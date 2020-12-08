Netflix Announces 18 New Movies/TV Shows For January

We’ve only got a few weeks left of 2020 so we might as well start looking ahead to 2021. When it comes to new arrivals dropping on Netflix in January, it’s too early to get our hands on a full list at this stage but a certain amount of titles have already been announced. We know a bunch of newly licensed movies and TV shows that’ll be added on the first of the month as well as a couple of much-anticipated originals that are on the way in the rest of January.

On New Year’s Day, Netflix is delivering a bunch of classic 2000s films. A couple of them are Christmas flicks, so make sure to squeeze those in just before the festive season officially ends. Oddly enough, both of them star Vince Vaughn – 2007’s Fred Claus and 2008’s Four Christmases. Zac Efron comedy 17 Again goes up the same day, as does Jesse Eisenberg comedy 30 Minutes or Less. Also don’t miss Liam Neeson actioner Unknown.

Here’s the full list of everything we know that’s coming to Netflix in January so far.

January 1st

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Fred Claus (2007)

Four Christmases (2008)

London Heist (2017)

Monarca (Season 2) N

The Minimalists: Less Is Now (2021) N

Unknown (2011)

What Happened to Mr. Cha? (2021) N

January 2nd

Asphalt Burning (2021) N

January 5th

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) N

January 7th

Pieces of a Woman (2021) N

January 8th

Cobra Kai (Season 3) N

Lupin (Season 1) N

Stuck Apart / Azizler (2021) N

January 22nd

The White Tiger (2021) N

January 27th

50M2 (Season 1) N

January 29th

The Dig (2021) N

German action thriller Asphalt Burning lands on the 2nd, with pre-school series Gabby’s Dollhouse on the 5th. The 7th brings another major release – Pieces of a Woman, the Martin Scorsese-produced indie drama starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf that made a big impression at the Venice Film Festival.

The 8th is another big day, delivering three Netflix originals. Namely, Turkish movie Stuck Apart, French series Lupin and, last but not least, the long-awaited third season of Cobra Kai. The Karate Kid sequel show was cancelled by YouTube Red after two seasons but Netflix picked it up for this new batch of episodes.

January 22nd brings Indian dark comedy The White Tiger while Turkish comedy series 50M2 drops on the 27th. And finally, the last title we can say that’s coming in January right now is British biopic The Dig, starring Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan.

Let us know what you’ll be checking out on Netflix next month in the comments.