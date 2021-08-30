Here’s What Is Coming To Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, And More In September 2021

Every month, streaming services around the world add, remove, or update the content that fans enjoy on their respective platforms. And for the month of September 2021, there will be a lot of movies and series for viewers.

As the summer comes to an end, more and more people will likely stay indoors and watch something to pass the time. So if you’re wondering what new shows or films are coming up on your favorite streaming service, we’ve got you covered.

Here is all of the content being added to Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video, Peacock, and Paramount Plus in September 2021, according to comicbook.com.

Sept. 1

Netflix

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

How to Be a Cowboy

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Disney+

Alaska Animal Rescue (S2)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Tall End Of Trauma

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Hijacked Pack

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1), 4 episodes

Dug Days (Shorts) – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 106 “The Hazelnut King / Egg Baby / Mega Muscle Chip”

Marvel Studios Legends – New Episode

Monsters at Work – Episode 110 “It’s Laughter They’re After”

Turner & Hooch – Episode 107 “To Serve and Pawtect”

What If…? – Episode 104

HBO Max

A Hijacking, 2013 (HBO)

The Animal, 2001 (HBO)

Army Of Darkness, 1993 (HBO)

The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)

Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary), 2019 (HBO)

The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)

Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)

Dead Again, 1991 (HBO)

Deck the Halls, 2006 (HBO)

Detour, 2017 (HBO)

Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)

Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)

The Evil Dead, 1983 (HBO)

Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)

Flawless, 2008 (HBO)

The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)

Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)

The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)

The Good German, 2006 (HBO)

The Good Heart, 2010 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

Green Lantern, 2011

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Impostor, 2002 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)

In the Heart of the Sea, 2015 (HBO)

Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo, 2019 (HBO)

King Kong, 2005 (Extended Version) HBO)

Lady in the Water, 2006 (HBO)

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944

Mr. Nobody, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

My Golden Days, 2016 (HBO)

Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)

Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)

On the Town, 1949

Ouija: Origin of Evil, 2016 (HBO)

Paulie, 1998 (HBO)

The Poet Of Havana, 2015 (HBO)

Prime, 2005 (HBO)

Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)

Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional, 2015 (HBO)

Rent, 2005 (HBO)

Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden, 2012 (HBO)

Santana – Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It, 2014 (HBO)

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)

Severance, 2007 (HBO)

Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)

The Song Remains the Same, 1976

Taken 2, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo, 2014 (HBO)

That’s Entertainment!, 1974

That’s Entertainment! II, 1976

That’s Entertainment! III, 1994

Transformers, 2007 (HBO)

Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)

Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)

View from the Top, 2003 (HBO)

What They Had, 2018 (HBO)

What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)

Yandel: Legacy – De Lider A Leyenda Tour, 2015 (HBO)

Hulu

50/50 (2010)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Anaconda (1997)

Angel Unchained (1970)

The Apparition (2012)

At the Earth’s Core (1976)

Blue City (1986)

Bull Durham (1988)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Cannon For Cordoba (1970)

Cellar Dweller (1988)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)

Crazy Heart (2009)

The Dunwich Horror (1970)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

El Dorado (1967)

Election (1999)

Exterminator 2 (1984)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate’s Cove (2010)

Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Fright Night (1985)

Gattaca (1997)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

The Glass House (2001)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Hoosiers (1986)

I Spit On Your Grave (2010)

I Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013)

I Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015)

Internal Affairs (1990)

The Interview (2014)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Just Between Friends (1986)

The Killer Elite (1975)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Last Castle (2001)

Magic Mike (2012)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Mexican (2001)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

Miss You Already (2015)

Mommy (2015)

Mosquito Squadron (1970)

Mr. North (1988)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Nixon (1995)

Office Space (1999)

The Omen (1976)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

The Possession (2012)

Priest (2011)

Raising Arizona (1987)

The Ring (2002)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Salvador (1986)

Secret Admirer (1985)

Shaun The Sheep Movie (2015)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Solace (2016)

