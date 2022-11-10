‘Constantine’ director has bad news for those hoping the sequel is coming anytime soon

Even though the beloved actor had reiterated countless times over that he’d love to play the role again, as more and more time went on, the less and less likely it seemed that Keanu Reeves’ Constantine would ever get the sequel fans had been hoping for.

Thankfully, new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav knows that he needs as many A-list superstars and marketable franchises under his belt as humanly possible, and a superhero blockbuster starring one of the most popular actors on the planet is a no-brainer from a commercial perspective.

It’s been almost two months since it was first announced that Constantine 2 was in active development, but the bad news is that the start of production looks to be a long way away. In an interview with ComicBook to promote his latest feature Slumberland, director Francis Lawrence revealed that there isn’t even a screenplay in place yet.

“We don’t have a script, but Keanu, me, and Akiva [Goldsman] who all worked on the first one together have all been trying over the years to get another one going. It’s been tricky because of the DC/Vertigo world and who owns the character and who has control over the characters, trying to get the right people to go forward. We’ve got that now and now we need the story. We’d all love to do it.”

Image via Warner Bros

As crazy as it sounds, Reeves is could be approaching his mid-60s by the time the demonic detective returns to the big screen. He turns 59 years old in September of next year, and with the fourth and fifth installments of the John Wick franchise, spinoff Ballerina, Netflix comic book universe BRZRKR, and more on the docket, Constantine 2 appears to be a million miles away from being anywhere close to thinking about a release date.