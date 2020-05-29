Everything New On Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu And Disney+ This Weekend

It’s finally the weekend, and you know what that means, especially in these locked-down days. That’s right, it’s time to binge-watch hours of content on your preferred streaming service. If you’re after something new to catch over the next few days, keep reading, as we’ve got you covered with a list of every fresh movie and TV show coming to all the major streaming sites this weekend. Namely, Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon, Hulu, HBO, Showtime and Starz.

The highlight of all these new releases has to be Space Force, the new satirical workplace comedy series that marks a reunion for The Office creator Greg Daniels and star Steve Carell. Netflix users have already got stuck into it today and are loving it, but if you’ve yet to find the time, make sure to do so this weekend. Elsewhere, there’s the latest episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and a new Simpsons short film featuring Maggie.

See below for the full list:

Netflix MAY 29

Space Force — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY MAY 31

High Strung Free Danc Disney+ MAY 29

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 5

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 3

Be Our Chef – Episode 10

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 30

One Day at Disney – Episode 26

Maggie Simpson in “The Longest Daycare”

Gabby Duran and the Unsittables – Season 1

Mickey and the Seal

The Evermoor Chronicles – Seasons 1-2

The Moon-Spinners

Violetta – Season 2

Early Designs For The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda Look Horrifying 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Hulu MAY 29

Ramy: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020) Prime Video MAY 29

The Vast of Night – Amazon Original Movie (2020) HBO, Showtime & Starz MAY 29

Jesus Trejo: Stay At Home Son (Premiere) – Showtime MAY 30

Lucy in the Sky (2019) – HBO MAY 31

I Know This Much Is True (New Episode) – HBO

Insecure (New Episode) – HBO

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (New Episode) – Showtime

Hightown (New Episode) – Starz

Vida (New Episode) – Starz

Horizons West (1952) – Starz

Of course, the biggest news on the streaming front this week is the launch of a whole new platform in the shape of HBO Max. And already, there’s an enormous amount of movies and programming waiting on there for you from Warner Bros.’ back catalogue, including, but not limited to, DC, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Rick and Morty and Turner Classic Movies. Not to mention there are popular licensed titles, too, like Doctor Who and the works of Studio Ghibli.

If you’re planning further ahead though, be sure to check out our guide to everything that’s coming to Netflix in June. Happy bingeing, folks!