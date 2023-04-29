Contentious ‘Fantastic Four’ casting rumor guaranteed to cause full-scale riots among the purists

With a release date of February 2025 locked in, it’s reasonable to expect that the cast for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four will finally be revealed before the end of this year, with San Diego Comic-Con or Disney’s own D23 event standing out as the most likely destinations on the calendar.

The internet has been awash with rampant speculation ever since the project was first announced in December of 2020 with Spider-Man director Jon Watts at the helm, but as far as we know there haven’t been any additions made to the ensemble. One of the regular contenders named online is Mila Kunis, but the latest scuttlebutt regarding her involvement has thrown a serious curve-ball.

Image via 20th Century Studios

When the actress’ name was first mentioned in conjunction with Fantastic Four, everyone assumed it would be for Sue Storm, but the latest jaw-dropping revelation offers that she’s actually in the running to play The Thing. That’s right; the diminutive star who stands only five feet and four inches tall has been linked with the hulking behemoth of the team, and you’ve probably got a pretty good idea of how people reacted.

Mila Kunis as The Thing?? Bro what 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yLKSstpSDI — Valyx (@Valyyyxx) April 29, 2023

There is just NO shot these rumors are true lol



Mila Kunis as The Thing 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tEbr7ymnT3 — ogbrownnerd (@ogbrownnerd) April 29, 2023

mila kunis as the thing pic.twitter.com/NBIUlcolvd — Miles Morales (@MyNameIsRhodey) April 28, 2023

Dont get me wrong I love Mila Kunis but The Thing?? pic.twitter.com/zjsdvhRYqn — Mark🇮🇪 (@KryzeSkywalker) April 29, 2023

If they cast Mila Kunis as The Thing then I'm done with the MCU.



It was a nice ride. ✌🏻 — Richard Colet (@rjc305) April 28, 2023

So apparently Mila Kunis is in talks to play The Thing. If she does end up with the role, I know for a fact a large portion of Marvel fans are gonna become insufferable with the amount of hate directed at her pic.twitter.com/0SOrtjfdDx — Joe (@hzjoe03) April 28, 2023

It would certainly be one of the MCU’s boldest-ever casting choices were Kunis to end up being hired as The Thing for Matt Shakman’s Fantastic Four, but it would also cause full-scale riots and the threat of an uprising among comic book purists. Ironically, a lot of folks were initially sold on her involvement under the assumption it would be the Invisible Woman, but the tides have turned in an instant.