Here’s What Is Coming To Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, And More In September 2021
Every month, streaming services around the world add, remove, or update the content that fans enjoy on their respective platforms. And for the month of September 2021, there will be a lot of movies and series for viewers.
As the summer comes to an end, more and more people will likely stay indoors and watch something to pass the time. So if you’re wondering what new shows or films are coming up on your favorite streaming service, we’ve got you covered.
Here is all of the content being added to Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video, Peacock, and Paramount Plus in September 2021, according to comicbook.com.
Sept. 1
Netflix
- A Cinderella Story
- Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
- Barbie Big City Big Dreams
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
- The Blue Lagoon (1980)
- Chappie
- Clear and Present Danger
- Cliffhanger
- Cold Mountain
- Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
- Dear John
- Do the Right Thing
- Freedom Writers
- Green Lantern
- House Party
- House Party 2
- House Party 3
- How to Be a Cowboy
- The Interview
- Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
- Labyrinth
- Letters to Juliet
- Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
- Mars Attacks!
- Marshall
- Mystery Men
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Open Season 2
- Rhyme & Reason
- School of Rock
- Tears of the Sun
- Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Disney+
- Alaska Animal Rescue (S2)
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Tall End Of Trauma
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Hijacked Pack
- Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1), 4 episodes
- Dug Days (Shorts) – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 106 “The Hazelnut King / Egg Baby / Mega Muscle Chip”
- Marvel Studios Legends – New Episode
- Monsters at Work – Episode 110 “It’s Laughter They’re After”
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 107 “To Serve and Pawtect”
- What If…? – Episode 104
HBO Max
- A Hijacking, 2013 (HBO)
- The Animal, 2001 (HBO)
- Army Of Darkness, 1993 (HBO)
- The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)
- Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary), 2019 (HBO)
- The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)
- Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)
- Dead Again, 1991 (HBO)
- Deck the Halls, 2006 (HBO)
- Detour, 2017 (HBO)
- Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)
- Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)
- The Evil Dead, 1983 (HBO)
- Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)
- Flawless, 2008 (HBO)
- The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)
- Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)
- The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)
- The Good German, 2006 (HBO)
- The Good Heart, 2010 (HBO)
- The Goonies, 1985
- Green Lantern, 2011
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
- Impostor, 2002 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)
- In the Heart of the Sea, 2015 (HBO)
- Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo, 2019 (HBO)
- King Kong, 2005 (Extended Version) HBO)
- Lady in the Water, 2006 (HBO)
- Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
- Mr. Nobody, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- My Golden Days, 2016 (HBO)
- Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)
- Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)
- On the Town, 1949
- Ouija: Origin of Evil, 2016 (HBO)
- Paulie, 1998 (HBO)
- The Poet Of Havana, 2015 (HBO)
- Prime, 2005 (HBO)
- Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)
- Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional, 2015 (HBO)
- Rent, 2005 (HBO)
- Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden, 2012 (HBO)
- Santana – Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It, 2014 (HBO)
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)
- Severance, 2007 (HBO)
- Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)
- The Song Remains the Same, 1976
- Taken 2, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo, 2014 (HBO)
- That’s Entertainment!, 1974
- That’s Entertainment! II, 1976
- That’s Entertainment! III, 1994
- Transformers, 2007 (HBO)
- Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)
- Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)
- View from the Top, 2003 (HBO)
- What They Had, 2018 (HBO)
- What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)
- Yandel: Legacy – De Lider A Leyenda Tour, 2015 (HBO)
