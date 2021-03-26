Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Weekend

The last few days of the month tends to see the various streaming services on offer scale back their list of new additions before the cycle begins anew on the first on the next one. And given that there are a lot of people who seem to be watching both versions of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on repeat, screen time is going to be fairly limited for some folks anyway.

That being said, there are still a couple of splashy originals coming to a platform near you before the weekend is over, including Netflix’s supernatural Sherlock Holmes spinoff The Irregulars. The first trailer promised an atmospheric spin on a mythology that’s been done to death a thousand times over, and it’ll be interesting to see if the show manages to put a fresh slant on the most heavily-adapted fictional character in history.

Disney Plus also dropped the second episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier today, and looks to draw in the nostalgia crowd as well thanks to sequel series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, which brings back Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay in the continuation of the beloved 1990s franchise. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though, and you can check out all of this weekend’s new arrivals below.

March 26

NETFLIX

A Week Away — NETFLIX FILM

Bad Trip — NETFLIX FILM

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

The Irregulars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It!: Double Trouble — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Series Premiere

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – New Episode

Inside Pixar: Foundations – Batch 3 Premiere

Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes BY

Disney Pickle and Peanut (s1)

Disney Pickle and Peanut (s2)

Gnomeo & Juliet

HBO MAX

Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)

HULU

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale (Hulu Original)

Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

PRIME VIDEO

Invincible – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

La Templanza (The Vineyard) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

March 27

HBO MAX

Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

So, a solid list overall then, and one particular highlight to take note of is Amazon’s animated superhero show Invincible, which finds The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman adapting his own comic book for the R-rated romp. It boasts a solid voice cast that includes Steven Yuen, J.K. Simmons, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Zachary Quinto, Zazie Beetz, Jon Hamm and many more, and has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 100% with almost 40 reviews in the bag. All the signs are pointing to it being a hit, then, and it’ll no doubt look to mimic the success and popularity that the streamer found with The Boys.