Stephen King’s It (1990)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Tears Of The Sun (2003)

The Tenant (1976)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Under Fire (1983)

Vantage Point (2008)

Volcano (1997)

The Wedding Plan (2016)

The Wrestler (2008)

The X-Files (1998)

Prime Video

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

21 Grams (2003)

American Me (1992)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Armageddon (1998)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Can’t Hardly Wait (2017)

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)

Closer (2004)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Daredevil (2003)

Daredevil (Director’s Cut) (2003)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Do The Right Thing (1989)

Grown Ups (2010)

Heist (2001)

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

I Am Bolt (2016)

I Am Duran (2019)]

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Open Range (2003)

Planet Of The Apes (2001)

Predators (2010)

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Rudy (1993)

Sicko (2007)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Food (1997)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

The Alamo (2004)

The A-Team (2010)

The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)

The Best Man (1999)

The Boy (2016)

The Descent (2006)

The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

The Omen (2006)

The Social Network (2010)

The Unborn (2009)

The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)

Traffic (2000)

Year One (2009)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Peacock

About a Boy, 2002

Along Came Polly, 2004

American Assassin, 2013

American Heist, 2015

American Pie, 1999

American Pie 2, 2001

American Wedding, 2003

An American Werewolf in London, 1981

Angels & Demons, 2009

Any Given Sunday, 1999

Baby Mama, 2008

Beetlejuice, 198

The Best Man, 1999

The Big Lebowski, 1998

Blade, 1998

Breakin’ All the Rules, 2004

Child’s Play, 1988

Conan the Barbarian, 2011

Coneheads, 1993

The Croods, 2013

Criminal, 2016

The Da Vinci Code, 2006

The Deer Hunter, 1978

Don Verdean, 201

Draft Day, 2014

Dragonheart, 1996

E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982

Enemy of the State, 1998

The Express, 2008

The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008

The Fourth Kind, 2009

Friday Night Lights, 2004

Get Him to the Greek, 2010

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, 2011

Gods of Egypt, 2016

The Help, 2011

Hotel Rwanda, 2004

The Interview, 2014

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, 2014

Kick-Ass 2, 2013

Knocked Up, 2007

The Last Witch Hunter, 2015

Law Abiding Citizen, 2009

The Legend of Zorro, 2005

Let Me In, 2010

MacGruber, 2010

Mallrats, 1995

Marauders, 2016

The Mask of Zorro, 1998

The Mustang, 2019

Notting Hill, 1999

One True Thing, 1998

Ouija, 2014

Out of Africa, 1985

Out of Sight, 1998

Parenthood, 1989

Phantasm II, 1988

The Social Network, 2006

Soul Food, 1997

Soul Plane, 2004

Tombstone, 1993

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

United 93, 2006

Wedding Crashers, 2005

World Trade Center, 2006

The World’s End, 2013

The A-Team, Seasons 1-4

Paramount Plus

48 Hrs.

50/50

Anaconda

Angel Unchained

At the Earth’s Core

Blue City

Bull Durham

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Cannon For Cordoba

Cellar Dweller

Cold Mountain

Cop Land

Count Yorga, Vampire

The Dunwich Horror

Exterminator 2

The Fighting Temptations

Friday the 13th – Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Fright Night

Grosse Pointe Blank

Hoosiers

Jacob’s Ladder

Just Between Friends

The Killer Elite

The Last Castle

Mean Girls

Miss You Already

Mommy

Mosquito Squadron

Mr. North

Murder On The Orient Express (1974)

Nixon

Phase IV

Raising Arizona

Salvador

Secret Admirer

Shaun The Sheep Movie

Slumdog Millionaire

Solace

The Omen

The Party

The Patsy

The Possession

The Tenant

Transporter 3

The Wedding Plan

Under Fire

Frontier Uprising

BET Her Presents: Queen Collective (Season 2)

Punk’d (Season 1)