Hulu
- 50/50 (2010)
- A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
- Anaconda (1997)
- Angel Unchained (1970)
- The Apparition (2012)
- At the Earth’s Core (1976)
- Blue City (1986)
- Bull Durham (1988)
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
- Cannon For Cordoba (1970)
- Cellar Dweller (1988)
- Cold Creek Manor (2003)
- Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)
- Crazy Heart (2009)
- The Dunwich Horror (1970)
- Edward Scissorhands (1990)
- El Dorado (1967)
- Election (1999)
- Exterminator 2 (1984)
- Free Willy (1993)
- Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)
- Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)
- Free Willy: Escape From Pirate’s Cove (2010)
- Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)
- Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)
- Fright Night (1985)
- Gattaca (1997)
- Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
- The Glass House (2001)
- Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)
- Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
- Hoosiers (1986)
- I Spit On Your Grave (2010)
- I Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013)
- I Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015)
- Internal Affairs (1990)
- The Interview (2014)
- Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
- Just Between Friends (1986)
- The Killer Elite (1975)
- Kiss the Girls (1997)
- The Last Castle (2001)
- Magic Mike (2012)
- The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
- The Mexican (2001)
- McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)
- Miss You Already (2015)
- Mommy (2015)
- Mosquito Squadron (1970)
- Mr. North (1988)
- Much Ado About Nothing (2013)
- New Year’s Eve (2011)
- Nixon (1995)
- Office Space (1999)
- The Omen (1976)
- The Patsy (1964)
- Phase IV (1974)
- The Possession (2012)
- Priest (2011)
- Raising Arizona (1987)
- The Ring (2002)
- Road to Perdition (2002)
- Salvador (1986)
- Secret Admirer (1985)
- Shaun The Sheep Movie (2015)
- Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
- Solace (2016)
- Stephen King’s It (1990)
- Sucker Punch (2011)
- Tears Of The Sun (2003)
- The Tenant (1976)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)
- Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)
- Under Fire (1983)
- Vantage Point (2008)
- Volcano (1997)
- The Wedding Plan (2016)
- The Wrestler (2008)
- The X-Files (1998)
Prime Video
- (500) Days Of Summer (2009)
- 21 Grams (2003)
- American Me (1992)
- Apollo 13 (1995)
- Arachnophobia (1990)
- Armageddon (1998)
- As Good As It Gets (1997)
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
- Can’t Hardly Wait (2017)
- Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)
- Closer (2004)
- Daddy Day Care (2003)
- Daredevil (2003)
- Daredevil (Director’s Cut) (2003)
- Death At A Funeral (2010)
- Do The Right Thing (1989)
- Grown Ups (2010)
- Heist (2001)
- I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)
- I Am Bolt (2016)
- I Am Duran (2019)]
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
- Jennifer’s Body (2009)
- Nacho Libre (2006)
- Open Range (2003)
- Planet Of The Apes (2001)
- Predators (2010)
- Romeo + Juliet (1996)
- Rudy (1993)
- Sicko (2007)
- Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
- Soul Food (1997)
- Stuart Little (1999)
- Stuart Little 2 (2002)
- The Alamo (2004)
- The A-Team (2010)
- The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)
- The Best Man (1999)
- The Boy (2016)
- The Descent (2006)
- The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- The Kids Are All Right (2010)
- The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)
- The Omen (2006)
- The Social Network (2010)
- The Unborn (2009)
- The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)
- Traffic (2000)
- Year One (2009)
- Young Frankenstein (1974)
Peacock
- About a Boy, 2002
- Along Came Polly, 2004
- American Assassin, 2013
- American Heist, 2015
- American Pie, 1999
- American Pie 2, 2001
- American Wedding, 2003
- An American Werewolf in London, 1981
- Angels & Demons, 2009
- Any Given Sunday, 1999
- Baby Mama, 2008
- Beetlejuice, 198
- The Best Man, 1999
- The Big Lebowski, 1998
- Blade, 1998
- Breakin’ All the Rules, 2004
- Child’s Play, 1988
- Conan the Barbarian, 2011
- Coneheads, 1993
- The Croods, 2013
- Criminal, 2016
- The Da Vinci Code, 2006
- The Deer Hunter, 1978
- Don Verdean, 201
- Draft Day, 2014
- Dragonheart, 1996
- E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982
- Enemy of the State, 1998
- The Express, 2008
- The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008
- The Fourth Kind, 2009
- Friday Night Lights, 2004
- Get Him to the Greek, 2010
