Supergirl And Batwoman Production Shut Down Due To Coronavirus

The television wing of Warner Bros. has recently shut down production on several projects due to the coronavirus pandemic, and The CW’s Supergirl and Batwoman are the latest victims.

The COVID-19 is currently winding through many regions around the globe and with more than 150,000 confirmed cases and 5614 deaths, WHO has officially recognized the contagion as a pandemic.

While several businesses have also taken a hit as a result of COVID-19, the entertainment industry remains one of the frontlines of cutbacks and restrictions that seek to minimize the spread of the new infectious disease. As of now, many TV shows have shut down production, including The Walking Dead and Disney’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In addition, several studios have postponed the premiere date of their movies, altogether marking a huge loss in revenue for the industry.

Following suit after its peers, WB has announced that production on both Supergirl and Batwoman have come to a halt by releasing the following statement:

“With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based.”

This announcement comes after the crew of The Flash informed us that filming has also shut down on the Scarlett Speedster. In addition to these CW shows, series like CBS’s Young Sheldon, HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, TNT’s Claws and even Netflix’s Stranger Things have also decided to take a break amid growing concerns that the novel coronavirus might spiral out of control.

For fans who wanted to see more of Kara Zor-El in Supergirl or Kate Kane in Batwoman, there might be a while before these shows can continue filming, but with health officials expressing their growing concern about the continuous outbreak of the COVID-19, this may probably be for the best.