Sept. 2

Netflix

Final Account

Afterlife of the Party

Q-Force

Disney Plus

Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal – Premiere

HBO Max

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City, Max Original Special Premiere

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season Finale

Hulu

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

Death in Texas (2021)

The Unthinkable (2021)

Peacock

A.P. Bio, Season 4 (Peacock Original)

TrollsTopia, Season 4

Paramount Plus

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season Finale

Sept. 3

Netflix

Dive Club — NETFLIX FAMILY

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Sharkdog — NETFLIX FAMILY

Worth — NETFLIX FILM

Disney Plus

Dark Phoenix

Smoky Mountain Park Rangers

Tomorrowland

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Premiere

HBO Max

Amaraica, 2020 (HBO)

At Last, 2020

Bittu, 2020

Coffee Shop Names, 2020

Liberty Kid, 2007

Hulu

The D’Amelio Show: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

Bolden (2019)

Undine (2021)

Prime Video

Cinderella – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Peacock

Buried in the Backyard, Season 3

Paramount Plus

The J Team – Premiere

Bolden

Sept. 4

HBO Max

News of the World, 2020 (HBO)

Hulu

Flower (2017)

Paramount Plus

Geordie Shore (Season 1-9)

Sept. 6

Netflix

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Peacock

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)

Juegos Paralimpicos Tokyo 2020, Epiosde 2 (Telemundo)

Sept. 7

Netflix

Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Octonauts: Above & Beyond — NETFLIX FAMILY

On the Verge — NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO Max

Hard Knocks ’21: The Dallas Cowboys, Season Finale (HBO)

Peacock

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 12

Snapped, Season 28

Paramount Plus

Inside the NFL – Premiere

Sept. 8

Netflix

The Circle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Into the Night: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

JJ+E — NETFLIX FILM

Disney Plus

Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes

Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 – S3)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes

The Wizard of Paws (S1)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 101 “Aloha – The Hello One”

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 107 “Struggling Duckling / Friends Of The Family / Top Dog”

Turner & Hooch – Episode 108 “Arf Appreciation”

What If…? – Episode 105

HBO Max

Nasciturus, 2021

Hulu

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

La La Land (2016)

Peacock

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)

Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11

Paramount Plus

Blue’s Clues (Seasons 5-6)

Blue’s Clues & You (Season 1)

The Casagrandes (Season 1)

SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 12)

Sept. 9

Netflix

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Women and the Murderer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO Max

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Reunion Special

Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO)

Peacock

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Frogger, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)

Paramount Plus

Behind the Music – Season Finale

Sept. 10

Netflix

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

Firedrake the Silver Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY

Kate — NETFLIX FILM

Lucifer: The Final Season — NETFLIX SERIES

Metal Shop Masters — NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

Prey — NETFLIX FILM

Disney Plus

Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Twenty Something (Short) – Premiere

HBO Max

Elliott from Earth, Season 1

Malignant, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Hulu

The Killing of Two Lovers (2020)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Prime Video

The Voyeurs – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

LuLaRich – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

Peacock

Focus, 2015

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Paramount Plus

Transporter 3

Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed : the film – Premiere

Sept. 11

HBO Max

Ben 10, Season 4C

NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Walker, Season 1

Hulu

High Ground (2021)

Sept. 12

HBO Max

Scenes from a Marriage, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Prime Video

Desperado (1995)

Peacock

Turbo, 2013

Sept. 13

Netflix

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO Max

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic

I’m Sorry

Little Ellen, Max Original Series Premiere

HULU

Y: The Last Man: Three-Episode Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Colette (2018)

PEACOCK

Asi Se Baila (Telemundo)

Sept. 14

Netflix

A StoryBots Space Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

You vs. Wild: Out Cold — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sept. 15

Netflix

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Nailed It!: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Nightbooks — NETFLIX FILM

Schumacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Too Hot To Handle Latino — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Disney Plus

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes

Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 108 “The Ghost / The Imperfect Crime / Nut Soup”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 102 “Love Is A Mystery”