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, 2011
- Gods of Egypt, 2016
- The Help, 2011
- Hotel Rwanda, 2004
- The Interview, 2014
- Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, 2014
- Kick-Ass 2, 2013
- Knocked Up, 2007
- The Last Witch Hunter, 2015
- Law Abiding Citizen, 2009
- The Legend of Zorro, 2005
- Let Me In, 2010
- MacGruber, 2010
- Mallrats, 1995
- Marauders, 2016
- The Mask of Zorro, 1998
- The Mustang, 2019
- Notting Hill, 1999
- One True Thing, 1998
- Ouija, 2014
- Out of Africa, 1985
- Out of Sight, 1998
- Parenthood, 1989
- Phantasm II, 1988
- The Social Network, 2006
- Soul Food, 1997
- Soul Plane, 2004
- Tombstone, 1993
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
- United 93, 2006
- Wedding Crashers, 2005
- World Trade Center, 2006
- The World’s End, 2013
- The A-Team, Seasons 1-4
Paramount Plus
- 48 Hrs.
- 50/50
- Anaconda
- Angel Unchained
- At the Earth’s Core
- Blue City
- Bull Durham
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
- Cannon For Cordoba
- Cellar Dweller
- Cold Mountain
- Cop Land
- Count Yorga, Vampire
- The Dunwich Horror
- Exterminator 2
- The Fighting Temptations
- Friday the 13th – Part III
- Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
- Fright Night
- Grosse Pointe Blank
- Hoosiers
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Just Between Friends
- The Killer Elite
- The Last Castle
- Mean Girls
- Miss You Already
- Mommy
- Mosquito Squadron
- Mr. North
- Murder On The Orient Express (1974)
- Nixon
- Phase IV
- Raising Arizona
- Salvador
- Secret Admirer
- Shaun The Sheep Movie
- Slumdog Millionaire
- Solace
- The Omen
- The Party
- The Patsy
- The Possession
- The Tenant
- Transporter 3
- The Wedding Plan
- Under Fire
- Frontier Uprising
- BET Her Presents: Queen Collective (Season 2)
- Punk’d (Season 1)
Sept. 2
Netflix
- Final Account
- Afterlife of the Party
- Q-Force
Disney Plus
- Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal – Premiere
HBO Max
- Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City, Max Original Special Premiere
- Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season Finale
Hulu
- Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)
- Death in Texas (2021)
- The Unthinkable (2021)
Peacock
- A.P. Bio, Season 4 (Peacock Original)
- TrollsTopia, Season 4
Paramount Plus
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season Finale
Sept. 3
Netflix
- Dive Club — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Sharkdog — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Worth — NETFLIX FILM
Disney Plus
- Dark Phoenix
- Smoky Mountain Park Rangers
- Tomorrowland
- Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Premiere
HBO Max
- Amaraica, 2020 (HBO)
- At Last, 2020
- Bittu, 2020
- Coffee Shop Names, 2020
- Liberty Kid, 2007
Hulu
- The D’Amelio Show: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
- Bolden (2019)
- Undine (2021)
Prime Video
- Cinderella – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Peacock
- Buried in the Backyard, Season 3
Paramount Plus
- The J Team – Premiere
- Bolden
Sept. 4
HBO Max
- News of the World, 2020 (HBO)
Hulu
- Flower (2017)
Paramount Plus
- Geordie Shore (Season 1-9)
Sept. 6
Netflix
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Peacock
- Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)
- Juegos Paralimpicos Tokyo 2020, Epiosde 2 (Telemundo)
Sept. 7
Netflix
- Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond — NETFLIX FAMILY
- On the Verge — NETFLIX SERIES
- Untold: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO Max
- Hard Knocks ’21: The Dallas Cowboys, Season Finale (HBO)
Peacock
- Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)
- American Ninja Warrior, Season 12
- Snapped, Season 28
Paramount Plus
- Inside the NFL – Premiere
Sept. 8
Netflix
- The Circle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
- Into the Night: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- JJ+E — NETFLIX FILM
Disney Plus
- Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes
- Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 – S3)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes
- The Wizard of Paws (S1)
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 101 “Aloha – The Hello One”
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 107 “Struggling Duckling / Friends Of The Family / Top Dog”
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 108 “Arf Appreciation”
- What If…? – Episode 105
HBO Max
- Nasciturus, 2021
Hulu
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
- La La Land (2016)
Peacock
- Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
- Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11
