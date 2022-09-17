Superman supporters can’t believe ‘Constantine’ is getting a sequel before ‘Man of Steel’

Next year marks the 10th anniversary of Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, with fans yet to give up hope on a sequel coming to fruition. Based on yesterday’s surprise DC announcement, there’s every reason for Superman supporters to remain optimistic for a while longer.

17 years after the first film, Warner Bros. announced that director Francis Lawrence, producer/writer Akiva Goldsman, and star Keanu Reeves would be returning for a second Constantine film. While the R-rated comic book adaptation was solid success in 2005 after earning $230 million at the box office, most folks (including the leading man) had resigned themselves to the fact it was never going to happen, especially when J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot was developing an HBO Max series revolving around the title hero.

Instead, Keanu is on his way back to chain-smoke through another supernatural adventure, while Abrams’ Constantine was canned by Warner Bros. Discovery. The news has proven to be surprisingly polarizing among the fandom, though, with many DCEU stalwarts incredulous that Constantine is getting a sequel before Man of Steel.

If they can make a Constantine sequel 17 years later, we can get a sequel to Man of Steel 9 years later #RestoreTheSnyderVerse https://t.co/Md0erqjwmT — Spencer 🕸🏹 (@hippiespiderman) September 17, 2022

we're getting a Constantine sequel before a Man of Steel sequel… I pic.twitter.com/HBsHDrr45F — Ben (@OSFtheFox) September 17, 2022

Dang, him saying I’ve tried in regards to wanting to play this character again was fucking heartbreaking. I’m thrilled he is getting another go. Never thought we get Constantine 2 before Man of Steel 2 but we live in strange times. — Ben Berkowitz (@thebenberkowitz) September 17, 2022

With Constantine finally getting a sequel, what movies got totally trashed when released that you liked and now have a mostly positive reputation? For me it’s Tron Legacy, Prometheus and Man of Steel. — noudont_ (@No_U_Dont) September 17, 2022

Constantine getting a sequel before Man of Steel is hilarious — Caio (@Foreverheroics) September 16, 2022

Just so I’m clear: we get a Constantine sequel…but not a SUPERMAN sequel? Is that right @wbd? Ok. Just checking. Thanks. https://t.co/oAF9LeFnsq — Jeff Dyer (@Jeff_Dyer) September 17, 2022

For the love of all things good in this world, can we please have Henry Cavill as Superman . I mean really , love Reeves , but a sequel to Constantine ? Who the hell is running Warner Brothers ? A room full of screaming monkeys? — Solomon Elli (@SolomonElli1) September 17, 2022

Keanu Reeves returned as Constantine before Henry Cavill returned as Superman — Mo🔱Top 1.0% On OnlyFans (@MoMoBased) September 17, 2022

Imagine telling someone in like 2014 that instead of getting another Superman solo movie with Cavill we’d be getting a Constantine (2005) sequel — Alex (@apbattman) September 17, 2022

One positive is that the Constantine news has underlined CEO David Zaslav’s desire to dust off anything capable of making money and giving it another whirl. A Keanu Reeves comic book flick sounds like a nailed-on success, while the clamor for Henry Cavill to suit up as Superman hasn’t gone anywhere. If anything, it’s only grown louder as his lengthy absence continues.

If the occult detective can come back after almost two decades, then who’s to say Cavill can’t do it after one?