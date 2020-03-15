Netflix Reveals The Best Shows To Binge During Coronavirus Quarantine

The COVID-19 pandemic is spreading like wildfire through many communities around the world, compelling large parts of the population in those areas to put themselves under home quarantine. And if you were wondering about what you would do if it came to that, Netflix has just given us the perfect list to help live through the current outbreak.

While the novel coronavirus didn’t pose much of a threat to worldwide communities in its early days, the contagious disease has found a new epicenter in Europe, crippling many industries and claiming hundreds of victims on a daily basis. The entertainment mediums have also taken a hit, and many major companies are halting production or postponing the premiere date of their movies as a measure to fight the outbreak. Even Netflix had to shut down the production on the fourth season of Stranger Things, leaving the fate of the series ambiguous until the pandemic is properly dealt with.

In addition, many governments around the world have asked people to stay in their homes and avoid unnecessary trips outside. This will ultimately end up in the favor of streaming services like Netflix, which is why the company has been so kind as to give us a list of shows that are currently available for binge-watching that might be worth checking out.

Here are the series that the official Twitter account for Netflix US recommended:

Skins

Being Mary Jane

The West Wing

Shameless

Once Upon A Time

Kim’s Convenience

The 4400

Forensic Files

Dexter

That 70s Show

Gotham

Greenleaf

Charmed

Weeds

Sherlock

NCIS

Lost Girl

The Bachelor

The 100

Scandal

We don’t know when we’ll be out of the woods just yet, but this might be the perfect opportunity to catch up on the things that have been on your watch-list since forever. And even then, we’re pretty sure that Netflix‘s library would still have countless more hours of content to entertain you or your family through this pandemic.