Paramount Plus
- Blue’s Clues (Seasons 5-6)
- Blue’s Clues & You (Season 1)
- The Casagrandes (Season 1)
- SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 12)
Sept. 9
Netflix
- Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Women and the Murderer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO Max
- Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
- Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Reunion Special
- Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO)
Peacock
- Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
- Frogger, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
- American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)
Paramount Plus
- Behind the Music – Season Finale
Sept. 10
Netflix
- Yowamushi Pedal
- Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
- Firedrake the Silver Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Kate — NETFLIX FILM
- Lucifer: The Final Season — NETFLIX SERIES
- Metal Shop Masters — NETFLIX SERIES
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Prey — NETFLIX FILM
Disney Plus
- Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
- Twenty Something (Short) – Premiere
HBO Max
- Elliott from Earth, Season 1
- Malignant, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Hulu
- The Killing of Two Lovers (2020)
- Transporter 3 (2008)
Prime Video
The Voyeurs – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
LuLaRich – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series
Peacock
- Focus, 2015
- Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Paramount Plus
- Transporter 3
- Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed : the film – Premiere
Sept. 11
HBO Max
- Ben 10, Season 4C
- NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
- Walker, Season 1
Hulu
- High Ground (2021)
Sept. 12
HBO Max
- Scenes from a Marriage, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Prime Video
- Desperado (1995)
Peacock
- Turbo, 2013
Sept. 13
Netflix
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO Max
- Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
- I’m Sorry
- Little Ellen, Max Original Series Premiere
HULU
- Y: The Last Man: Three-Episode Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
- Colette (2018)
PEACOCK
- Asi Se Baila (Telemundo)
Sept. 14
Netflix
- A StoryBots Space Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- You vs. Wild: Out Cold — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sept. 15
Netflix
- Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
- Nailed It!: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Nightbooks — NETFLIX FILM
- Schumacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Too Hot To Handle Latino — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
Disney Plus
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes
- Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 108 “The Ghost / The Imperfect Crime / Nut Soup”
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 102 “Love Is A Mystery”
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 109 “Witness Pup-tection”
- What If…? – Episode 106
HBO Max
- A La Calle, 2020
- The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, 1966
Hulu
- Dark Side of the Ring: Season 3B (Vice)
- Joseph: King Of Dreams (2000)
- Love, Simon (2018)
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
Peacock
- American Dreamers, 2016
- Boys of Summer, 2010
- Bride of Frankenstein, 1935
- Curse of the Werewolf, 1961
- Dr. Cyclops, 1940
- Dracula’s Daughter, 1931
- The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
- Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943
- The Healer, 2018
- The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
- The Invisible Man, 1933
- The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1940
- The Invisible Woman, 1940
- It Came From Outerspace, 1953
- Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000
- Men in Black, 1997
- Men in Black II, 2002
- My Son, 2021
- The Mummy, 1932
- The Mummy’s Curse, 1944
- The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944
- The Mummy’s Hand, 1940
- The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942
- Night Monster, 1942
- Phantom of the Opera, 1943
- Phantom of the Opera, 1962
- Son of Dracula, 1943
- Son of Frankenstein, 1939
- Werewolf in London, 1935
Paramount Plus
- Acapulco Shore (Seasons 1-7)
- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader (Season 1)
- Bucket & Skinner’s Epic Adventures (Season 1)
- Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 1)
- Drunk History México (Seasons 1&3)
- Ex on the Beach (Season 3)
- Global Guts (Season 1)
- How Did They Build That? (Season 1)