Turner & Hooch – Episode 109 “Witness Pup-tection”

What If…? – Episode 106

HBO Max

A La Calle, 2020

The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, 1966

Hulu

Dark Side of the Ring: Season 3B (Vice)

Joseph: King Of Dreams (2000)

Love, Simon (2018)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Peacock

American Dreamers, 2016

Boys of Summer, 2010

Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

Curse of the Werewolf, 1961

Dr. Cyclops, 1940

Dracula’s Daughter, 1931

The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943

The Healer, 2018

The Invisible Man Returns, 1940

The Invisible Man, 1933

The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1940

The Invisible Woman, 1940

It Came From Outerspace, 1953

Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000

Men in Black, 1997

Men in Black II, 2002

My Son, 2021

The Mummy, 1932

The Mummy’s Curse, 1944

The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944

The Mummy’s Hand, 1940

The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942

Night Monster, 1942

Phantom of the Opera, 1943

Phantom of the Opera, 1962

Son of Dracula, 1943

Son of Frankenstein, 1939

Werewolf in London, 1935

Paramount Plus

Acapulco Shore (Seasons 1-7)

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader (Season 1)

Bucket & Skinner’s Epic Adventures (Season 1)

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 1)

Drunk History México (Seasons 1&3)

Ex on the Beach (Season 3)

Global Guts (Season 1)

How Did They Build That? (Season 1)

Ice Airport Alaska (Season 1)

Mighty Cruise Ships (Season 3)

Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters

Sunny Day (Season 2)

Sept. 16

Netflix

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — NETFLIX FAMILY

My Heroes Were Cowboys — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO Max

Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Hulu

The Premise: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Stalker (2021)

On Chesil Beach (2018)

Riders of Justice (2021)

Peacock

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)

Backyard Blowout, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)

Paramount Plus

The Harper House – Premiere

Sept. 17

Netflix

Ankahi Kahaniya — NETFLIX FILM

Chicago Party Aunt — NETFLIX SERIES

The Father Who Moves Mountains — NETFLIX FILM

Sex Education: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Squid Game — NETFLIX SERIES

The Stronghold — NETFLIX FILM

Disney Plus

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding

Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall

Flooded Tombs Of The Nile

Jade Eyed Leopard

Nona (Short) – Premiere

HBO Max

Apple & Onion, Season 2B

Cry Macho, Warner Bros. Film Premiere

El Cuartito, 2021 (HBO)

Superman & Lois, Season 1

Prime Video

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

The Mad Women’s Ball – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)

Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Sept. 18

HBO Max

The People v. The Klan

Hulu

Dark Side of Football: Complete Season 1 (Vice)

Sept. 19

Netflix

Dark Skies

Sept. 20

Netflix

Grown Ups

HBO Max

Hard, Season 3 Finale (HBO)

Total Dramarama

Hulu

Grown Ups (2010)

Peacock

Superstars, Episodes 1-8

Sept. 21

Netflix

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO Max

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Hulu

9-1-1: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

The Big Leap: Series Premiere (FOX)

Dancing with the Stars: Season 20 Premiere (ABC)

Ordinary Joe: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 21 Premiere (NBC)

Peacock

Ordinary Joe, Season 1 Premiere (NBC)

The Voice, Season 21 Premiere (NBC)

Best of WWE: The Best of Extreme Rules 2

Sept. 22

Netflix

Confessions of an Invisible Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Dear White People: Volume 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Intrusion — NETFLIX FILM

Jaguar — NETFLIX SERIES

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Disney Plus

Dog: Impossible (S2)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes

Star Wars: Visions – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus) – Bonus Featurettes

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 109 “The Unusual Nutspects / An Evening With Clarice / Craft Craze”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 103 “License To Not Drive”

Turner & Hooch – Episode 110 “Lost And Hound”

What If…? – Episode 107

Hulu

New Amsterdam: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Our Kind of People: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Resident: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

