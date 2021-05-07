Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Weekend

It’s the weekend again, which means that another seven-day stretch of the daily grind is over, so naturally there are going to be a lot of people out there looking forward to kicking back, relaxing, chilling out and firing up one of the many streaming services on offer to see if there’s anything worth whittling away a few hours on.

In terms of original content, the most notable new release is Netflix‘s superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy, which is looking to follow in the footsteps of The Umbrella Academy, Warrior Nun and Locke & Key by turning a lesser known property into a hit show that’ll run for years to come. The trailer certainly promises plenty of potential from both a storytelling and spectacle perspective, so don’t be surprised if it’s sitting at the top of the most-watched list by this time tomorrow. Other than that, it’s relatively slim pickings between now and Sunday, but you can check out the full list of fresh arrivals to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu and HBO Max below.

May 7

NETFLIX

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jupiter’s Legacy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Milestone — NETFLIX FILM

Monster — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Disney Wander over Yonder (S1)

Disney Wander over Yonder (S2)

Everyone’s Hero

Flicka 2

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Big Shot – Episode 104 “Great in the Living Room”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 107 “Pong Hockey”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 102

HBO MAX

La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa’s Wedding) (HBO)

HULU

SHRILL: COMPLETE SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Hulu Original)

Little Fish (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

The Boy From Medellín – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Breach (2020)

May 8

NETFLIX

Mine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sleepless

HBO MAX

Greenland, 2020 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World– Season 2 , (Subtitled, Episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

May 9

HBO MAX

Axios (HBO)

HULU

Robot & Frank (2012)

PRIME VIDEO

Robot & Frank (2012)

HBO Max is now in possession of Gerard Butler’s Greenland, which dominated Amazon’s viewership rankings for weeks and could continue enhancing its reputation as one of the biggest streaming success stories from the last twelve months on a different platform, while Marvel enthusiasts will be thrilled to discover that Fox’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer is part of the Legacy Collection on Disney Plus as of today.

Breach has also landed on Prime Video, and it’s the latest in a long line of critically savaged Bruce Willis actioners, but at least this time he’s got the reliable Thomas Jane for company and a sci-fi angle that differentiates it from the countless identikit thrillers that have become his bread and butter over the last decade.