- Ice Airport Alaska (Season 1)
- Mighty Cruise Ships (Season 3)
- Reclaiming History: Our Native Daughters
- Sunny Day (Season 2)
Sept. 16
Netflix
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — NETFLIX FAMILY
- My Heroes Were Cowboys — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO Max
- Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Hulu
- The Premise: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
- Stalker (2021)
- On Chesil Beach (2018)
- Riders of Justice (2021)
Peacock
- Frogger, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
- American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
- Backyard Blowout, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
- Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)
Paramount Plus
- The Harper House – Premiere
Sept. 17
Netflix
- Ankahi Kahaniya — NETFLIX FILM
- Chicago Party Aunt — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Father Who Moves Mountains — NETFLIX FILM
- Sex Education: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Squid Game — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Stronghold — NETFLIX FILM
Disney Plus
- Confessions of a Shopaholic
- Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding
- Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall
- Flooded Tombs Of The Nile
- Jade Eyed Leopard
- Nona (Short) – Premiere
HBO Max
- Apple & Onion, Season 2B
- Cry Macho, Warner Bros. Film Premiere
- El Cuartito, 2021 (HBO)
- Superman & Lois, Season 1
Prime Video
- Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
- The Mad Women’s Ball – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
- American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)
- Do, Re & Mi – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Sept. 18
HBO Max
- The People v. The Klan
Hulu
- Dark Side of Football: Complete Season 1 (Vice)
Sept. 19
Netflix
- Dark Skies
Sept. 20
Netflix
- Grown Ups
HBO Max
- Hard, Season 3 Finale (HBO)
- Total Dramarama
Hulu
- Grown Ups (2010)
Peacock
- Superstars, Episodes 1-8
Sept. 21
Netflix
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO Max
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Hulu
- 9-1-1: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)
- The Big Leap: Series Premiere (FOX)
- Dancing with the Stars: Season 20 Premiere (ABC)
- Ordinary Joe: Series Premiere (NBC)
- The Voice: Season 21 Premiere (NBC)
Peacock
- Ordinary Joe, Season 1 Premiere (NBC)
- The Voice, Season 21 Premiere (NBC)
- Best of WWE: The Best of Extreme Rules 2
Sept. 22
Netflix
- Confessions of an Invisible Girl — NETFLIX FILM
- Dear White People: Volume 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Intrusion — NETFLIX FILM
- Jaguar — NETFLIX SERIES
- Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Disney Plus
- Dog: Impossible (S2)
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes
- Star Wars: Visions – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
- Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus) – Bonus Featurettes
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 109 “The Unusual Nutspects / An Evening With Clarice / Craft Craze”
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 103 “License To Not Drive”
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 110 “Lost And Hound”
- What If…? – Episode 107
Hulu
- New Amsterdam: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)
- Our Kind of People: Series Premiere (FOX)
- The Resident: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)
Peacock
- New Amsterdam, Season 4 Premiere (NBC)
Paramount Plus
- Are You the One? (Season 7-8)
- AwesomenessTV (Season 1-2)
- Cousins For Life (Season 1)
- Let’s Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge (Season 1)
- RBUK (Season 1)
- Soccer Superstar (Seasons 1-2)
- Tak and the Power of Juju (Season 1)
- Talia in the Kitchen (Season 1)
- Wendell & Vinnie (Season 1)
- Ink Master (Season 12)
- Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 2)
- The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)
Sept. 23
Netflix
- Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM
HBO Max
- Ahir Shah: Dots, Max Original Special Premiere
- Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
- The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Finale
Hulu
- A Million Little Things: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
- Alter Ego: Series Premiere (FOX)
- Chicago Fire: Season 10 Premiere (NBC)
- Chicago Med: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)
- Chicago P.D.: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)
- The Conners: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
- The Goldbergs: Season 9 Premiere (ABC)
