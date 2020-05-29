Everything New On Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu And Disney+ This Weekend
It’s finally the weekend, and you know what that means, especially in these locked-down days. That’s right, it’s time to binge-watch hours of content on your preferred streaming service. If you’re after something new to catch over the next few days, keep reading, as we’ve got you covered with a list of every fresh movie and TV show coming to all the major streaming sites this weekend. Namely, Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon, Hulu, HBO, Showtime and Starz.
The highlight of all these new releases has to be Space Force, the new satirical workplace comedy series that marks a reunion for The Office creator Greg Daniels and star Steve Carell. Netflix users have already got stuck into it today and are loving it, but if you’ve yet to find the time, make sure to do so this weekend. Elsewhere, there’s the latest episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and a new Simpsons short film featuring Maggie.
See below for the full list:
Netflix
MAY 29
Space Force — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAY 31
High Strung Free Danc
Disney+
MAY 29
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 5
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 3
Be Our Chef – Episode 10
Disney Family Sundays – Episode 30
One Day at Disney – Episode 26
Maggie Simpson in “The Longest Daycare”
Gabby Duran and the Unsittables – Season 1
Mickey and the Seal
The Evermoor Chronicles – Seasons 1-2
The Moon-Spinners
Violetta – Season 2
Hulu
MAY 29
Ramy: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)
Prime Video
MAY 29
The Vast of Night – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
HBO, Showtime & Starz
MAY 29
Jesus Trejo: Stay At Home Son (Premiere) – Showtime
MAY 30
Lucy in the Sky (2019) – HBO
MAY 31
I Know This Much Is True (New Episode) – HBO
Insecure (New Episode) – HBO
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (New Episode) – Showtime
Hightown (New Episode) – Starz
Vida (New Episode) – Starz
Horizons West (1952) – Starz
Of course, the biggest news on the streaming front this week is the launch of a whole new platform in the shape of HBO Max. And already, there’s an enormous amount of movies and programming waiting on there for you from Warner Bros.’ back catalogue, including, but not limited to, DC, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Rick and Morty and Turner Classic Movies. Not to mention there are popular licensed titles, too, like Doctor Who and the works of Studio Ghibli.
If you’re planning further ahead though, be sure to check out our guide to everything that’s coming to Netflix in June. Happy bingeing, folks!
Source: ComicBook.com
