Dakota Johnson’s best movies and TV shows, ranked

Sony’s Madame Web has finally blessed us with a trailer, and Dakota Johnson looks pretty impressive. The clairvoyant heroine will be on the big screen, come Valentine’s Day, 2024.

While she’s previously tackled comedy, drama, erotica, and horror, it was only a matter of time before Dakota Johnson tried her hand at the superhero genre. Moreover, she’s succeeded in both large and small productions for over two decades. As interest in Madame Web rises, it’s always worth enjoying some of her best work so far.

10. Ben and Kate (2012)

Nat Faxon and Dakota Johnson star as Ben and Kate Fox in this family drama. Circumstances lead to these polar opposite siblings moving in together, resulting in a heartwarming show about familial love. Though the show was canceled after one season, it was positively received, with audiences praising the actors and writers for the vulnerability of the characters.

9. Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Adapted from E.L. James’ bestselling novel, Fifty Shades of Grey follows Anastasia Steele, a shy almost-graduate who meets and falls for Christian Grey, a powerful but mysterious businessman. As they grow closer, Christian introduces Ana to the world of BDSM. Although critics didn’t love it, audiences absolutely loved it, hence its box office success. The first movie in the franchise was especially a fan favorite.

8. A Bigger Splash (2016)

Luca Guadagnino’s psychological thriller follows a rockstar and her boyfriend who take a holiday on an Italian island. Their peace is disturbed when an old lover of hers and his daughter (Johnson) show up at the villa as well. This results in rising tensions and conflicts. Johnson and the rest of the cast were praised for their ability to portray complex characters whose motives are slowly revealed.

7. Suspiria (2018)

In her second project with Luca Guadagnino, Johnson absolutely shines in the horror film, Suspiria. She stars as Susie, an American dancer who joins a German dance academy that is, unbeknownst to her, run by a coven of witches. The series of events that follow lead to Susie having to fight for her life. Johnson was praised for the execution of her dancing after rigorous training. She also earned acclaim for her incredible emotive performance.

6. The High Note (2020)

Dakota Johnson stars alongside Tracee Ellis Ross as Maggie, the longtime assistant of a superstar who also harbors dreams of becoming a music producer. The heartwarming movie follows the two as they navigate their relationship with each other, as well as the music industry. Audiences enjoyed the movie for its potential as a re-watchable comfort movie and praised both Johnson and Ross for their chemistry.

5. Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)

Drew Goddard’s period thriller stars an ensemble cast, including: Johnson, Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Chris Hemsworth, and Lewis Pullman. It follows six strangers who find themselves at the mysterious El Royale Hotel on a night in the 60s. Johnson’s character, Emily, is a seemingly fun-loving hippie, but she has dark secrets of her own. The versatility of her acting chops was on full display here, as the character’s duality was captured brilliantly.

4. 21 Jump Street (2012)

The 2012 adaptation of the 1987 series follows Morton Schmidt and Greg Jenko, played by Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, two police officers who are sent on an undercover mission in a high school to catch a drug dealer. Here, Johnson plays a minor role as Fugazy, another undercover cop posing as a drug dealer. Despite her limited screen time, she was able to match the humor and tone of the comedy movie.

3. Our Friend (2019)

Our Friend is a heart-wrenching drama that follows a couple, Matt and Nicole, whose best friend moves in when they discover that Nicole has a terminal illness. Dakota Johnson plays the role of Nicole and imbues her with heart and life, even as she slowly dies on screen. The central themes of the movie, such as loyalty and friendship, are perfectly portrayed by the cast in this tear-jerking tale of family and love.

2. The Social Network (2010)

This semi-biographical drama details the formation of Facebook by Mark Zuckerberg and Eduardo Saverin. Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield star as Zuckerberg and Saverin respectively, while Johnson stars as Amelia Ritter, a student of Stanford who slept with Sean Ritter, another player in the founding of Facebook. Though her role was small, she was memorable enough in the Golden Globe-winning film.

1. The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Starring Shia LaBeouf, Johnson, and Zack Gottsagen, this deeply touching movie follows a man with Down syndrome who dreams of becoming a professional wrestler. This ambition leads to him escaping his care facility and embarking on a road trip to meet his wrestling idol alongside his caretaker (Johnson) and a stranger they meet on the way. The movie was widely beloved by audiences for its strong performances by all the leads.