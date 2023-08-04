‘We do have a plan through 4 seasons so far’: The creator of a hit Netflix thriller seems confident it’ll avoid the axe for the foreseeable future

Success is no guarantee that a Netflix series will be capable of existing for as long as its creative team intended, with a cavalcade of certified Top 10 hits having been cancelled to give the streaming service the reputation of being one of the most cold-hearted and ruthless outfits in the game.

That being said, The Lincoln Lawyer is virtually guaranteed to be handed another renewal, seeing as the second season picked up exactly where its predecessor left off by taking a massive bite out of the viewership rankings. The back half of Mickey Haller’s sophomore run dropped yesterday, but co-creator Ted Humphrey revealed to TV Line that he’s already planning much further ahead.

Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2023

“We do have a plan through four seasons so far, and we have plans for more than that if we are so fortunate to be able to continue to do the show. We have plans for more than that, but we particularly have the next two seasons planned out that hopefully we’ll get a chance to do, and we know what books those will be based on.”

Ironically, The Lincoln Lawyer pulled two tricks that have infuriated subscribers on more than one occasion; it was split into two volumes released weeks apart, and the season 2 finale ends on a major cliffhanger explicitly designed to set up the next twisting legal drama that hasn’t officially been confirmed yet.

It’s surely only a matter of time, though, so maybe Humprey will get his wish after all.