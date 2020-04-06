Netflix Adding More Great Movies This Week To Help You Self-Quarantine

Bored yet? Depending on where you are in the world, you’ll be at varying stages of lockdown fatigue. Luckily, though, there’s always new content to occupy you just around the corner. Like, for instance, these new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week. Hooray, no more boredom.

Here’s the day by day list of what’s arriving on the streaming service between April 6th and April 12th…

April 6th:

Bleach (New Season)

Mine 9 (2019)

The Big Show Show (Season 1)

The Florida Project (2017)

April 7th:

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 (Part 3)

The Ghost Who Walks (2019)

April 9th:

Hi Score Girl (Season 2)

The Circle France (Season 1)

April 10th:

Brews Brothers (Season 1)

LA Originals (2020)

Love Wedding Repeat (2020)

School Life (2019)

The Main Event (2020)

The Trial (Season 1)

Tigertail (2020)

Time to Hunt (2020)

April 11th:

Code 8 (2019)

Ok, so it’s not the most dazzling batch of titles Netflix have ever added to their itinerary. And I can’t tell you anything about any of these names without Googling them first. But once that’s been done, there’s no shortage of fun to be had and some of them sound fairly entertaining.

Take Brews Brothers, for example, an original Netflix comedy in which “two rival brothers must work together to keep their brewery in business, but shenanigans keep foaming up their company with chaos.” What part of that doesn’t sound like a good time? All of it? Tough crowd.

Anyways, drop a comment if you’re looking forward to catching any of these titles. I’m not expecting a deluge of responses, but any that do come will be treasured. As I mentioned in the preamble, readers will be at different stages of their state-mandated isolation. I suspect the majority will be visiting us from the US, in which case your quarantine has only just begun. So, at this point, you’re probably nowhere near bored enough to check out some of the titles listed here. Give it a few weeks though, and it might be the only thing stopping you from cooking grandma.