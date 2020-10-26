One Of The Most Controversial Movies Of All-Time Hits Netflix This Week

It’s true that Netflix is losing some great movies soon, and it goes without saying that no one is particularly happy when that happens. But for everything the service gets rid of at the beginning of the month, it typically makes up for in amazing new content to watch. And as usual, the first drop of November brings along with it a heap of fresh stuff you’ll want to check out, such as comedies like Paul Blart: Mall Cop and Yes Man, popular heist flick Ocean’s Eleven, emotional coming-of-age drama Boyz in the Hood and lots more.

In case it wasn’t apparent, you’ll have plenty to dig into next month, and there’s even more to come after that. But one flick you may not want to miss later this week when it arrives on November 1st is a 1971 classic that was extraordinarily controversial for its time and is considered one of the 20th century’s most thought-provoking films.

A Clockwork Orange – based on the 1962 Anthony Burgess novel of the same name – follows ultraviolent Alex (Malcolm McDowell) and his gang of thugs as they rape, steal and sow general chaos in England and are then captured and forced to undergo rehabilitation via extreme psychological conditioning. It’s certainly a discomforting movie full of disturbing images and dystopian themes, but it’s also an intriguing study of society, delinquency and psychology.

The pic, which was directed by Stanley Kubrick, scored 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, and most critics have praised it for how it handles its characters, music, haunting imagery and dark humor. Its subject matter ensures that it’s not an easy viewing, even by today’s standards, but if you’re able to endure its more upsetting moments, you’ll be treated to an unconventional ride. There are certainly much worse ways to spend an evening with Netflix, that’s for sure.