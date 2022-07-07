Constant ‘Star Wars’ creative turmoil doesn’t faze Taika Waititi

The Disney era of Star Wars has been defined by several things, and not all of them have been particularly savory. There’s been backlash from the fans the likes of which the franchise has never seen before, while the constant turnover of filmmakers and perpetual creative differences have led to much finger-pointing in the direction of Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

The Rise of Skywalker, Rogue One, Solo, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rangers of the New Republic, and several other projects have been beset by behind the scenes issues and extensive rewrites, and that’s without even mentioning the brief cups of coffee enjoyed in a galaxy far, far away by the likes of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Colin Trevorrow, and Game of Thrones pair David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Taika Waititi is next in line to take the plunge and helm a Star Wars blockbuster, but he admitted to Indiewire that he’s not all that concerned about the Mouse House and Lucasfilm’s reputation for getting hands-on.

“I don’t know what any of those other guys’ experiences were or what the relationships were like, but I’m always willing to let something go. I’m OK with it not happening. If something is about to happen and it doesn’t happen, that can be the best thing for me because I can take a break or work on some of the other things that I might be neglecting. I tend to go into these things as open-minded as possible. Not to speak for anyone else, but in this case, I just made sure I wasn’t going in with stories of all these past experiences in my head that could form my relationship with a studio.”

Patty Jenkins may or may not be getting around to Rogue Squadron eventually, so it’s always best to hold back on the enthusiasm for Waititi’s Star Wars project until we finally get to see it, if and whenever it gets around to happening.