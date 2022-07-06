Taika Waititi says his ‘Star Wars’ movie will be ready when it’s ready

Taika Waititi is in the process of developing a brand new Star Wars movie alongside Last Night in Soho writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, which has been true for a while, but that’s about all we’ve ever had to go on.

The Thor: Love and Thunder director has been taking his time trying to crack the project, and he’s always remained highly non-committal about it, besides outlining his intentions to take things in a brand new direction to forego the nostalgia and fan service that’s come dangerously close to over-saturating a galaxy far, far away.

Kathleen Kennedy teased that Waititi’s Star Wars flick might be ready for December 2023, but in an interview with Rolling Stone, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker basically said it’ll be ready whenever it’s ready.

“And I think Taika [of] 10 years ago would be so panicked and nervous at the prospect of that. But if it’s not right, it’s not right. If it’s not ready, it’s not ready. [With] Star Wars, I don’t want to rush. It’s something I wouldn’t want to just leap into and not feel that it’s unique, it’s my film, and it makes sense. Because that would be a disaster. I’m writing at the moment. So I’m gonna do my best to come up with an idea that everyone loves.”

Naturally, being so vague isn’t going to sit well with Star Wars supporters desperate to see what Waititi has in store, but at least he’s not being forced to adhere to a locked-in release date, especially when the franchise’s Disney era is littered with abandoned projects and a worryingly high turnover of talent.