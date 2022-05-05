Daisy Ridley shows fans exclusive ‘Rise of Skywalker’ set shots for Star Wars Day

Daisy Ridley has given fans an exclusive look into the Star Wars prequel trilogy’s production via a series of Instagram posts celebrating Star Wars Day.

Ridley’s time as Rey has come to an end, but she’s not over her time in the galaxy far, far away yet. To celebrate “May the 4th Be With You“, the English actress has opened up her archives, with several first-ever looks into how the sequel trilogy was made.

With photos from the set of Rise of Skywalker, Ridley can be seen looking down the viewfinder whilst filming a scene on the sand planet of Pasaana.

A highlight of the smattering of archival photos was her training ahead of The Force Awakens to use her quarterstaff, which was later turned into her lightsaber for the end of Episode IX.

Ridley has only recently returned to social media, with her previously deleting all profiles during 2016. Her first post in six years came on April 5, with her telling followers that 2022 would be her “Year of Yes”. She declared at the 2022 BAFTAs that she’ll “always” be Rey, reaffirming her love for her breakout role.

With Disney pumping out Star Wars content onto Disney Plus like a proton torpedo, perhaps this is all leading up to a return to the role of Rey Skywalker in a future streaming miniseries. Rey has proven to be one of the most popular characters of the sequels, with a Rotten Tomatoes poll in 2015 pegging her as the number one by fans.

Ridley is currently filming for Sometimes I Think About Dying, an independent feature for which she is also a producer.