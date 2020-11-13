Constantine Star Confirms That A Sequel Is In The Works

The movie might not have done well enough financially to warrant a sequel at the time, but based on the online chatter over the last few months, it certainly seems as if the key creative team behind Constantine still hasn’t given up on making another outing happen.

After all, a comic book adaptation starring Keanu Reeves as a chain-smoking paranormal investigator would probably be a pretty big hit right about now, and the actor has admitted on several occasions that he’d love to play the part again. Director Francis Lawrence has also revealed that he’s spoken with The Matrix star about the possibility, while producer Akiva Goldsman has gotten in on the fun as well, offering up some tantalizing hints about where a second movie could go.

To date, Warner Bros. has yet to officially announce anything, but over on Instagram, Peter Stormare, who played Lucifer in the pic, has confirmed that Constantine 2 is happening. Taking to his profile a few hours ago to share a photo of himself in the original film, he wrote in the caption: Sequel In The Works.

So, short and sweet then, but without any word from the studio, it’s hard to know what to expect. Still, there’s no reason that the actor would lie about this and with any luck, we’ll be getting an official announcement in the near future.

After all, the success of R-rated superhero outings like Logan and Deadpool have more than proven that there’s an appetite for an adult-themed version of John Constantine, while in-development projects for Zatanna and the Justice League Dark show that Warner Bros. are eager to capitalize on the magical side of the DC Universe. As such, it’s probably just a matter of time before they bring Constantine back to the big screen and once we learn more about what they have planned for him, we’ll be sure to let you know.