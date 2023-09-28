Continuing to give the people exactly what it knows they want, Netflix is diving back into the salacious erotic thriller business yet again

Not to generalize, but it’s right there in the data that erotic thrillers are one of the most reliably popular mediums at Netflix’s disposal, and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out why smoldering tales of episodic and feature-length titillation always debut near the top of the charts. With that in mind, there’s only one outcome in store for Burning Betrayal.

Even the title invokes enough to put it on the radar of the lustful subscribers who devour such salacious content any time it makes its way to the library, which is very often looking at just how regularly eroticism can be found hovering at the upper echelons of the most-watched rankings. In this instance, there’s even a healthy dose of leather involved, with the streaming service unveiling the first trailer for the upcoming movie on its social media feed.

To take control, you have to lose it first. Burning Betrayal premieres October 25. pic.twitter.com/RestCVqEMv — Netflix (@netflix) September 28, 2023

Adapted from Sue Hecker’s novel of the same name, an accountant left betrayed by her fiance sees it as the perfect opportunity for a sexual awakening, with some dangerous and prospectively deadly consequences thrown into the mix for good measure, because that’s how these sort of stories tend to work.

According to Netflix’s own logline, Giovanna Lancellotti’s Babi will find herself “tangled in a risky plot full of sex, danger, and a dazzling love affair,” which is precisely what the company knows you want to hear, and it’s poised to give it to you and then some when Burning Betrayal premieres on Oct. 26, where it’s already destined to become appointment viewing for reasons that shouldn’t need explained.