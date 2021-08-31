Cult Classic ‘The Rocketeer’ Is Reportedly Getting A Sequel

It looks like this classic 90s movie is getting a revival set to air on Disney+. The Rocketeer was released back in 1991 and while it only managed to pull in $46.6 million at the box office it has been fondly remembered by fans. It went on to inspire a TV series that premiered on Disney Junior (also titled The Rocketeer) and Disney has already confirmed the series is getting a reboot titled The Rocketeers.

It looks like in an era ripe for popular superhero movies that Disney wants to get the most they can out of the cult classic. Accord to reports from Deadline, The Return of the Rocketeer is currently in development for Disney+. Jessica and David Oyelowo will be producing the movie with the latter bringing his experience as Critics’ Choice Award winner with two Golden Globe Awards nominations to the project. Ed Ricort of Now You See Me fame is set to write the script.

The story is supposed to take on a whole new narrative with a “story focusing on a retired Tuskegee airman who takes up the Rocketeer mantle.” There is no word yet on any actors for the film or when The Return of the Rocketeer is planned to eventually release.