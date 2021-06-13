Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week
The middle of the month isn’t usually viewed as the greatest time for the various streamers competing for our affections and subscription feels to deliver a stream of high profile original content. For the most part, the biggest and splashiest titles tend to arrive at either the beginning or the end, and the selection of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Hulu and HBO Max over the course of the next seven days reflects that to a certain extent.
The most notable new arrival of the bunch is dramatic comedy Fatherhood, with Kevin Hart looking to prove he can act just as well as he can scream loudly at the top of his lungs. It was initially supposed to hit theaters in April of last year, but then the Coronavirus pandemic came along, with Netflix stepping in to acquire the worldwide distribution rights from Sony, so it doesn’t fall under Hart’s own bumper deal with the platform.
Fatherhood stars the diminutive comic as a recently widowed father struggling with the trials and tribulations of being a single dad following the unexpected passing of his wife. It doesn’t sound particularly original, and may well end up falling into overly saccharine territory, but you can guarantee it’ll pull in a massive audience given the leading man’s popularity. There’s a lot more on the way than that, though, and you can check out the full list below.
June 14
NETFLIX
Elite Short Stories — NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
Rūrangi: Complete Season 1 (The Yellow Affair)
June 15
NETFLIX
FTA
Let’s Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sir! No Sir!
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Unwind Your Mind — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Alone: Complete Season 7 (A&E)
Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1
America Our Defining Hours: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete Season 1 (ABC)
Dance Moms: Complete Season 8 (A&E)
Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 7 (A&E)
Hoarders: Complete Season 11 (A&E)
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 11 (A&E)
Mountain Men: Complete Season 6 (A&E)
Swamp People: Complete Season 11 (A&E)
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1B (A&E)
Born to Play (2020)
Gone Girl (2014)
Her Deadly Sugar Daddy
Her Name Is Chef (2020)
Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)
Nasrin (2020)
The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020)
The Outside Story (2021)
Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020) (Lifetime)
June 16
NETFLIX
Lowriders
Penguin Town — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Silver Skates — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Loki – New Episode
June 17
NETFLIX
Black Summer: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Gift: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Katla — NETFLIX SERIES
Silver Linings Playbook
HBO MAX
Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)
HULU
DAVE: Season 2 Premiere (FX on Hulu)
Phobias (2021)
June 18
NETFLIX
A Family — NETFLIX FILM
Elite: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Fatherhood — NETFLIX FILM
Jagame Thandhiram — NETFLIX FILM
The Rational Life — NETFLIX SERIES
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Dino Ranch (S1)
Disney Just Roll With It (S2)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. The Maine Ingredient
Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)
Luca – Film Premiere
Big Shot – Finale
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 206 “Yes, And…”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 108
HBO MAX
Super Friends
HULU
Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
The Hustler: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
When Nature Calls: Series Premiere (ABC)
PRIME VIDEO
Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
June 19
NETFLIX
Nevertheless — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Fatale, 2020 (HBO)
June 20
HULU
The Guilt Trip (2012)
In terms of breakout potential, Silver Linings Playbook is coming to Netflix and star studded films typically tend to fare well in terms of making their way to the upper end of the most-watched charts, and the trio of Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro certainly deliver in the at regard.
Of course, there’s also the second episode of Marvel Cinematic Universe smash hit series Loki, which will once again be looking to dominate the cultural and online conversation with another wild time traveling adventure.
