark Materials, Season Two Premiere

Linda and the Mockingbirds

HULU

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss

November 17

NETFLIX

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

We Are the Champions — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

HULU

Soul Surfer

Disney Releases First Poster For The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

November 18

NETFLIX

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Premiere) – “Supermarket Scramble” & “Cheesewranglers”

HULU

No Man’s Land: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Big Sky: Series Premiere

Body Cam

McQueen

PRIME VIDEO

Body Cam

November 19

NETFLIX

The Princess Switch: Switched Again — NETFLIX FILM

HULU

For Life: Season 2 Premiere

Amulet

November 20

NETFLIX

Alien Xmas — NETFLIX FILM

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

If Anything Happens I Love You — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Planes

Planes: Fire Rescue

Marvel’s 616 (Premiere)

The Real Right Stuff (Premiere)

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 12”

The Right Stuff – “Flight” (Finale)

One Day at Disney (Season Finale)

HBO MAX

Porno Para Principiantes (Aka Porno For Newbies)

HULU

Animaniacs: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Run: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere

Tesla

PRIME VIDEO

Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss

Small Axe – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

The Pack – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

November 21

HBO MAX

Between The World And Me, Special Event Premiere

HULU

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 3

PRIME VIDEO

Most Wanted

November 22

NETFLIX

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — NETFLIX FILM

Machete Kills

November 23

NETFLIX

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 24

NETFLIX

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — NETFLIX FILM

Hillbilly Elegy — NETFLIX FILM

Wonderoos — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

Smurfs, Season 4

HULU

Black Narcissus: Series Premiere

My Hero Academia: Season 4, Episodes 77-88 (DUBBED)

November 25

NETFLIX

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — NETFLIX FILM

Great Pretender: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

PRIME VIDEO

Uncle Frank – Amazon Original Movie

November 26

NETFLIX

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Craftopia: Craft the Halls, HBO Max Special Premiere

Craftopia: Merry Craftmas!, HBO Max Special Premiere

The Flight Attendant, HBO Max Original Series Premiere

Superintelligence, HBO Max Original Film Premiere

HULU

Bombshell

PRIME VIDEO

Bombshell

First Trailer Released For Bruce Willis' Latest VOD Action Movie 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

November 27

NETFLIX

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Call — NETFLIX FILM

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Don’t Listen — NETFLIX FILM

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Virgin River: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Belva / The Beast — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home

Marvel’s Spider-man: Maximum Venom (s3)

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland

Party Animals (s1)

Alaska: Port Protection

Black Beauty (Original Movie Premiere)

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “House of Tomorrow” & “Hard to Swallow”

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13”

HBO MAX

Chateau Vato

How To With John Wilson, Season Finale

HULU

Centigrade

PRIME VIDEO

Life in a Year

November 28

NETFLIX

The Uncanny Counter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

The Call Of The Wild

November 29

NETFLIX

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

The Undoing, Season Finale

HULU

The Big Ugly

November 30

NETFLIX

The 2nd

Rust Creek

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

A Love So Beautiful — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Finding Agnes — NETFLIX FILM

Still with us? As you can see, there’s an exhaustive list of options, no matter which streaming site you frequent most. Perhaps the biggest arrival is The Mandalorian season 2, which actually premieres at the end of October but will drop several new episodes throughout November.

Meanwhile, Netflix is continuing to pump out original productions at an alarming rate, while HBO Max, Hulu and Prime are all filling up their library with quality licensed titles. And with hundreds of movies and TV series to choose from across all the different platforms, folks will have no trouble keeping themselves entertained well into the winter. After all, with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, it’ll be nice to have so many options when it comes to films and TV shows to watch.

But tell us, what will you be checking out on Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and the rest in November? Sound off down below and let us know.