What are Madame Web’s powers?

If you’re wondering what Madame Web AKA Cassandra Webb’s abilities are then you’re not alone, read on to find out what she can do!

So the trailer for Madame Web has finally dropped, fans are on the fence about the whole thing, and that’s putting it nicely, but can you blame them? Sony doesn’t exactly have the best track record with these spider-verse spin-offs so far. That being said, Cassandra is a pretty cool character with a unique set of abilities in the comics, so giving her a solo movie sounds like a great idea on paper, but what are her powers exactly?

Precognition

Image via Sony Pictures

Whether she has access to her full arsenal of powers remains to be seen but we know from the trailer that she has the ability to see into the future, also known as precognition. Her ability to see into the future has been invaluable a number of times within the comics, as she knows when and how an enemy is going to attack. This is very similar to what we see Cassandra Webb doing in the trailer.

Telepathy

Image via Marvel Comics

Think of Madame Web as a Spider-themed Professor X. Like Charles, Cassandra is mostly paralyzed, but she has the ability to read minds and project her thoughts. She is also able to project her consciousness out of her body, allowing her mind to travel pretty much anywhere. Sony’s portrayal of the character seems very different to the source material considering the fact that this version of the character is neither paralyzed nor blind.

Immortality

Image via Marvel Comics

She’s also immortal thanks to a ritual known as “the gathering of the five.” During the ceremony, Cassandra was granted the gift of immortality, the newfound power rejuvenated her, making her appear much younger. Unfortunately it didn’t last long, as her granddaughter siphoned her telepathy, which somehow caused Madame Web to age up again. Although she is still immortal.

How did Madame Web get her powers?

Image via Sony Pictures

Unlike most of the Spider-People, Madame Web’s powers don’t come from a radioactive spider. In fact, the origin of her powers isn’t related to spiders at all; she’s actually a mutant. It’s likely that Sony will change this for the big screen, considering it doesn’t have the rights to the X-Men franchise.

Will Sony change Madame Web’s abilities?

Image via Sony Pictures

Based on the trailer alone, it looks like the studio is already making some big changes. Obviously, she is a lot younger than her comic counterpart, and judging by some of the feats she pulls off in the trailer, it appears she has enhanced strength, which isn’t really something comic book Madame Web is known for. Her other psychic abilities could pop up within the film — it’s hard to tell from the first trailer, because it only seemed interested in showing us her precognitive powers over and over again.