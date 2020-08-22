First Concept Art From The Flash Features Michael Keaton’s Batman

DC FanDome is officially underway, and Warner Bros. aren’t messing around when it comes to revealing some major details on their most hotly-anticipated projects. Not only has the entire cast of The Suicide Squad finally been assigned to their characters, but we’ve also got official confirmation that Matt Reeves’ The Batman takes place outside of the DCEU’s main continuity, although that had been one of the worst-kept secrets in the business for months.

Based on how things are shaping up after just a few hours, the hits are going to keep on coming for the rest of DC FanDome, and following hot on the heels of the big news that Ben Affleck was officially returning as Batman in The Flash, the first official concept art for the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut has been revealed and the Dark Knight (Michael Keaton’s version, it seems) features prominently, which you can check out below.

We’ve heard more news surrounding The Flash in the last month than we’d gotten in the previous six years it spent stuck in development hell, and with the cast starting to fall into place, the long-awaited movie is finally beginning to gather some serious momentum. There’s even been reports that the Arrowverse’s Grant Gustin might end up making a cameo so that the Flashpoint adaptation isn’t just full of Batmen.

In any case, the first official concept art from The Flash looks to be just the latest in what promises to be a very long line of DCEU bombs that will be dropping over the course of DC FanDome, and we’ve barely even scratched the surface of what the studio has in store for their fans. As such, be sure to stay tuned as there’s a lot more to come.