Cookies and blankets are what one star used to break Adam Driver on the set of ’65’

Ariana Greenblatt is no stranger when it comes to working with some big Hollywood names. Having already starred across from Josh Brolin’s Thanos as young Gamora in the MCU, Bryan Cranston in The One and Only Ivan, and now Adam Driver in the upcoming sci-fi adventure 65, it’s no surprise that she isn’t at all phased at this point in her career.

65 is probably the most demanding role yet for the 15-year-old as the film focuses only on herself and Driver as they try to find a way to survive and escape a prehistoric Earth where dinosaurs still rule. Driver is well known for his dedicated and serious mindset when filming, with the actor often taking on very serious roles such as that of Kylo Ren in Star Wars, Charlie Barber in Marriage Story, and now Mills in 65.

Luckily Greenblatt knew exactly what to do to her co-star to break from his pensive moods every now and then. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about her onset antics with her co-star she said,

“(Driver) is very committed and he is intense, but my main goal while working with him was to try to get him to break as much as possible. I was like, ‘Come on, man. You can’t be serious for this long.’ So I got him cookies and blankets, and I tried to be overly nice just to get him to crack a little bit. And he did!”

This isn’t the first time the actress has had fun with a co-star on set, whilst working with Brolin the two of them would get up to mischief by prank-calling stars such as Tobey Macguire. No wonder she was able to break Driver with her chipper and upbeat attitude, and how could anyone not be happy when someone is bringing you cookies and blankets?

Driver and Greenblatt will appear together in 65 which is set to crash land in theaters on March 10.