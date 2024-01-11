Could Cillian Murphy be in ‘28 Years Later?’

Before groundbreaking actor Cillian Murphy won a Golden Globe for Best Actor for his exemplary work in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the Irish megastar was turning heads within the horror realm back in 2002 for his work in post-apocalyptic extravaganza 28 Days Later. Flash forward to now, and gorehounds are wondering if the 47-year-old performer could possibly return for 28 Years Later.

28 Years Later, of course, would serve as the long-awaited sequel to Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later, where Murphy portrayed Jim — a bicycle courier who faces a destructive virus that results in an unsettling, post-apocalyptic society. In various deleted scenes and alternative endings, Murphy’s character was tragically killed, although he does survive in the actual ending of the original movie.

From 28 Days Later and beyond, Murphy built himself an illustrious career, although his horror roots have always remained. And despite his overwhelming success, the question still begs as to whether or not Murphy could make his much-anticipated return to the face-melting franchise.

So, could Murphy be in 28 Years Later?

At the time of this writing, no announcements have been formally made as to whether or not Murphy will return for the sequel, but all signs seem to be pointing at the decision happening in the future. Having already worked with director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland on both 28 Days movies in the past, Murphy was unsurprisingly quick to respond that he would “be there in a flash” for another film.

“I made two movies with both of those guys, and I would love to work with them again,” Murphy added on to his previous statement. So while the Irishman has not yet been publicly involved in the project, it seems evident that Murphy would be willing to work around his ever-growing schedule to star in another 28 Days horror flick.