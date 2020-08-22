Grant Gustin Will Reportedly Cameo In The Flash

Ever since it was first announced that Michael Keaton would be returning to play Batman in The Flash, most of the speculation has focused on how many other iterations of the Dark Knight could potentially appear. Now that Ben Affleck has been officially confirmed to make his long-awaited comeback to the DCEU, the rumor mill has shifted in the direction of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Flashpoint version of the character and Val Kilmer’s underrated take on the Caped Crusader.

With all of the talk focusing so heavily on Batman, though, the title character himself has run the risk of becoming lost in the shuffle, which is probably a deliberate ploy on Warner Bros.’ part to try and deflect some of the attention away from the recent storm of negative publicity that swirled around star Ezra Miller after a video of him choking out a fan in Iceland went massively viral earlier this year.

However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Affleck’s grizzled and world-weary Batman would be returning for the movie last month before it was confirmed this week – that Warner Bros. are planning on having Grant Gustin reprise his role as the Arrowverse’s Barry Allen in a cameo that will reinforce that The CW’s lineup of superhero shows are also considered part of the DCEU’s multiverse.

Of course, Miller’s version of The Flash made a surprise cameo as part of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, and it looks like the DCEU is willing to return the favor in order to expand the scope and scale of their own big screen multiverse in the process. Which could conceivably lead to even more stars jumping between the movies and TV shows in the future.