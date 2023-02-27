‘Creed III’ director Michael B. Jordan credits Ryan Coogler for awakening his directorial itch

The premiere of Creed III will mark a significant moment for actor Michael B. Jordan, who not only stars in the upcoming sports drama, but also directs it. During a recent press conference for the film’s third installment attended by We Got This Covered, the Hollywood veteran opened up about making his directorial debut and how longtime friend and collaborator, director Ryan Coogler “definitely had a lot to do with” getting him behind the camera.

Jordan and Coogler’s working relationship began following their breakthrough movie Fruitvale Station and continued to flourish with other releases, including Black Panther and its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Coogler also directed the first Creed film and produced the sequel.

“I think he told me that I could direct,” Jordan recalled of his conversations with the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker. The 36-year-old admitted Coogler’s presence admired him, and how he maneuvered as a director, telling reporters, “You know, I think there was a moment where, you know, I was in awe of what he was doing,”

Jordan continued, “You know, seeing a Black man my age, somebody I knew well, or getting to know at that time, commands a set. You know, in ‘Fruitvale Station.’ You know, and what was possible.”

Jordan told reporters that Coogler’s encouraging words, “Mike, you can do this too,” initially planted the seed in the actor’s mind that “maybe I could direct one day.” Still, the Without Remorse star admitted that he wasn’t sure what exactly he’d direct even with the newfound support.

“I didn’t know what it was gonna be. I didn’t know what movie I was gonna step behind the camera on,” he shared. “But as, you know, we did Creed, and, you know, Creed II came along. Steven [Caple Jr.] jumped into the director’s chair and had that experience. And as we kinda grew, the third one just seemed like it was the perfect time for me to step behind the camera and from, you know, internally with myself or Winkler being, you know, another one as well. My manager. You know, just talked to some people that I really respect.”

Creed III comes to theaters on March 3, 2023 and follows Jordan’s character Adonis Creed, who is still dominating the boxing world and thriving in his career and family life, but all that changes when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian, resurfaces. Naturally, the old pal is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. However, a face-off between former friends soon turns out to be more than just a fight.

The movie is directed and stars Jordan, alongside Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Phylicia Rashad, Spencer Moore II, and many more.