Peacock

New Amsterdam, Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Paramount Plus

Are You the One? (Season 7-8)

AwesomenessTV (Season 1-2)

Cousins For Life (Season 1)

Let’s Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge (Season 1)

RBUK (Season 1)

Soccer Superstar (Seasons 1-2)

Tak and the Power of Juju (Season 1)

Talia in the Kitchen (Season 1)

Wendell & Vinnie (Season 1)

Ink Master (Season 12)

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 2)

The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)

Sept. 23

Netflix

Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM

HBO Max

Ahir Shah: Dots, Max Original Special Premiere

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Finale

Hulu

A Million Little Things: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Alter Ego: Series Premiere (FOX)

Chicago Fire: Season 10 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

The Conners: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs: Season 9 Premiere (ABC)

Home Economics: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

The Masked Singer: Season 6 Premiere (FOX)

The Wonder Years: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 5 (Turner Networks)

Funhouse (2021)

Peacock

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

American Ninja Warrior Junor, Season 3, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Code 404, Season 2 (Peacock Original)

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)

The Toolbox Killer (Peacock Original)

Chicago Fire, Season 10 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 7 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Sept. 24

Netflix

Blood & Water: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Ganglands (Braqueurs) — NETFLIX SERIES

Jailbirds New Orleans — NETFLIX SERIES

Midnight Mass — NETFLIX SERIES

My Little Pony: A New Generation — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Starling — NETFLIX FILM

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Disney Plus

Spooky Buddies

The Fault in Our Stars

A Spark Story – Premiere

Hulu

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU: Season 23 Premiere (NBC)

An American Haunting (2006)

Prime Video

Goliath – Amazon Original Series: Season 4

Peacock

Law and Order: SVU, Season 24 Premiere (NBC)

Law and Order: Organized Crime, Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Paramount Plus

An American Haunting

Sept. 25

HBO Max

Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)

Hulu

Gemini (2018)

Peacock

Despicable Me, 2010

1st Look, Season 13 Premiere (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30 Premiere (NBC)

Sept. 26

HBO Max

Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Peacock

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: John Cena

Sept. 27

HBO Max

Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest), Series Premiere (HBO)

Little Sky, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

Neh, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

Unmothered, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

Hulu

Bob’s Burgers: Season 12 Premiere (FOX)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Family Guy: Season 20 Premiere (FOX)

The Great North: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

The Rookie: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

The Simpsons: Season 33 Premiere (FOX)

Supermarket Sweep: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Sept. 28

Netflix

Ada Twist, Scientist — NETFLIX FAMILY

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Hulu

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Felix and the Hidden Treasure (2021)

Home Run (2013)

Paramount Plus

Home Run

Sept. 29

Netflix

Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1

The Chestnut Man — NETFLIX SERIES

Friendzone — NETFLIX FILM

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

No One Gets Out Alive — NETFLIX FILM

Sounds Like Love — NETFLIX FILM

Disney Plus

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 7 episodes

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3), 8 episodes

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S1)

Disney Junior Vampirina (S3)

Great Barrier Reef (S1)

The Hatcher Family Dairy (S1)

Rolie Polie Olie (S1 – S5)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 110 “Too Late To Hibernate / Sorry Nut Sorry / Never Trust A Sausage”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 104 “Lahela & Stitch”

Turner & Hooch – Episode 111 “Hooch Machina”

What If…? – Episode 108

HBO Max

Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Series Premiere (HBO)

Hulu

La Brea: Series Premiere (NBC)

Minor Premise (2021)

Peacock

La Brea, Season 1 Premiere (NBC)

Paramount Plus

Air Warriors (Season 7)

An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates (Season 1)

CSI: NY (Seasons 1-9)

Double Dare (2018) (Season 2)

Greek Island Odyssey (Season 1)

Team Umizoomi (Seasons 3-4)

Sept. 30

Netflix

The Phantom

Love 101: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Luna Park — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO Max