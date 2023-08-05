Netflix’s newest sensual sensation returns to resolve unfinished business and steam up the Top 10 in 54 nations

Netflix’s habit of splitting so many of its original shows in half is growing pretty tiring very quickly, especially when it doesn’t appear to be justified in the majority of cases for any other reason than getting two sets of viewing data to shout about, but Fatal Seduction has proven to be a beneficiary.

The South African erotic thriller with a hint of murder thrown in for good measure may not have been seizing headlines on a par with the streaming service’s usual episodic offerings that get split in two, but from an audience perspective, it’s been working a treat.

Image via Netflix

When the first half of season 1 premiered less than a month ago, it didn’t waste any time in becoming one of the most-watched shows on the entire library after being welcomed with open arms into the Top 10 in 80 countries around the world. The back half dropped yesterday, and while it hasn’t found quite as much success, Fatal Seduction is still proving a force to be reckoned with.

Per FlixPatrol, the resolution of the story that finds a married woman engage in a passionate affair that leads to death, despair, mystery, and intrigue has staked out a Top 10 spot in 54 nations to surge up the charts and end up as the sixth-biggest TV hit on the planet this weekend.

We’d rather Netflix didn’t keep going 50/50 on so many of its original projects, but when it keeps on yielding inarguable results, then it’s a practice that’s not going to be abandoned anytime in the near future, when even unsung titles like Fatal Seduction can weaponize the trend twice over.