- Home Economics: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
- The Masked Singer: Season 6 Premiere (FOX)
- The Wonder Years: Series Premiere (ABC)
- The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 5 (Turner Networks)
- Funhouse (2021)
Peacock
- Frogger, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
- American Ninja Warrior Junor, Season 3, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
- Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
- Code 404, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
- Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)
- The Toolbox Killer (Peacock Original)
- Chicago Fire, Season 10 Premiere (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 7 Premiere (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 9 Premiere (NBC)
Sept. 24
Netflix
- Blood & Water: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Ganglands (Braqueurs) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Jailbirds New Orleans — NETFLIX SERIES
- Midnight Mass — NETFLIX SERIES
- My Little Pony: A New Generation — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Starling — NETFLIX FILM
- Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Disney Plus
- Spooky Buddies
- The Fault in Our Stars
- A Spark Story – Premiere
Hulu
- Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU: Season 23 Premiere (NBC)
- An American Haunting (2006)
Prime Video
- Goliath – Amazon Original Series: Season 4
Peacock
- Law and Order: SVU, Season 24 Premiere (NBC)
- Law and Order: Organized Crime, Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
Paramount Plus
- An American Haunting
Sept. 25
HBO Max
- Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)
Hulu
- Gemini (2018)
Peacock
- Despicable Me, 2010
- 1st Look, Season 13 Premiere (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 30 Premiere (NBC)
Sept. 26
HBO Max
- Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Peacock
- Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: John Cena
Sept. 27
HBO Max
- Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest), Series Premiere (HBO)
- Little Sky, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
- Neh, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
- Unmothered, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
Hulu
- Bob’s Burgers: Season 12 Premiere (FOX)
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
- Family Guy: Season 20 Premiere (FOX)
- The Great North: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)
- The Rookie: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
- The Simpsons: Season 33 Premiere (FOX)
- Supermarket Sweep: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Sept. 28
Netflix
- Ada Twist, Scientist — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Hulu
- The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
- Felix and the Hidden Treasure (2021)
- Home Run (2013)
Paramount Plus
- Home Run
Sept. 29
Netflix
- Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1
- The Chestnut Man — NETFLIX SERIES
- Friendzone — NETFLIX FILM
- MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
- No One Gets Out Alive — NETFLIX FILM
- Sounds Like Love — NETFLIX FILM
Disney Plus
- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 7 episodes
- Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3), 8 episodes
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S1)
- Disney Junior Vampirina (S3)
- Great Barrier Reef (S1)
- The Hatcher Family Dairy (S1)
- Rolie Polie Olie (S1 – S5)
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 110 “Too Late To Hibernate / Sorry Nut Sorry / Never Trust A Sausage”
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 104 “Lahela & Stitch”
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 111 “Hooch Machina”
- What If…? – Episode 108
HBO Max
- Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Series Premiere (HBO)
Hulu
- La Brea: Series Premiere (NBC)
- Minor Premise (2021)
Peacock
- La Brea, Season 1 Premiere (NBC)
Paramount Plus
- Air Warriors (Season 7)
- An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates (Season 1)
- CSI: NY (Seasons 1-9)
- Double Dare (2018) (Season 2)
- Greek Island Odyssey (Season 1)
- Team Umizoomi (Seasons 3-4)
Sept. 30
Netflix
- The Phantom
- Love 101: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Luna Park — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO Max
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Ten-Year-Old Tom, Max Original Series Premiere
- Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO)
- The Way Down, Max Original Series Premiere
- Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Series Premiere