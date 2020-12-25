Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Weekend

Every weekend a slew of new titles arrive across the various streaming services to satiate the millions of subscribers around the world who can’t seem to decide on what to watch, but things are a little different this week with Christmas Day falling on a Friday. That means a lot of food and alcohol-related hangovers and a general sense of laziness and malaise, so comfort eating and viewing will be the go-to options for a lot of folks over the next three days.

There are some heavy hitters coming to the multitude of platforms, too, with the DCEU’s blockbuster comic book sequel Wonder Woman 1984 and Pixar’s latest animation Soul arriving on HBO Max and Disney Plus respectively. Those two titles are guaranteed to dominate both the most-watched list and the conversation, but there are more than a few others that are definitely worth a watch, and you can check out the full list of this weekend’s new releases and where to find them below.

December 25

NETFLIX

Bridgerton — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Max Keeble’s Big Move

Soul

Burrow

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle

HBO MAX

The West Wing, Season 1-7

Wonder Woman 1984

HULU

Soldiers of Fortune

PRIME VIDEO

Sylvie’s Love – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Soldiers Of Fortune

December 26

NETFLIX

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM

DNA — NETFLIX FILM

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara — NETFLIX FAMILY

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Independence Day (Extended Version)

Road Trip, Season 1

HULU

Letterkenny: Complete Season 9 (Hulu Original)

December 27

NETFLIX

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

HULU

The Masked Singer: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

American Animals

PRIME VIDEO

The House Sitter

New Wonder Woman 1984 Photos Show The Movie's Main Characters 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The West Wing is poised to become a staple of the HBO Max subscriber base, while there are plenty of kid-friendly shows being added Netflix to keep the little ones happy whenever they get bored of their new gifts. An extended version of Independence Day is also an intriguing proposition for those who still get a kick out of Roland Emmerich’s immensely enjoyable blockbuster almost a quarter of a century later, and watching the first one for the tenth time is still better than having to sit through Resurgence again.

Of course, Wonder Woman 1984 and Soul are the biggest draws, but with millions of people set to check out one or both of them by the time today is over, there’s still going to be a lot of free time to kill until next week begins.