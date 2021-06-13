Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week

The middle of the month isn’t usually viewed as the greatest time for the various streamers competing for our affections and subscription feels to deliver a stream of high profile original content. For the most part, the biggest and splashiest titles tend to arrive at either the beginning or the end, and the selection of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Hulu and HBO Max over the course of the next seven days reflects that to a certain extent.

The most notable new arrival of the bunch is dramatic comedy Fatherhood, with Kevin Hart looking to prove he can act just as well as he can scream loudly at the top of his lungs. It was initially supposed to hit theaters in April of last year, but then the Coronavirus pandemic came along, with Netflix stepping in to acquire the worldwide distribution rights from Sony, so it doesn’t fall under Hart’s own bumper deal with the platform.

Fatherhood stars the diminutive comic as a recently widowed father struggling with the trials and tribulations of being a single dad following the unexpected passing of his wife. It doesn’t sound particularly original, and may well end up falling into overly saccharine territory, but you can guarantee it’ll pull in a massive audience given the leading man’s popularity. There’s a lot more on the way than that, though, and you can check out the full list below.

June 14

NETFLIX

Elite Short Stories — NETFLIX SERIES

HULU

Rūrangi: Complete Season 1 (The Yellow Affair)

June 15

NETFLIX

FTA

Let’s Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sir! No Sir!

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Unwind Your Mind — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE

Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Alone: Complete Season 7 (A&E)

Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1

America Our Defining Hours: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete Season 1 (ABC)

Dance Moms: Complete Season 8 (A&E)

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 7 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

Mountain Men: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

Swamp People: Complete Season 11 (A&E)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1B (A&E)

Born to Play (2020)

Gone Girl (2014)

Her Deadly Sugar Daddy

Her Name Is Chef (2020)

Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)

Nasrin (2020)

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020)

The Outside Story (2021)

Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020) (Lifetime)

June 16

NETFLIX

Lowriders

Penguin Town — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Silver Skates — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Loki – New Episode

June 17

NETFLIX

Black Summer: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Gift: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Katla — NETFLIX SERIES

Silver Linings Playbook

HBO MAX

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)

HULU

DAVE: Season 2 Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Phobias (2021)

June 18

NETFLIX

A Family — NETFLIX FILM

Elite: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Fatherhood — NETFLIX FILM

Jagame Thandhiram — NETFLIX FILM

The Rational Life — NETFLIX SERIES

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Dino Ranch (S1)

Disney Just Roll With It (S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. The Maine Ingredient

Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)

Luca – Film Premiere

Big Shot – Finale

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 206 “Yes, And…”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 108

HBO MAX

Super Friends

HULU

Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The Hustler: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

When Nature Calls: Series Premiere (ABC)

PRIME VIDEO

Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

June 19

NETFLIX

Nevertheless — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Fatale, 2020 (HBO)

June 20

HULU

The Guilt Trip (2012)

In terms of breakout potential, Silver Linings Playbook is coming to Netflix and star studded films typically tend to fare well in terms of making their way to the upper end of the most-watched charts, and the trio of Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro certainly deliver in the at regard.

Of course, there’s also the second episode of Marvel Cinematic Universe smash hit series Loki, which will once again be looking to dominate the cultural and online conversation with another wild time traveling adventure.